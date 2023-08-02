New Ross food drive will ease burden on families sending children back to school

The team behind New Ross’s Summer Food Drive has begun issuing packages to families as it seeks to alleviate the pressures felt by parents during the weeks leading up to the return to school.

Local Councillor Michael Sheehan is the co-ordinator of the food drive and explained why it’s so important to have the service available at this time of year.

“Families whose children are going back to school can avail of the food bank, it’s about helping those who are most at risk, those who are already struggling to make ends meet and must deal with the costs of children going back to school,” said Cllr Sheehan.

"The resources are available to help them and it’s all completely confidential, they can contact me directly and I will arrange it. Ultimately, no family should have to go without at any time of the year but right now, with kids preparing to go back to school, we realise there are a lot of additional costs involved.

"Some families are having to cut back on other things to ensure their children are ready but that shouldn’t be something they have to do either. We just want to help them get over the line at a difficult time if we can.”

In addition to providing food packages for those most at risk, the group is issuing school kits for students ranging from those beginning in junior infants right up to college level.

“We provide the daily essentials required for education, the stationary which virtually every student uses in the classroom,” said Cllr Sheehan. “This, combined with the government’s back to school programmes, should ensure we can find a way to help those parents and guarantee their sons or daughters are as prepared as everyone else come the first day back.”

Contact Councillor Sheehan confidentially on 085 134 9020 or michael.sheehan@wexfordmcc.ie