New Ross Drama Workshop gearing up for ‘Same Old Moon’ at St Michael’s Theatre

The cast of 'Same Old Moon' which is being performed at St Michael's Theatre, New Ross.

New Ross Drama Workshop are currently putting the finishing touches to their upcoming production of ‘Same Old Moon’ by playwright Geraldine Aron.

The group are looking forward to returning to the stage St. Michael’s Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11 to May 13 at 8 p.m. nightly with this production directed by Kate O’Keeffe, who had great success with last year’s hit production of John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’.

The autobiographical play presents colourful and often humorous vignettes from the life of aspiring writer Brenda Barnes (played by Brid Moloney). From age nine into her forties, she is seen through the eyes of her eccentric and unconventional family, particularly her reluctant father (Edward Hayden), her frustrated mother (Nancy Rochford Flynn) and her spinster aunt (Jeanette Sidney Kelly).

Helping Brenda Barnes to tell her story are: Mother Superior (Anne Fleming Kelly), Bella Rafferty (Carol Stacey) Café Daphne (Brid Richardson), Mrs Brown (Sinead Croarkin), Mr Mullen (Peter O’ Connor), Michael the Postman (Nicky Flynn), Granny Cleary (Carmel Furlong), Kevin (Corin Culleton), and Di (Sarah Byrne).

The New Ross Drama Workshop are so looking forward to welcoming their loyal and expanding audiences to this production.

O’ Keeffe said: "We have worked for a number of months to ensure that our production captures the essence of her life story, the plights of those who help to make up her world and invariably brings the authors intention to life on stage”.

New Ross Drama Workshop Chairperson, Peggy Hussey said: “The play has been a shared endeavour for the cast and crew, and has challenged each team equally. Because the show asks a lot technically, the backstage crew will most certainly be as busy as those on stage this year.

"We look forward as always to the continued support of the people from our own community, from the world of theatre and from the region at large. We love getting new members in the group and we would like to welcome Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Corin Culleton who join the cast this year.”

Kitty Warren will take charge of makeup assisting in transforming the characters through the years. Jenny Murphy-O Neill from Vibe on the Stripe will be looking after hairdressing for this production. Margaret Dunne has developed a very detail soundscape for the play which will add great depth to the piece. Roger Whieldon is looking after continuity this year.

Anne Marie Cooney from the Anne Marie Cooney Stage School is assisting the actors and Peggy Hussey is assisting in creating the various different time periods through costuming.

Well-known local exponent of theatre, Terry Brennan is creating a modern interpretation set for ‘Same Old Moon’. Leading the team back stage is stage manager Martina Kavanagh, joined by the very capable duo of Bride Walsh and Seona O’ Connor. Front of house will be led by Catherine O’Connor, Margaret Rossiter, Liz Furness, Kathleen Kennedy and Annette Stacey and with many of the group’s members helping out there also.

Tickets, at €15 each, are available from St. Michael's Theatre box office on 051 421255 or on the theatre website.