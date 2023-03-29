New Ross business owner’s heartbreak at seeing fire damage as offers of support pour in

Culcita fire. Paschal Bolger owner photographed at one of the burnt out buildings. Photo; Mary Browne

Culcita fire. Paschal Bolger owner photographed at one of the burnt out buildings. Photo; Mary Browne

The owner of the furniture company premises in New Ross largely destroyed in a fire in New Ross on Saturday has spoken of his devastation.

Paschal Bolger owns Culcita Ltd, which saw two units destroyed near Kent’s Cross roundabout on the R723.

Emergency services attended the scene of the major fire at the large industrial plant shortly before 11 a.m. after the New Ross Garda armed unit called in the fire.

The furniture and garden furniture manufacturing and storage plant just off the R723 (formerly the N25), went up in fire with videos and photographs circulated on social media showing flames visible in the roof of the premises and gigantic black plumes of smoke billowing from the two units visible for miles around.

Mr Bolger was about to go to dinner in Hong Kong at the end of a business trip when a former employee phoned him.

“I couldn’t believe it. I rang back and asked all of the guys to check it out.”

By this time news of the fire at his Porterland premises was spreading through New Ross.

“It was in the production buildings. All of the furniture is fire retardant and we have the highest standards as we supply Sainsbury’s, Dunnes Stores, Musgraves etc. we have to do so many audits every year, but it’s all destroyed.” Mr Bolger’s partner Catherine and his brother attended the scene within hours. “They weren’t allowed in as the fire crew had to go in to turn off the electrics.”

Mr Bolger said two of the four units have been completely destroyed. “The newest one is fine. The production unit is where all of the raw materials were. They’re destroyed along with the steel frames. Some bespoke machinery was destroyed too and that is my biggest problem. I can buy shrink wrappers but buttoning compressors and millinery machinery is harder to come by.” Mr Bolger said the business currently employs around 50 people between four locations, two at Butlersland industrial estate, one in Portersland and one in Hong Kong, but at its height employed 120 staff.

“We can continue trading on our finished products. On the manufacturing end we have to get back going because I have orders to fill for summer.”

Mr Bolger arrived back in Ireland after 26 hours travelling on Monday morning and went straight to the factory.

“It was heartbreaking. All my crying was done when I was away. I had to put a brave face on.”

He estimates the costs will run into the hundreds of thousands, adding that he has insurance and has been in contact with his insurance company.

Mr Bolger said a forensic examination is underway into the incident.

“We run a very tight ship with monitoring systems and alarms. The guards have the cameras.”

He said around five container loads of garden furniture a day leave the Portersland factory for Ireland and the UK.

“I wouldn’t give a little fingernail for a million quid. Every single product we produce is tested to the highest standards.”

Mr Bolger thanked all his staff for their loyalty, the fire service and the gardaí for their work on Saturday.

“The support I’ve received has been unbelievable. People have been offering me machinery. I’ve had messages from China, Morocco and locally.”

He said: “I am very emotional and stressed out about the whole thing. The number one thing is that nobody was injured, thank God.”

He paid tribute to the firemen and gardaí who attended the scene.

“I would like to thank them and everyone for all of their efforts. I don’t know what caused the fire. We only had a technical audit done a couple of weeks ago.”

Several fire bridge units from across the region arrived at the scene with a large garda presence also. The emergency saw major traffic delays in the Bosheen and R723 areas of the town.

Insp Shay Keevan said: “The scene was forensically examined and we have been examining CCTV and we don’t believe there is anything suspicious about the fire.”

Senior assistant chief fire officer Ray Murphy said high reach units from Enniscorthy and Waterford were drafted in to battle the blaze, with water tankers also dispatched to the scene due to the huge volume of water required.

He said two units of the building have suffered catastrophic damage.

Mr Murphy said fire crews remained at the scene till late on Saturday and returned to extinguish hot spots on the two impacted premises after the fire flared up again on Sunday temporarily.

A garda spokesperson said there were was nobody inside the buildings when the fire broke out.

The New Ross based company is renowned for the quality of its furniture and was contracted by TV3 to design and build garden furniture for the morning show’s outdoor segments in 2018.