New Ross becomes ‘the guitar capital of Ireland’ for the weekend as festival hits all the right notes

New Ross became “the guitar capital of Ireland” for the weekend, as guitar lovers from all over travelled to the now annual New Ross Guitar Festival.

A varied and eclectic programme of guitarists performed in front of large and appreciative audiences in venues such as St Michael’s Theatre, The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon and Killesk Church, Duncannon.

As well as ticketed events with international acts, the festival also included several free events, some busking and pop up performances by guitar students in local cafés and bars.

The two main international acts pulled big crowds, with German Reentko Dirks performing a lunchtime recital at Killesk Church and Celili Rafa Kaya from Turkey hitting the St Michael's Theatre stage on Sunday. Both complete masters of their instrument, they certainly lived up to and built upon their reputations before packed New Ross audiences.

On Saturday night, the festival paid homage to legendary Irish Trad guitarist Donal Lunny, who was joined by Zoe Conway on fiddle and vocals and Mairtín O’Connor on box accordion. A wonderful show, many described it as being up there with the best that St Michael's Theatre has seen.

John Walsh’s Flamenco playing and Colm Linday and his band’s rock and funk also proved a hit, while the collaboration of Michael O’Toole and Musici Ireland string quartet was impressive.

Redmond O’Toole got the festival off to a great start with a haunting performance on his unusual eight-string “Brahm’s guitar”.

Chair of the Festival, Cllr Bridín Murphy was delighted with the response to this year’s programme.

“I am thrilled that the Guitar Festival has really become established on the festival calendar in New Ross,” she said. “We’ve always aimed for world-class performance and this is certainly being achieved.

“In its first two years New Ross has welcomed guitarists who are tops in their field from Italy, Croatia, Germany, the USA and Turkey as well as Ireland’s finest. New Ross will quickly become the Guitar Capital of Ireland.”

Cllr Murphy also thanked the Arts Council, the Arts Department of Wexford County Council and the New Ross Municipal District for their support.