Mystery surrounds €8.5m Lotto win in south Kilkenny

One of the biggest Lotto wins in years in the south east has taken place in south Kilkenny, with a €8.5m prize pot set to be claimed.

The location of the €8.5million winning Lotto ticket is still unknown.

The lucky ticket was sold by a south Kilkenny outlet but exactly which one and where has yet to be confirmed by the National Lottery.

The organisation has said the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize adding that it has its winners room ready to go to greet the victor.

The mystery has created a lot of craic and banter in the area, with all wishing its holder well in what would be a massive boost to the local economy, and the shop owners, if the winner proves to be from the south Kilkenny or New Ross areas.