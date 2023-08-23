Mystery as 14 Augustinian friars are exhumed from Wexford graveyard

The remains of 14 Augustinian friars have been exhumed at the Augustinian Church graveyard in New Ross.

Work began on site near The High Hill on Saturday when a marquee was erected to prevent the public from viewing the grim exhumation work carried out by undertakers.

The earliest grave exhumed dated from 1914 with 13 more graves dug up. All works ceased on Tuesday and the grave plots have been restored.

The remains of the friars were carefully removed to Good Counsel College graveyard – located beside the church.

Mystery surrounds the decision to remove the remains from the Augustinian Church – which closed to the public in December 2015.

The entire property was placed on the market in 2020 with a guide price of €150,000, with strong interest reported over recent months.

The Augustinians have been in New Ross since the 1300s. The beautiful church in the High Hill area was opened in 1844 and the Augustinians have been a constant presence in New Ross since the early 1300s when St Augustine's Priory was established.

The Augustinians continue to celebrate mass at the Mount Carmel Convent every morning and are religious leaders at Good Counsel College to its large student population.