Multi-million euro Hook Lighthouse immersive tourism experience a step closer as tenderer approved

A company is about to be appointed to complete the interpretive design for a multi million euro immersive tourism experience at Hook Lighthouse.

Senior engineer in the Special Projects Office, Sean Meyler told New Ross councillors that the tender competition for the design for services for the Hook Lighthouse was advertised in February with closing date for tenders on March 30.

“The successful tenderer has been informed and will be appointed shortly.”

Tenders for associated architectural and related design services will be invited later this summer as part of the framework created for architectural services focussed on tourism and recreation projects. It is expected that then preliminary design will be completed in late 2023 and submitted to An Bord Pleanala in 2024.

Cllr Michael Whelan welcomed the news, asking for an update as to when the works are likely to start.