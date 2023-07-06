Minister Heather Humphreys turns sod on New Ross town’s ‘transformative’ Emigrant Park

​€1.1m park due to open by October with more millions more in investment sought

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has visited New Ross last week to turn the sod on the €1 million Emigrant Park project.

The regeneration project – which is due to open to the public this September – will transform the old oil tank site along the River Barrow into a new park and waterfront promenade. The new amenity is being delivered under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) and is expected to provide a boost to New Ross in terms of tourism.

New Ross Municipal District manager Alan Fitzhenry welcomed Ms Humphreys to New Ross, thanking her for her continued support of the town. He also welcomed Jean Kennedy Smith’s granddaughter Stephanie Hood, saying that it was fitting that they were standing on the quayside close to where Patrick Kennedy embarked to America from to become a cooper in America.

He praised the excellent design of the park and the workers working on it.

Wexford County Council chairman, Cllr John Fleming said: “This is another major project for New Ross following on from Goat Hill and High Hill gardens. It’s certainly a very exciting time in New Ross and I want to thank the minister for providing significant funding towards this park, along with Wexford County Council.” He said: “A short while ago there were rusty tanks here blocking out the light and now we will have wonderful views of the Barrow from a lovely park which will be a beautiful addition to the quayfront.”

He said the steps from the old Graves office – where thousands bought their tickets for safe passage to America and Canada – will be incorporated into the park’s design. “This will be a poignant reminder of people like Patrick Kennedy who walked up these steps and left New Ross for a better life. We are awaiting and hoping for more funding for other developments.”

He said the park will be a place where current and future generations can reflect on the Irish emigrant story.

Outgoing New Ross Municipal District chairman, Cllr Michael Sheehan said he was delighted to be present for what was his final function as chairman.

“This is a truly transformative project. It’s down to all of the work of all of the people here who share a diligent vision for New Ross, a very confident town. It is a prosperous town despite what some would say. We are reclaiming the town’s future and putting quality and life into all we do.”

Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright thanked Minister Humphreys for the €800,000 plus in funding and for once again supporting the town of New Ross, which, he said, the council have ambitious plans for. He told the minister that more funding will be needed to help the council realise these plans, which have been developed by the Special Projects team.

Minister Humphreys said: “I’m really delighted to officially turn the sod on the New Ross Emigrant Park project. This new amenity on the beautiful quayside of the River Barrow will completely transform and re-purpose the old oil tank site into an attractive waterfront promenade and open space. New Ross is a town with a vibrant history and this project will regenerate a key site in the town, creating a compelling new attraction for visitors who come to New Ross.

“Through my Department’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, we are investing over €814,000 in this project alone. This coupled with the €5.5 million High Hills Norman Gardens project and town regeneration funding will enable New Ross to realise its full potential as a vibrant rural town and visitor destination.”

Minister Humphreys added: “The Emigrant Park in New Ross is a perfect example of what we are all working together to achieve under the Government’s five year rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’. And that’s to revitalise the centre of our towns – making them better places to live, work, invest and raise a family. And when officially complete this Autumn, this really will be a wonderful place for families and tourists to visit and enjoy.”

New Ross district director Eamonn Hore said: “The Emigrant Park will further extend the quay front riverside walk allowing residents of New Ross and visitors alike to walk the full length of the town’s boundary with the Barrow River along a dedicated and safe walkway from O ’Hanrahan Bridge to the Oaklands roundabout. A beautiful riverside walk of over 1 km in length.

“The Emigrant Park frames the Dunbrody visitor centre and famine ship and as well as providing a lovely space to sit, contemplate, walk, and meet, it will also reflect the emigrant story which forms such an important part of the fabric, heritage and history of New Ross.”

A timber log play area will also be included and will reference 23 ships names which plied their trade to and from New Ross port. Of course, many of these New Ross ships transported timber from Canada and America to many locations.

The names of the destination ports will be inscribed on 800 x 400 brass plaques incorporated within the walkway referencing such destinations as New York, Boston, Savannah, Quebec and Newfoundland.

The walkway will be fully accessible with wide footpath and ramped access to and from the development.

“Contractors MJS Civil Engineering who also constructed The High Hill development and site engineer Jim Thorpe are confident that the latest project for New Ross will be completed by October of this year, when we hope to see the Minister pay a return visit to New Ross to officially open the New Ross Emigrant Park,” said Mr Hore.