Members needed to keep Clonroche Community Group going

ONE of County Wexford’s most hard-working and dedicated community organisations is appealing to members of the public to get involved to enable it continue the work it has done for the last 24 years.

At the April meeting of Clonroche Development Association CLG, which was held in Clonroche Community Centre on Monday, April 3, Chairman Lorcan Dunne outlined the structure of the company, emphasising that all activities and property was vested in it and that its assets are are held trust for the Community of Clonroche.

Mr Dunne outlined some of the significant work achieved by the organisation over almost quarter of a century and he expressed hope that the progress of the CDA will be maintained and developed into the future for the company, which is limited by guarantee.

“To this end it was imperative that an AGM will be called to elect the minimum officers necessary for the legal operation of the company,” said Mr Dunne, speaking in the wake of the meeting.

The organisation will need to elect a chairperson, secretary, treasurer, and preferably a committee.

“The elected members will then take the responsibility of running and maintaining the company," said Mr Dunne.

Those responsibilities, under Section 228, state that: 1) A director of a company shall — (a) act in good faith in what the director considers to be the interests of the company; (b) act honestly and responsibly in relation to the conduct of the affairs of the company; (c) act in accordance with the company’s constitution and exercise his or her powers only for the purposes allowed by law; (d) not use the company’s property, information or opportunities for his or her own or anyone else’s benefit.

The directors will also have a duty to: maintain proper books of account and prepare annual accounts; have an annual audit performed; maintain certain registers and other documents; file certain documents with the Companies Registration Office; disclosure of certain personal information; convene general meetings of the company; duties regarding transactions with the company and duties of directors of companies in liquidation and directors of insolvent companies.

“This is not as onerous as it might appear as we have been complying fully with these duties for the past 24 years,” said Mr Dunne.

He said the association has two directors on the board of ANCCR, which has responsibility for the CE Scheme in the village and he emphasised that it’s imperative that the scheme continues in the village.

The Chairman expressed the wish that an AGM be held as quickly as possible to put the officers in place.

Mr Dunne also announced at the meeting that he will be retiring in on October 31, this year.

He said he was looking at that date in the context that it would allow six months to get the officers and committee in place.

Mr Dunne also commented that as grass and hedges will be dormant for a further six months that gives plenty of time to get the committee working.

He thanked all the members of the community who helped the association over the years and while there were too many people to mention individually he felt he had to recognize the efforts and loyalty of the late Richie Blackburn to the community of Clonroche.

Mr Dunne said Mr Blackburn “put in enormous work over many decades of dedication to the community”.