Medal success for Wexford at national gymnastics final

Gymnasts from Duncannon and Cushinstown came home with an array of medals after competing at the National Series Gymnastics Competition in Blanchardstown, Dublin last week. Representing Wexford Gymnastics Club (WGC) Duncannon girl Ava Grace Dwyer took a gold medal overall and two bronze medals in the women’s artistic level three U11 category and, competing at the same level, Mya O’ Neill from Cushinstown brought home a bronze medal overall and another bronze and silver medal to add to her collection

In the Youth WP Category Mia Byrne from Duncannon took home a silver medal on the day competing alongside her partner Lily. At level three U10, Ballyhack gymnast Isabelle Clarke placed 11th overall, meanwhile in the grade three WG Category, Fethard-On-Sea gymnast Tilly Hanton placed fifth with her teammates Sophie and Grace.

WGC coach Emily Walsh was delighted with the performance of her team. “The gymnasts train three to four times a week in the gym and they proved that hard work and dedication certainly pays off as,” she said. “As an extra reward the girls were treated to a fun night in the gym when they returned for training after a successful weekend. Well done to all who competed over the two days.”