McCauleys New Ross staff raise €3,000 for Meals on Wheels

Kathleen Heffernan from McCauley's chemist South Street, New Ross presents Dick Lyng and Colm Caulfield from Meals on Wheels with a cheque for €3,000. Photo; Mary Browne

The money was raised from their gift and wrap fundraiser over the Christmas period and through customer donations.

"The Meal on Wheels would like to thank McCauley’s and their staff for choosing the Meals on Wheels which we greatly appreciate at this difficult time of rising costs,” said Colm Caulfield, treasurer.

The costs of running New Ross Meals on Wheels have skyrocketed over the past year, including a €1,000 rise per ESB bill.

The Meals on Wheels is a Trust with charitable status and was set up sometime in the Sixties; its main objective being to provide daily nutritious meals to the infirmed, elderly, handicapped and any people in need in the New Ross area.

It has developed since to provide a service to everyone who wants it, from retired people to single individuals, widows etc.

The New Ross Meals on Wheels team were thrilled to win the 2022 New Ross Municipal District award. During the the Covid-19 epidemic they continued to provide their service every day.