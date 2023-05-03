Man treated for facial injuries following incident in New Ross

A man in his twenties received facial injuries in an assault in New Ross on Sunday having been attacked with an implement.

Two men in their twenties were involved in a fight at around 3.30 p.m. in The Maudlins area.

"One was assaulted with an implement and received treatment at University Hospital Waterford,” said Supt Jarlath Duffy.

Supt Duffy said the injury was not very serious in nature, calling on any witnesses to the assault to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030.