New Ross Community Noticeboard

Bobby Kehoe from Ballyanne, Cillian Kehoe from Ryleen, Michael Ryan from Ballinvegga and Harry Kehoe from Ballyanne at the Rathgarogue Parents' Association Easter Family Walk and Run. Photo: Mary Browne

March 2023 winners:

March 2 – 1st: Mary Ryan & Frances Ryan. 2nd: Helen Murphy & Imelda Murphy. 3rd: Sile Hayden & Breda Farrell.March 9 – 1st: Dora Furlong & Helen Murphy. 2nd: Watt Hayes & Joan Hayes. 3rd: Anne Curtis & Sile Hayden.March 16 – 1st: Breda Farrell & Martin Burke. 2nd: Bernie Sweeney & Catherine Moylan. 3rd: Patsy Farrell & John Halpin.March 23 – 1st: Patsy Farrell & John Halpin. 2nd: Johnny Farrell & John Sinnott. 3rd: Declan Harte & Paul Hogan.March 30 – 1st: Sile Hayden & Breda O Connor. 2nd: Dora Furlong & Helen Murphy. 3rd: Imelda Murphy & Maura Reinhardt.

YMCA whist results

Top score: Paddy Drennan, Top lady: Teresa Dollard, Phil Bennett.

Half-time lady: Brid Bennett, Top gent: Ned Conway, second lady Lily Treacy, half time gent Paddy Walsh.

Specials Rian Bennett, Nora Kehoe, Mairead Frisby, Bryan Furlong, Peggy Malone, Raffles Jack Frisby, Teresa Dollard, Bryan Furlong, Jim Lennon and Bryan Furlong.

New Ross Bridge Club

March 6 – 1st Kathleen Farrell & Patsy Farrell. 2nd Annette Kelly & Breda Kehoe. 3rd. Marie Walsh & Cathy Casey.

March 13 – 1st.Marie Walsh & Breda Kehoe. 2nd Annette Kelly & Patsy Farrell. 3rd. Lorrie Butler & Anne Kennedy O’ Brien

Breda Farrell’s President Prize winners which was run over two nights

1st.Marie Walsh 2nd.Martin Burke 3rd. Anne Kennedy O’Brien 4th. Mary Bennett 5th. Johnny Hosey.

Drama Group

Newly Formed Tintern Drama Group presents ‘Nobody’s Talking To Me’, a laugh-a-minute play by Tommy Marren. Shows are on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 in Gusserane Hall at 8 p.m.

For ticket information, contact Harry on 0862472950.

Astroturf pitch

Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Centre will start building their new astroturf pitch later this year. Grant funding is in place but there is a shortfall, so the committee is calling for everyone’s help to raise more money.

The astroturf will be a fantastic facility that will benefit everyone locally, it will be available for hire to everyone.

The first fundraiser will be a badminton marathon, playing nonstop for eight hours on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Committee Secretary Alan Blyth, said, “It’s open to all age groups, please come and support us, the Monday Badminton players and our coach Paddy will be there. Have a game with a friend, your family – you can play for as long as you want or play for as long as you can. We have spare badminton rackets and there’ll be a donation bucket at the door if people can chip in a few extra quid.” Light refreshments will be provided.

Terrerath Community Centre will also be holding a car boot sale on Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. €2 per car for parking. Tables indoors (especially if it’s raining) or car boots €20 each.

Please contact Deborah Kehoe, Vice-Treasurer, on 085 7249466 for bookings.

Megaslam

Megaslam is back for it’s huge 2023 live tour and comes to St Michael’s Theatre, New Ross on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

The 2023 live tour will feature your favourite Megaslam stars and some brand new ones in this two-hour family entertainment spectacular.

M﻿egaslam, established in 2009 is a live experience for families, presenting hundreds of events each year.

T﻿eam Megaslam take on Team Nasty in a series of high-energy matches, designed to get the little ones out of their seats and cheering on their favourites. Tickets at megaslam.co.uk.

Chess workshop

On Saturday, April 15 at 2.30 p.m. New Ross Library welcomes Ruairí from Red King Chess for two not-to-be-missed chess workshops for children aged 8-12 years.

Entitled Pawn to King, workshop one will see participants introduced to the game of chess. Through demonstration and mini games they will learn the first three pieces; the Pawn, the Rook and the Knight. Booking is essential as places are limited. Register online or phone 051 421877.

When booking online, please register the child taking part in the event and please register in the child’s name only. A parent or guardian must remain in the library for the duration of the book club meeting. An email reminder will be sent to your email address prior to the event. Please check in at library desk before the event commences. Should you require additional supports to attend this event, please contact New Ross Library.

Pillars of nutrition

On Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in New Ross Library, Declan Gilmore will discuss the four pillars of nutrition. Declan is a performance nutritionist to World European and Irish champions, record-breaking cyclists and county camogie and hurling teams. He will present his unique evidence-based talk on the four pillars of nutrition, sleep, hydration, and performance. Booking is essential as places are limited. Book online or phone 051 421877.

Choral concert

The Duhallow Choral Society are performing a choral concert in Glenmore Community Centre on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are €15 each and available from the Glenmore Parish office on 051 880414. Alternatively, email glenmore@ossory.ie or contact any parish finance committee member.

The choral society was founded in 1996. The key to the success of the choir over the years has been a high level of dedication, training and commitment by each member, enabling the choir to achieve a high standard of excellence while maintaining spirit vision and enjoyment.

The choir has a membership of 80 and trains weekly at the Culturlann Amhlaoibh Mc Auliffe Heritage Centre, Newmarket. Its Musical Director is Sharon Reidy from Tralee, and accompanist Aine Murray from Listowel. The group has been most honoured to have performed at the highest level, for many dignitaries and in a host of distinguished venues both at home and abroad. One most special performance was for President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in May.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group are there if you need to call them. The volunteers have a private meeting room if you wish to share your grief. They hold a Drop-In Service on the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street. The confidential telephone number is 087 3846577.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one. The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Ross Scouts

A fundraising drive for New Ross Scouts to refurbish the old hall on Marsh Lane is under way. 2023 is going to be an exciting and busy year for New Ross Sea Scouts. Since 1965, the Sea Scout group has been very active, delivering a weekly, activity-based programme to 6-25 year olds in New Ross. Youth members enjoy camping, hiking, orienteering, bushcraft, pioneering, rowing, sailing and kayaking. Members participate in competitions, national events, tall ship exchanges, and have received Chief Scout / An Gaisce awards with members continuing to the Maritime College to follow careers at sea.

The group helps with local community projects, festivals and regattas, national events and contingents to world jamborees. This month, a beaver team won a county event in Tomhaggard, the cubs went orienteering in Courtown and two of the rovers competed in the national Master Mariner competition in the Maritime College, Cork. The scouts and sea scouts are working together to develop New Ross scout hall into a modern facility to serve the youth of the town.

“The hall was built in 1841 and is regularly used by the local sea scouts and by community groups every day, for training courses and events. The group has carried out small-scale renovations, but the building needs to be fully renovated to improve energy efficiency and to meet fire safety regulations to facilitate overnight groups,” said Alex Kelly of the Sea Scouts.

The group has planning permission for extensive renovations. It has been approved a grant of €178,755 by the Community Centres Investment Fund, Department of Rural & Community Development.

The group now needs to match fund €16,882 and cash flow the final 10 per cent (€17,875) towards the end of the project. Works are to be completed by December 31 this year.

Book club

Meeting every second Tuesday at 7 p.m. the New Ross Library’s Adult Book Club is free to join. Why not combine curling up with a good book with a regular social event and join us. Book clubs are a chance to meet up with like-minded bibliophiles and are a fantastic opportunity to make new friends.

New Ross Library’s Adult Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month. This book club is self-facilitated. You can register online or phone 051 421877. An email reminder will be sent to your email address prior to the event. Please check in at the library desk before the event commences.