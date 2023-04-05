New Ross Community Noticeboard

The Duhallow Choral Society are performing a choral concert in Glenmore Community Centre on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are €15 each and available from the Glenmore Parish office on 051 880414. Alternatively, email glenmore@ossory.ie or contact any parish finance committee member.

The choral society was founded in 1996.

The key to the success of the choir over the years has been a high level of dedication, training and commitment by each member, enabling the choir to achieve a high standard of excellence while maintaining spirit vision and enjoyment.

The choir has a membership of 80 and trains weekly at the Culturlann Amhlaoibh Mc Auliffe Heritage Centre, Newmarket.

Their Musical Director is Ms Sharon Reidy from Tralee, and accompanist Aine Murray from Listowel.

The group have been most honoured to have performed at the highest level, for many dignitaries and in a host of distinguished venues both at home and abroad. One most special performance was for President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in May.

Whist results

The following are last week’s New Ross Whist results:

Top score Noreen Raftice, Top lady Kathleen Doherty, 2nd lady Jos Holden, 1/2 time lady Triona Moffitt, Top gent Sean Walsh , 2nd gent Jack Frisby, 1/2 time gent Kathleen Duggan, specials Kathleen Treacy, Ray Shannon, Peggy Malone, Paddy Walsh, Nora Kehoe, Raffle’s Ray Shannon, Lily Treacy, Ned Conway, Triona Moffitt and Nora Kehoe.

Historical Society

Bannow Historical Society will hold two ‘Know your Place’ talks during April.

On Thursday, April 27, Siobhán Doyle will talk about her recently published book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ and this should be of interest to all GAA followers and historians.

Both talks will take place in the former church at Grantstown and everyone is welcome to come along, whether a member of the society or not. Look forward to seeing you in Grantstown.

Youth club volunteers

New Ross Youth Club is actively seeking volunteers to help keep the club open. The club meets in the Youth Centre on Friday nights from 7.30 p.m. All volunteers will be Garda vetted and complete Child Protection training through FDYS.

For more information, contact Michelle Sinnott, FDYS, on 087 2490122.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group are there if you need to call them.

The volunteers have a private meeting room if you wish to share your grief. They hold a Drop-In Service on the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street.

The confidential telephone number is 087 3846577.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Rugby Club Lotto draw

The current weekly New Ross Rugby Club Lotto jackpot is €6,000. Match 3 prize fund – €200. Ticket price – €2.

The next draw is on Wednesday, March 29 at New Ross RFC at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in local businesses throughout New Ross or play online - https://clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/rugby-new-ross-rugby-club-wexford//.

New Ross RFC is calling on us all to support local businesses.

Ross Scouts funds appeal

A fundraising drive for New Ross Scouts to refurbish the old hall on Marsh Lane is under way.

2023 is going to be an exciting and busy year for New Ross Sea Scouts.

Since 1965, the Sea Scout group has been very active, delivering a weekly, activity-based programme to 6-25 year olds in New Ross.

Youth members enjoy camping, hiking, orienteering, bushcraft, pioneering, rowing, sailing and kayaking. Members participate in competitions, national events, tall ship exchanges, and have received Chief Scout / An Gaisce awards with members continuing to the Maritime College to follow careers at sea. The group helps with local community projects, festivals and regattas, national events and contingents to world jamborees.

This month, a beaver team won a county event in Tomhaggard, the cubs went orienteering in Courtown and two of the rovers competed in the national Master Mariner competition in the Maritime College, Cork.

The scouts and sea scouts are working together to develop New Ross scout hall into a modern facility to serve the youth of the town.

“The was built in 1841 and is regularly used by the local sea scouts and by community groups every day, for training courses and events. The group has carried out small scale renovations, but the building needs to be fully renovated to improve energy efficiency and to meet fire safety regulations to facilitate overnight groups,” said Alex Kelly of the Sea Scouts.

The group has planning permission for extensive renovations.

It has been approved a grant of €178,755 by the Community Centres Investment Fund, Department of Rural & Community Development.

The group now needs to match fund €16,882 and cash flow the final 10pc (€17,875) towards the end of the project. Works are to be completed by December 31 this year.

Easter Fair

Traders and crafters are sought for the Easter Sunday Family Fun Day Arts and Crafts Fair on Sunday, April 9 in St Mogue’s GAA grounds, Fethard.

Contact Michelle on 087 9908115 for further details.

Scrabble Club

Would you like to join New Ross Library's Scrabble Group for adults? The group meets every Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the library for fun, chat and competition with the classic word game.

The next session is on Wednesday, April 5.

Book club

Every second Tuesday at 7 p.m. would you like to join New Ross Library’s Adult Book Club?

Why not combine curling up with a good book with a regular social event and join us. Book clubs are a chance to meet up with like-minded bibliophiles and are a fantastic opportunity to make new friends and connect with other booklovers. New Ross Library's Adult Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

This book club is self-facilitated. You can register online or phone 051 421877.

An email reminder will be sent to you email address prior to the event.

Please check in at library desk before the event commences.

Should you require additional supports to attend this event please contact New Ross Library.

Women’s Shed group

The recently formed New Ross Women's Shed group’s ethos is Mná supporting Mná to see what women can do and achieve collectively in friendship for themselves and communities within the locality of New Ross town.

Five steering meetings have been held since January to assess interest and discuss formal formation as a special fund of 100,000 was announced by Minister Heather Humphreys to help women's sheds nationwide to form. "We have decided one avenue to progress to as the waiting list is long is seeking to obtain an allotment to use Saturdays to gather as a group or to use by our members at any stage during the week," said Sinead Cashin of the group.

Funding in the region of €2,000 is being provided to assist New Ross Women's Shed cover pre development stage costs and to get established to projects this year from March. "We need assistance with running costs such as insurance/ premises rental meeting costs and the purchase of equipment namely a Craft Crate and Biodiversity Box."

See the group's Facebook page for more information.

Open Library

An extended library service is being offered in New Ross which sees the building and all of its services open for use 365 days a year and from earlier in the day until later at night.

Members of this enhanced service can now access New Ross Public Library on a self-service basis from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. seven days a week. Full staffed library opening hours remain in place Monday to Saturday.

Library members can become a My Open Library member by contacting New Ross and making an appointment to complete an induction. This is a free service provided by Wexford County Council.

The story of New Ross talk

Building Ros: From the Old Walling of Ros to the New Norman Garden is a talk by Eamonn Hore at the Dunbrody Visitor Centre on Thursday, April 6, at 7.30 p.m.

With the recent opening of the High Hill Norman Garden in early October 2022, Mr Hore will present the first instalment of our Spring Lecture Series in New Ross. The Harvard graduate and senior civil servant will reflect on the vital addition of the garden and a number of other Norman-related projects, to the town, in the context of its medieval history.

The Director of Services for Wexford County Council has a keen interest in history and all things Wexford and New Ross.

