New Ross Community Noticeboard

The Pat Byrne Memorial Road Run takes place on Sunday, April 2.

Organised by the Shamrock Vintage Club, the run takes place in Adamstown, with registration from 11.30 a.m. and a start time at 1 p.m.

All vehicles are welcome, no bikes please. Your support is much appreciated.

All proceeds in aid of cemetery funds.

First Sunday Tintern walk

Boasting around 10km of trails, Tintern Trails at Tintern Abbey are always a great destination. Each month the trails host the First Sunday Walk.

Departing the Vine Cottage pub car park at 11 a.m., all are welcome to come along for the walk which lasts around 90 minutes. The forested trails located in the shadow of the famous abbey have won a national award and provide a great way to take some exercise. You’ll see Norman statues, wonderful walled gardens, stunning vistas and spectacular woodland scenery.

Whist results

The following are last week’s New Ross Whist results:

Top score Biddy Naddy, Top lady Anne Doyle, 2nd lady Teresa Dollard, 1/2 time lady Peggy Malone, Top gent Paddy Walsh, 2nd gent Bridget Murray, 1/2 time gent Eamonn Doyle, Specials Tom Treacy, Ray Shannon, Noreen Raftice, Kathleen Lanigan, Triona Moffitt, Raffles Nora Kehoe, Brid Murphy, Eamonn Doyle, Lily Treacy and Peggy Malone.

Historical Society

Bannow Historical Society will hold two ‘Know your Place’ talks during April.

On Monday night, April 3, at 8 p.m., Monica Wallace will resume her talk on the fascinating history of Coolbrook Cottage and hopefully on this occasion the electricity won’t fail because Monica has some brilliant slides to show us.

On Thursday, April 27, Siobhán Doyle will talk about her recently published book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ and this should be of interest to all GAA followers and historians.

Both talks will take place in the former church at Grantstown and everyone is welcome to come along, whether a member of the society or not. Look forward to seeing you in Grantstown.

Interview Skills course

An interview skills course with Alan Maher, Business Consultant. takes place on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in New Ross Library.

Alan will share his tips and views on how to best present at a job interview. His tips should help build both the confidence and the skills required to perform to the best of your ability.

This talk will also look at helping you to become more actively aware of the strengths, skills and experience you already possess but may not be aware of. Key topics will cover preparation, communication and presentation skills, and key questions. Tackling competency-based interviews will also be covered.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited. Book online or phone 051 421877.

Cushinstown fashion show

A fashion show featuring great spring and summer clothes takes place at the Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola, on Thursday, March 30, at 7.30 p.m. in aid of Cushinstown NS.

Organised by the school’s parents’ association, admission is €15 and there will be door and spot prizes on what promises to be a fun night.

Pop-up shops will feature on the night, with clothes from the following shops modelled: LuLu Boutique, Amy Jane’s, Cooper Kids & Menswear, Lady Melia and Revolution, Wallace’s of Wellingtonbridge, The Clothesline Boutique, T-Squared, Blossoms and Mr H Menswear.

Youth club volunteers

New Ross Youth Club is actively seeking volunteers to help keep the club open. The club meets in the Youth Centre on Friday nights from 7.30 p.m. All volunteers will be Garda vetted and complete Child Protection training through FDYS.

For more information, contact Michelle Sinnott, FDYS, on 087 2490122.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group are there if you need to call them.

The volunteers have a private meeting room if you wish to share your grief. They hold a Drop-In Service on the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street.

The confidential telephone number is 087 3846577.

Ross Town Split The Pot

Joan Handrick from Assumption Tce, Rosbercon, New Ross, won the New Ross Town FC Split The Pot draw of €950 on Friday night. Joan bought her winning ticket oat Gala, Bosheen. The seller’s prize went to Shane O’Brien and Caroline Gardiner.

The next draw takes place this Friday, March 31 at the Three Bullet Gate pub at 8 p.m. All support of the club – which has big plans in 2023 – is greatly appreciated.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Rugby Club Lotto draw

The current weekly New Ross Rugby Club Lotto jackpot is €5,800. Match 3 prize fund – €200. Ticket price – €2.

The next draw is on Wednesday, March 29 at New Ross RFC at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in local businesses throughout New Ross or play online - https://clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/rugby-new-ross-rugby-club-wexford//.

New Ross RFC is calling on us all to support local businesses.

Lecture

The next New Ross Historical Society lecture is on Thursday, March 30, in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre (Y34N799) at 8 p.m.

South Kilkenny Historian Jack Burtchaell will deliver a lecture on the fortunes and disasters that marred both New Ross and Waterford since they were founded.

The Norman town of New Ross and the Viking city of Waterford have competed for trade over the centuries. Our maritime connections to our neighbours in the UK, Europe and the West brought prosperity to both city and towns.

Ross Scouts fundraiser

A fundraising drive for New Ross Scouts to refurbish the old hall on Marsh Lane gets under way with a table quiz on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. in New Ross Rugby Club.

2023 is going to be an exciting and busy year for New Ross Sea Scouts.

Since 1965, the Sea Scout group has been very active, delivering a weekly, activity-based programme to 6-25 year olds in New Ross.

Youth members enjoy camping, hiking, orienteering, bushcraft, pioneering, rowing, sailing and kayaking. Members participate in competitions, national events, tall ship exchanges, and have received Chief Scout / An Gaisce awards with members continuing to the Maritime College to follow careers at sea. The group helps with local community projects, festivals and regattas, national events and contingents to world jamborees.

This month, a beaver team won a county event in Tomhaggard, the cubs went orienteering in Courtown and two of the rovers competed in the national Master Mariner competition in the Maritime College, Cork.

The scouts and sea scouts are working together to develop New Ross scout hall into a modern facility to serve the youth of the town.

“The was built in 1841 and is regularly used by the local sea scouts and by community groups every day, for training courses and events. The group has carried out small scale renovations, but the building needs to be fully renovated to improve energy efficiency and to meet fire safety regulations to facilitate overnight groups,” said Alex Kelly of the Sea Scouts.

The group has planning permission for extensive renovations.

It has been approved a grant of €178,755 by the Community Centres Investment Fund, Department of Rural & Community Development.

The group now needs to match fund €16,882 and cash flow the final 10pc (€17,875) towards the end of the project. Works are to be completed by December 31 this year.

Easter Fair

Traders and crafters are sought for the Easter Sunday Family Fun Day Arts and Crafts Fair on Sunday, April 9 in St Mogue’s GAA grounds, Fethard.

Contact Michelle on 087 9908115 for further details.

Sublime music concert

New Ross Singers are singing the lovely Mass for St Cecilia, by the master of melodic music, Charles Gounod, on Saturday, April 1, at 7.30 p.m. in the Church of the Assumption in Rosbercon.

The choir will be supported by the Musici Ireland Orchestra, consisting of some of the best players in Ireland for what will be a fantastic musical event.

The choir are joined by three fine soloists. Jade Phoenix is the soprano, Eoin Foran the bass, and William Pearson the tenor. Tickets are available from choir members and on the door.