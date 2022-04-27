New Ross Community Noticeboard

New Ross Pantomime Society will hold their AGM in St Michael’s Theatre on Tuesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. All members are welcome to attend.

GAA Club celebration

The Geraldine O’Hanrahans GAA Club is inviting everyone to a special 25th anniversary night celebrating the Junior A hurling championship’s win in 1995, at the Three Bullet Gate pub, on Friday, April 29.

Delayed by two years due to Covid, the event will bring back great memories of the team’s success. Everyone can attend from 8 p.m. and the event will be preceded by a special mass for club members at the Parish Church at 6.30 p.m.

Whist results

The latest New Ross Whist results are: Top score Lily Tracey, 1st lady Teresa Dollard, 2nd Biddy Naddy, 1/2 time lady Anna Lawlor and Ann Doyle, 1st gent Garry O Farrell, 2nd gent Marion Dalton 1/2 time gent Triona Moffitt, specials Sean Walsh, Pat Doyle, Dina Proctor, Jim Lannon. Raffle Peggy Malone, Teresa Dollard, Anna Lawlor, Garry O Farrell, Jim Landon and Anna Lawlor.

Tourism with business

SWWFRC will shortly be starting a free two-year, parttime training course covering a wide range of tourism/business skills.

The course will prepare you for employment in the tourist industry and will provide practical, hands-on experience of customer service. Course content will include digital skills and computer training, entrepreneurial skills development, life and career coaching, barista skills and table service, essential skills for mental wellbeing and product development and design.

This course is starting at the end of April and will run over three days, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Participants can work part time and still take part. If participants are in receipt of a social welfare allowance, they get to keep that allowance while studying. For more information or to book a place, please call us at 051 389418 or email read@swwfrc.ie.

Secretarial support

Don’t forget that SWWFRC can assist you with all your secretarial needs. We provide printing, photocopying, typing, laminating and a wide range of other services.

The centre also provides a computer with internet access for those wishing to access online services.

Why not drop in to reception or contact us on reception@swwfrc.ie or 051 389418.

Blokes with Cameras

This group meets every week in SWWFRC. Although our main activity is photography, we also do lots of other things, including woodwork, IT training and outings.

All are welcome and for more information contact Jack at 087 1358254.

Active Retired Group

Membership of the South West Wexford Family Resource Active Retired Group this year will be €10 to cover the hall and insurance, and we will revert to €20 again next year. Please contact Kelly at 087 6372084 for general information about the group.

There are trips, visits, events and a holiday to Castlebar planned from September 19 to September 23. New members and non-members are welcome to join come along on this long-awaited holiday. Please call Mary at 087 2073966 for more information about the holiday.

Ramsgrange NS enrolment

Ramsgrange NS is now taking enrolments for the 2022/2023 school year.

Forms are available in the school or by calling Karen in the office on 051 389363. Alternatively, you can download the form on the school website at www.ramsgrangens.com or email ramsgrangens@ hotmail.com.

St Oliver’s NS

Any parent/guardian who wishes to enrol their child/children for September 2022 in St Oliver’s National School, Duncannon, please contact the school at 051 389206 or email info@duncannonns.com.

Ballyhack NS

St Catherine’s National School, Ballyhack is now taking enrolments for the school year 2022/2023.

Your child must turn four on or before September 1, 2022. If you would like your child to start school in Ballyhack, then please contact the school by phone at 051 389368, by email: ballyhackschool@gmail.com or call into the school for an enrolment pack.

Study spaces at library

New Ross Library provides six study spaces that can be used in two hourly slots. Booking is required for these study spaces using the LibCal booking system, which can be accessed on Wexford County Council’s Library webpage.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group have now recommenced services to all who are bereaved. The drop-in service will be held on the first Thursday of every month in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael St from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are suffering loss of any kind at this time, please call the group’s confidential number on 087 3846577.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality and outlining their work and family life in a way that honours their memory.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Choral church concert

The New Ross Singers plan to hold a mass for deceased members, and for friends and family of members of the choir who may have died during the Covid outbreak when there were limited ways to mourn them properly.

The choir first started as an offshoot of the New Ross Musical Society in 1981, and has sung almost continuously since then. Members have sung serious works such as Messiah and The Creation, but also given many fundraising concerts with popular music.

The choir’s repertoire includes well-loved Irish songs such as Down by the Sally Gardens and the Rathlin Cradle Song, Christmas songs from several countries, and several masses. Over the years they have competed successfully at choral festivals in Navan, Cork and the AIMS Festival in New Ross. It is a true community choir. Anyone who sings in tune is welcome.

The service will take place on Sunday, May 1, in the Parish Church in New Ross at the normal 12 noon Mass.

The choir will sing the music of the short Schubert Deutsche Mass during the service.

Past members of the choir who learned this music are very welcome to join the choir for this occasion.

Please contact 051 421766 or 0876792979 to inform us if this is so.

DSI to hold AGM meeting

Down Syndrome Ireland Wexford branch will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at 7.30 p.m. in the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy in the Seamus Rafter Suite. All individuals with Down syndrome and anyone who has a family member with Down syndrome can attend, whether you are currently a member of the branch or not.

Following the challenges of Covid, the group aims to resume activities and supports for its members. People are invited to come along and share your ideas.

The guest speaker will be Nicola Harte, speech and language therapist and team leader for Member Services at Down Syndrome Ireland. Refreshments will be served.

Nominations are invited for the positions of chair, secretary and treasurer, and for general committee members.

To make nominations or for further information, please email downsyndromewex@hotmail.com or text/WhatsApp 085 777 1677.

Spanish students

Host families are required for the return of Spanish students to New Ross from July 4 to 31.

The students will attend school in St Mary’s New Ross to learn English.

If you are interested in hosting a student, please contact 087 6535311 for further information. All host families will be Garda vetted.

Solstice event

Join Danny Ahern to celebrate the official beginning of summertime in the Irish/Celtic calendar. Bealtaine falls on Sunday, May 1 at Creacon Wellness Centre.

The two-hour event starts at 7.30 p.m.

Danny is a practicing Shaman, who received his training in the Irish Centre for Shamanic studies.

During this event, the following healing will be offered: Opening sacred space, Shamanic cleansing, Shedding old trauma and grief, Embracing new growth, a Fire Ceremony and a Journeying drumming circle.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event celebrating the summer at a venue renowned for its classes.