Around the Districts: Ramsgrange to Tullogher-Rosbercon

Pupils from Ballyhack National School Emma Foley, Saoirse Keating and Sarah Shalloe at the official opening of the wastewater plant in Arthurstown.

Living Well Programme

We will soon be hosting a ‘Living Well’ programme here at SWWFRC This is a free, group management programme for adults 18 years or older with long term or chronic health conditions. A long term condition is one that can be treated and managed, but usually not cured. The programme will run for six weeks, with one workshop each week lasting approximately 2.5 hours. For further information or to book a place, please phone 051 389418.

Training and Development Special Purpose award

Formerly known as Train the Trainer, this is a Level 6 Special Purpose award. This course will give you the confidence and know-how to design, deliver and evaluate any training. To be an effective trainer, you need a combination of subject knowledge and strong training skills and know-how. You will also need the confidence that comes with practice and an understanding of how good training works. The course will be delivered in-house at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, Ramsgrange. It runs one day a week for eight weeks starting in May. Please call Esther at 051 389418 to register for this course.

Fusion Youth Café

Please note that there will be no Fusion Youth Café on Monday the 11th or Tuesday, April 12.

Easter Camps at SWWFRC.

We will be running our annual Easter Camp from Monday the third till Thursday, April 6, and again from Tuesday, April 11, till Friday, April 14. The Camp will run from 9.30 a.m. till 1.30 p.m. and the cost is €17 per day, and Lots of games, crafts and fun to be had, but spaces are limited so please ring 051 389418 to book.

Tourism with Business Course at SWWFRC.

Our learners recently enjoyed their trip to the Wildflower Café in Enniscorthy, where they received hands-on experience in Hospitality Procedures and Protocols which they found very informative and helpful. Learners also completed Barista skills on the day. Our module on Entrepreneurial Skills and our module on Tourism Information and administration will be commencing soon.

Our course on Tourism with Business (level 5) will be commencing again in September 2023 and are currently recruiting new learners. If you would like to find out more about these modules/course, please contact Christina at 087 4552980 or email christina@swwfrc.ie.

Fethard-on-Sea Country Market

We will hold our Easter Market on Saturday, April 8, from 10.30 a.m. till midday. If you love fresh homemade cakes and savoury treats, handmade chocolate, fresh eggs and a great selection of crafts, beauty products and plants, this is the place to be. Our members will give you a warm welcome and are happy to chat to you about any of our products.

St James GAA

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt and cake sale in Mersheen GAA grounds on Sunday, April 9, starting at 11 a.m. Please call Norma at 087 6483524 or Rosie at 086 3196348 to book your ticket for the Hunt.

Easter Sunday Family Fun Day

There will be a Family Fun Day, in the St Mogue’s Club GAA ground, Fethard-on-Sea (Y34XE26) on Sunday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of fun to be had, including an Easter Egg Hunt, art and Craft Fair, lots of games and activities, a cake sale, brown bread competition, and much more.

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

Ramsgrange National School

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office at 051 389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com. We are a three-teacher school situated in the heart of Ramsgrange Village. Our school motto is ‘Educating for Enrichment and Enjoyment’ and we aim to promote a positive learning environment with happy children. Please feel free to visit our school and/or speak to our principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

‘By Hook or by Crooke’ Coastal Walk.

The annual coastal walk returns this year on Saturday, April 22, With starting points in Crooke and Hook Lighthouse, enjoy the beautiful meandering scenery of the Waterford Estuary.

There are routes of varying lengths with Hook to Crooke being 21km, Hook to Duncannon 14km, Hook to Templars Inn 7km and Crooke to Duncannon 6.35km. You can complete as much of the route as you please, with marshals along the route and a shuttle bus available to bring people back from Hook Lighthouse or Crooke.

Duncannon Fort is open on the day and free tea and coffee is available in Duncannon Community Centre. Free passage on the Passage East Car Ferry is also provided to participants.

All funds raised will go to the RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project and other local causes. Tickets are €20 for adults, with children going free. Spaces are limited so book your ticket at HikeToTheHook.com as soon as possible

ST LEONARDS

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto draw last week. Three people matched three numbers and each received €70. They were; Richard Molloy, Fethard. Thomas Whelan, Fethard and Ros Walshe c/o P.O. The numbers drawn were; 1, 8, 14, 18. The Jackpot now stands at €12,380. Match three winners will share €200. Tickets on sale in all local shops and pubs and from committee members. Draw takes place every Tuesday night at 9 o clock.

Camogie Race Night

Gusserane Camogie Club are hosting a fundraiser Race Night on Friday April 14 in Power’s Lounge Ballycullane. Special guest on the night Kerry football legend ‘The Bomber Liston’ will be interviewed by Liam Spratt on his playing days and lots more. If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall on 087 2822615, Harry Twomey on 086 2472950 or Dee Power on 087 2302636.

Coffe Morning

Car Boot Sale

The Car Boot Sale will take place in St Leonards on Bank Holiday Monday April 10. Gates open 7am. All usual conditions apply.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

Easter Ceremonies

This is the Holy Week Programme for Rosbercon Parish.

Church of the Assumption Rosbercon, Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday, Mass at 11 a.m.

St Aidan’s Church Tullogher, Good Friday, celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass at 6 p.m.

St David’s Church, Mullinarrigle, Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday, Mass of the Resurrection at 9 a.m.

Pilgrimage to Knock

The Apostolate of Eucharistic Adoration Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine takes place on Sunday, April 23. Coach leaves from Woodie’s car park Kilkenny City at 7 a.m. Cost of the fare is €25 and all intending pilgrims are advised to bring a packed lunch. Further details can be had by phoning 086 1666547 as soon as possible.

Development Draw

The latest draw in aid of the Tullogher-Rosbercon GAA Club Development Draw was held in the clubrooms on March 28. The major prize winners were Donie Lyng, Shanbogh, Christina O’Brien, Shanbogh, and Simon Kennedy Castle Field, Ballymagill. Consolation prizes went to Gretta Doherty, Raheen, Ollie Ryan, Ballyneale, Jack and n Kathleen Cotterell, Ballykenna, and Liam Barron, Brownsford. Next draw will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 8.30 p.m. in the club house.

Late Mai Southey

The death occurred last week of Mai Southey from the Rower and formerly Mai Lanigan from Ballalog, Tullogher. A former member of the nursing profession, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her as a kind gentle person. Her funeral Mass took place in St David’s Church, Mullinarrigle on Saturday last and she was laid to rest in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge afterwards. Sincere sympathy goes to her family in their sad loss.

Historical Society Lecture

The South Kilkenny Historical Society will host another of their series of lectures in Mullinavat Parish Hall on Thursday evening, April 13, at 8 p.m. The speaker will be Patrick Mannix and the topic to be covered is ‘Michael Collins: The Formative Years.

Football League Final

It was a right old battle in the Kilkenny Senior Football League Final between neighbours, Mullinavat and Tullogher-Rosbercon played at the centre of Excellence Park in Dunmore. In the end after an excellent game of football the ‘Vat’ men took the title on a 2-7 to 0-10 score line.