Around the Districts: Ramsgrange to Tullogher-Rosbercon

Local Notes

We are always happy to include upcoming events or other items of local interest in our notes. Please let us know by emailing reception@swwfrc.ie before 4 p.m. on the Friday before the following weeks publication.

Living Well Programme

We will soon be hosting a ‘Living Well’ programme here at SWWFRC This is a free, group management programme for adults 18 years or older with long term or chronic health conditions. A long term condition is one that can be treated and managed, but usually not cured. The programme will run for six weeks, with one workshop each week lasting approximately 2.5 hours. For further information or to book a place, please phone 051 389418.

Training and Development Special Purpose award.

Formerly known as Train the Trainer, this is a Level 6 Special Purpose award. This course will give you the confidence and know-how to design, deliver and evaluate any training. To be an effective trainer, you need a combination of subject knowledge and strong training skills and know-how. You will also need the confidence that comes with practice and an understanding of how good training works. The course will be delivered in-house at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, Ramsgrange. It runs one day a week for eight weeks starting in May. Please call Esther at 051 389418 to register for this course.

Easter Camps

We will be running our annual Easter Camp from Monday the third till Thursday, April 6, and again from Tuesday, April 11, till Friday, April 14. The cost will be €17 per day, and the Camp will run from 9.30 a.m. till 1.30 p.m. Lots of games, crafts and fun to be had, but spaces are limited so please ring 051 389418 to book.

Tourism with Business Course

Our students are currently studying for their final Exam in Heritage, and we wish them the best of luck. Our new modules in Entrepreneurship and Tourism Information and administration will be commencing soon. These modules are open to new participants, so if you would like to discuss the course or require any further information, please contact Christina at 087 4552980 or by email on christina@swwfrc.ie We are currently seeking new tutors for our teaching panel going forward. If you would like to send an expression of interest, please submit cover letter and c.v. to christina@swwfrc.ie or call Christina at 087 4552980.

Free Book Library

Lots of lovely books in our free book library at the moment. Romance, thrillers, biographies, crime and much more. Easter Bank Holiday weekend coming up soon so drop in and pick up holiday reading. Although we have loads of adult books, we are very short of teenage and children’s book, so if you have any to donate, we would be very grateful.

Easter Sunday Family Fun Day

There will be a Family Fun Day in the St Mogue’s Club GAA ground, Fethard-on-Sea (Y34XE26) on Sunday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of fun to be had, including an Easter Egg Hunt, art and Craft Fair, lots of games and activities, a cake sale, brown bread competition, and much more.

Tintern Trails Walk

Don’t forget our First Sunday walk on Sunday, April 2. Starting from the Vine Cottage Bar in Saltmills at 11 a.m., the walk will wend it’s way through the beautiful Tintern woodlands. Walk length is approximately 7km and the difficulty level is moderate. Coffee morning.

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

Battery Collection

Ramsgrange Community School are holding a Battery Collection Drive till March 31. Any household batteries are accepted. The school have entered a competition in the hope to win Sports Equipment. Batteries can be dropped into the school office, or to Flood’s Centra in Ramsgrange before March 31. All help would be greatly appreciated.

Ramsgrange National School

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office at 051 389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com. We are a three-teacher school situated in the heart of Ramsgrange Village. Our school motto is ‘Educating for Enrichment and Enjoyment’ and we aim to promote a positive learning environment with happy children. Please feel free to visit our school and/or speak to our principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

Active Retirement Group

We meet regularly in the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, usually the first Monday of each month, except when there is a Bank Holiday. Anyone interested in joining a fun group that does a lot of activities are very welcome to come along. Regular activities include swimming, social evenings, cinema visits and day trips. This month’s film choice for our next cinema trip will be decided at the March meeting. Our annual holiday for 2023 will be in Kenmare from first to May 5. Contact Mary B at 087 2073966 for further information.

Abbey Ladies Golf Society

Abbey Ladies are back to challenge the fairways on Saturday, April 1. All our member golfers are reminded and encouraged to play on the day to start 2023 golf with gusto and fun. Great prizes. There is always a welcome for anyone interested in joining our society. Just phone Eileen at 087 3232428 or contact any member and you will be helped with your enquiry.

ST LEONARDS

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Tintern lotto draw last week. Three people matched three numbers and each received €70. They were: Robyn Whelan, Kinnagh, Mary Doyle, Newbawn and Catherine Doyle, Rathimney. The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 15 and 16. Next week’s jackpot is €12,200 and next week’s match-three winners will share €200. Draw takes place every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Tickets on sale in all local shops and pubs and from committee members.

Saltmills/St Kearns Community Group

Saltmills and St Kearns Community Group would like to say thank you to all who helped with the spring clean-up on Saturday, March 4. All local roads and shore areas were covered by our volunteers and several bags were collected. Thanks to Wexford County Council for their support in disposing of the bags for us.

Coffe morning

Camogie race night

Gusserane camogie club are hosting a fundraiser race night on Friday, April 14, in Power’s Lounge Ballycullane. Special guest on the night Kerry football legend ‘The Bomber Liston’ will be interviewed by Liam Spratt on his playing days and lots more. If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall at 087 2822615, Harry Twomey at 086 2472950 or Dee Power at 087 2302636.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

Job Vacancies

There are a number of job vacancies on the Rosbercon Community Employment Scheme at present. The positions open are for an Office Administrator in New Ross Parish Office, 2 Environmental Workers in Rosbercon Parish, A Van Driver for the St Vincent De Paul Shop in New Ross. Also, up for grabs are two job opportunities for a pair of Environmental Workers in New Ross Golf Club and I Project Worker in St Michael’s Theatre. For further information regarding these job vacancies please contact, 051-425093, Mobile, 086-3642592 or email, rosberconparish@gmail.com Department of Social Protection, Community Employment Terms and Conditions Apply.

St Joseph’s Athletic Club

In their latest Split the Pot Draw, held on March 16th Johnny Carthy c/o of the Parish Pump was the lucky winner. The next draw will be held on Friday the 30th of March.

Newly Baptised

We welcome into our Parish Community, Mai Ann Hartley, daughter of Pat and Sarah from Brabstown. She3 was baptised in St David’s Church, Mullinarrigle on Saturday the 18th of March.

Safeguarding Representatives

The two Rosbercon Parish Safeguarding Representatives are Anne O Sullivan from Ballykenna and Brid Vereker from Millbanks Grove, Rosbercon. Anyone with a safeguarding problem be it adult or child should contact either of these two members.

Ossory Pilgrimage

After an absence of a few years due to the Covid Pandemic the Ossory Pilgrimage to Lourdes makes a welcome return and will take place in May. The package deal for will take place again in May. The package deal for a five night stay from May 23 to May 28 is €879 person sharing. Anyone wishing to travel can now book their place with Niamh at Joe Walsh Tours ,telephone, 01-6852244 or email, niamh@jwttavel.ie

Lenten Stations

The Lenten Station envelopes and the Trocaire Boxes have now been distributed to the homes of the Parish. Please return the Station Envelopes at your convenience and the Trocaire Boxes at the Easter Thursday Ceremonies.