Around the Districts: Ramsgrange to St Leonards

Living Well Programme

We will soon be hosting a ‘Living Well’ programme here at SWWFRC This is a free, group management programme for adults 18 years or older with long term or chronic health conditions. A long-term condition is one that can be treated and managed, but usually not cured. The programme will run for six weeks, with one workshop each week lasting approximately 2.5 hours. For further information or to book a place, please phone 051 389418.

Training and Development Special Purpose award

Formerly known as Train the Trainer, this is a Level 6 Special Purpose award. This course will give you the confidence and know-how to design, deliver and evaluate any training. To be an effective trainer, you need a combination of subject knowledge and strong training skills and know-how. You will also need the confidence that comes with practice and an understanding of how good training works. The course will be delivered in-house at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, Ramsgrange. It runs one day a week for eight weeks starting in May. Please call Esther at 051 389418 to register for this course.

Coffee morning

A Connect Café coffee morning will take place in South West Wexford Family Resource Centre on Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ingrid, together with SWWFRC, will host the event to celebrate beautiful Eppie’s birthday. Donations made on the day will go directly to the Epona.

Dawn Thrust – which helps teenagers in our area access much needed Mental Health Supports through our centre.

Food Bank at SWWFRC

Please note that the Food Bank will be closed next Monday, April 10, due to the Easter holidays. We will be back open Wednesday, April 12, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are really grateful to everyone who generously donated food during these difficult times. Should you ever wish to contact us please phone Sinéad at 087 3605595 or 051 389418.

Tourism with Business Course at SWWFRC.

Our LTI Learners recently enjoyed their trip to Dublin to view various tourism sites in the city.

They have just completed their exam on Heritage and are now looking forward to starting their module on Entrepreneurship. If you would like any further information on this course, please contact Christina at 087 4552980 or email christina@swwfrc.ie.

St James GAA

Lotto – there was no jackpot winner. There were three match-three winners who share a prize of €200 – Josie Colfer, Taghmon; Barry Og McGrath, Harveystown; and Nadine Lacey, The Dirr. The next jackpot will be €14,000 and the Reserve jackpot is €13,700 – €300 added to reserve on no win basis. Match three will share or win €200.The next draw will be held in St James GAA, Mersheen on Tuesday, April 18.

County Draw 2023 tickets are on sale, the first draw is on April 1. Please contact Brendan Dunne.

Thanks to everyone who came on Easter Sunday for the Easter Egg Hunt and cake sale, once again it was a great morning of fun and lots of lovely cakes.

Well done to Sam Foley (minor football), Josh White Keating (under-20 football) and Colum Fitzgerald (under-20 hurling) who were out with the county teams last week.

Congratulations to the under-11 boys who made the trip to Croke Park on Thursday, April 6, to participate in the Leinster GAA Croke Park Activity Day.

Tintern to Clonmines Camino

Why not join us on this 18km fundraising walk on Sunday, April 16. Learn all about the medieval links between Tintern and Clonmines, the life of the Cistercian monks, William Marshal and much more.

The starting point is the Walkers carpark just inside the main entrance to the Abbey, and the start time is 10 a.m. Parking for the event will be available at the Boormalt depot – just 750m from the Abbey entrance, and will be signposted on the day. All funds raised will go towards the development and maintenance of the trails.

Ramsgrange National School

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office at 051 389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com.

We are a three-teacher school situated in the heart of Ramsgrange Village. Our school motto is ‘Educating for Enrichment and Enjoyment’ and we aim to promote a positive learning environment with happy children. Please feel free to visit our school and/or speak to our principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

‘By Hook or by Crooke’ Coastal Walk

The annual coastal walk returns this year on Saturday, April 22, With starting points in Crooke and Hook Lighthouse, enjoy the beautiful meandering scenery of the Waterford Estuary.

There are routes of varying lengths with Hook to Crooke being 21km, Hook to Duncannon 14km, Hook to Templars Inn 7km and Crooke to Duncannon 6.35km. You can complete as much of the route as you please, with marshals along the route and a shuttle bus available to bring people back from Hook Lighthouse or Crooke.

Duncannon Fort is open on the day and free tea and coffee is available in Duncannon Community Centre. Free passage on the Passage East Car Ferry is also provided to participants. All funds raised will go to the RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project and other local causes. Tickets are €20 for adults, with children going free. Spaces are limited so book your ticket at HikeToTheHook.com as soon as possible.

Abbey Ladies Golf Society

On Saturday, April 1, with a shot gun start 28 ladies braved the unpredictable weather to get back to golf for the 2023 golf season. The weather stayed fine and no rain. The course was in good condition despite all the rain in previous weeks. On our return to the clubhouse after the game, we were treated to lots of delicious confectionery baked by our members, so many thanks ladies.

Great scoring for the sought after prizes. First Mgt. Murphy with 36 points. Second Mary Caulfield with 32 points. And third Catriona Caulfield with 31 points. In Category 1 Eileen Wallace had 29 points. Category 2 Anne Power had 30 points. Category 3 Pauline Byrne had 32 points. NP Hole six had no winner. NP Hole 18 was Catriona Caulfield. There were two Birdies – Anne O’Grady and Mgt. Murphy. There is an upcoming competition on April 15 in the Burrow, Rosslare.

RATHANGAN-CLEARIESTOWN

Heritage Group news

The next meeting of Cleariestown Rathangan Heritage Group takes place on Thursday, 27th April at 8 p.m. in Cleariestown Community Centre. All are most welcome to attend.

1798–2023: 225th anniversary: The Heritage Group is planning to commemorate this event later in the year and is looking for anyone interested in helping out, participating or who has photographs of the pike group from 1998. Please contact Jacqui at 087 2219302 or clearrathheritage@gmail.com for further information.

Coffee Morning

A coffee morning in memory of Ann Long & Rena Grace will take place in Ballymitty Hall on 30th April from 10.30-2pm. Raffle on the day with all proceeds going to Wexford Hospice Home Care. All are welcome to attend.

Cuckoo’s Nest at the Opera House

St Anne’s GAA are delighted to announce that Cuckoo’ Nest will perform live in the National Opera House on Saturday 19th August, with all proceeds going towards the clubs. Tickets on sale from the National Opera House or through their web site www.nationaloperahouse.ieA great night guaranteed!

Archery Classes at Rathangan Hall

If you’re interested in taking up Archery or have done so in the past you will be delighted to hear that CúChulainn Archers are opening another club branch very soon based out of Rathangan Hall. The club is currently only taking people aged 14 and up for the course for now but please get in touch with them as they will be facilitating under that age as soon as equipment allows so if you wish you can be added to the clubs mailing list for that update. Please email cuchulainnwexford@yahoo.com for more information.

Irish Dancing Classes

The Doyle Academy have commenced Irish Dancing classes on Saturdays in Rathangan Hall from midday to 1 p.m. Our classes are open to girls and boys aged 4+ at all levels, our classes are taught in a competitive and non competitive environment for more enquiries contact Lisa on 087 6389410 or view the facebook page Doyle Academy Wexford.

Hip hop dance classes

Next level dance school is back with hip hop dance classes in Rathangan hall Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., start back date is February 2, cost €7 per class pay-as-you-go. For more info contact Joelle at 087 9768864 or contact through our Facebook/Instagram at next level dance school.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

School enrolment

Enrolment forms for St Anne’s NS Rathangan for September 2023 are now available from the school office or available to download from the school website: stannesns.weebly.com please contact Jenny at 051 563167.

Rathangan Hall – Hire of Chairs and Tables

If you have an event planned and require the hire of excellent high quality chairs and tables then Rathangan Hall has you covered. For further information on how Rathangan Hall can help you please call 051 577046 or contact us through our email at Rathanganhall@gmail.com.

McCalls Community Centre

Office and Hub Rental - If you’re looking for a great place to work in peace with excellent facilities on hand then look no further than McCalls Community Centre where you can hire an office desk or office space to suit your needs.

Genealogy service - If you are interested in discovering your family’s history in the parish then why not call down to Ciaran at the McCalls Community Centre who will be on hand to help you trace your roots. This is a free service available to all in the community. Opening hours 9.30-1.30 Monday to Friday.

ST LEONARDS

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto draw last week. Two people matched three numbers and each received €100. They were; Josie Cullen, Yoletown and Siobhan Whelan, Kinnagh. The numbers drawn were; 13, 19, 24, 27. Next weeks Jackpot is €12,500 and next weeks match three winners will share €200. Draw takes place every Tuesday night at 9 o clock. Tickets on sale in all local shops and pubs and from committee members.

Camogie Race Night

Gusserane Camogie Club are hosting a fundraiser Race Night this Friday April 14 in Power’s Lounge Ballycullane. Special guest on the night Kerry football legend ‘The Bomber Liston’ will be interviewed by Liam Spratt on his playing days and lots more. If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall on 087 2822615, Harry Twomey on 086 2472950 or Dee Power on 087 2302636.

St Louis Day Care

Please contact St Louis Day Care Centre for your catering needs. We provide a full range of outdoor catering, sweet and savoury foods, confectionery, cakes made to order, at reasonable rates for your special occasion, by collection. One weeks’ notice required for orders. Contact 051-389509 or email: stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

Drama

The long awaited Tintern Drama Group play, ‘Nobody’s Talking To Me’ is on in Gusserane Hall on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 of April at 8pm. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in Ballycullane Post Office and John Joe Murphy’s shop in Taylorstown or call Harry Twomey on 086 3472950 or Eimear Leacy on 086 4063706.