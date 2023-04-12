Around the Districts: Gusserane to Raheen

Action from Duiske Players Drama group's production of 'Drinking Habits' in the Abbey Hall, Graiguenamanagh: from left - Stas Bolger (Sr. Philomena), Edel Bolger (Sr. Agusta) and Lily Brennan (Mother Superior).

Sympathy

The Gusserane area was shocked last week to learn of the death of Danny O’Brien of Piltown after a brief illness. A native of Rathimney, Danny would have been well known to many of the older generation around Gusserane and was highly regarded in farming circles throughout the South East. Sincere sympathy is extended to his relations and friends on their loss. Danny was buried in Templeorum following funeral mass on Wednesday last.

Cards

The winners in the hall last week were Johnny Flynn, Willie Kehoe and Peter Stafford. Second went to Pat Whelan, James McDonald and Dave Murphy. In third place were Johnny Larkin, PJ Doyle and Jim Kehoe while fourth went to Pat Ryan, Stasia Furlong and Nick Doyle. The last game draw went to Joan Fardy, Larry Power and Dick Power. Raffle winners were James McDonald, Johnny Flynn and Larry Power. The card games will continue on a weekly basis and the organisers are delighted with the attendance which is steadily growing. However they always welcome new players to come along so please come along next Tuesday for 8pm.

Feile Camogie

Massive congratulations to the Gusserane U15 camogie girls who won the roinn 2 Feile last week. After qualifying for the knock out stages they beat St Mary’s Rosslare in the semi final and then edged out St Pat’s of Camolin in the final by a single point. This talented bunch of girls are having great success and we wish them and their mentors all of the best as they now proceed to compete in the national finals in Mayo.

Club and County Draw

The annual Wexford Club and County Draw tickets are currently on sale throughout the parish. The bulk of the proceeds of the tickets sold by the local O’Rahillys club will go back to the club, with the remainder going towards the development of Wexford GAA. There is a €100,000 prize fund on offer over the three monthly draws and prizes include a car each month, shopping and fuel vouchers, hotel breaks and much more. This fundraiser has been a major source of income for Gusserane GAA for over thirty years thanks to the generous support of the people of the parish. The club look forward to your continued support. Tickets can be bought from club members.

“The Bomber” in Power’s

Gusserane Camogie Race night fundraiser is on the 14th of April in Powers’ Lounge. The special guest on the night, Kerry football legend, Eoin “The Bomber” Liston will be interviewed by Liam Spratt on his playing days and lots more. If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall 0872822615, Harry Twomey 0862472950 or Dee Power 0872302636.

Drama

The Gusserane Hall Committee have invited the Tintern Drama Group to stage their play, Nobody’s Talking To Me, in Gusserane Hall on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April at 8pm.

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in John Joe Murphy’s shop in Taylorstown. Alternatively you can call Harry Twomey on 086 3472950 or Eimear Leacy on 086 4063706.

This promises to be a great community event and has generated huge interest throughout the parish and beyond. Not only have the drama group completed many hours of rehearsals but the hall itself has undergone recent renovations in preparation for this staging. Very best of luck to all involved.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner last week then the numbers drawn were 13, 19, 24 and 27. The match three winners were Josie Cullen of Yoletown and Siobhan Whelan of Kinnagh. This week’s jackpot stands at €12,500.

HORESWOOD

Camogie news

An Easter Disco will be held in the Indoor on Wednesday 12th April 7-9pm, plenty of prizes on the night including best fancy dress, entry €5.00, everyone is welcome.

A clothes collection will take place on Wednesday 19th April, bags can be left in the GAA Complex between 6 and 8.30pm. All reusable, clothes, hats, scarves, handbags and paired footwear. Thank you for your support.

Club and County Draw

Tickets for the 2023 Club and County Draw are on sale throughout the parish. There are 3 draws with the first one on Thurs. April 27th, with a car as first prize in each draw. Tickets cost €50. As this is Horeswood GAA club’s main fundraiser your support would be appreciated. With the club fielding 32 teams between Camogie GAA and Ladies Football and plans to put training lights on the third pitch and light the remainder of the walking track funds are badly needed.

Coiste na nOg

Fixtures : Wed 12th Under 18 Football away to St. Annes . Mon. 17th Under 18 football in Gusserane at 7pm. Tues 12 Under 12 Football in Cushinstown at 7pm. Wed. 19th Under 16 Football in St. James at 7pm. Tom Dempsey was half forward on the Wexford Under 17 hurling team which played Offaly last Fri.

GAA Lotto

Last week’s Lotto numbers drawn were 4,6,7 & 30. 10 match 3’s- James Whelan, Martin Murphy, Nicky O’Grady, Eddie Power, Peter Sinnott Clongeen, Collette Walsh & Theresa Lyng Horeswood, Pauline Tait, Valerie Slattery & Tom & Mary Furlong Cushinstown. Next draw Mon 17th April. Jackpot €15,000

Racquetball Finals

Three mens finals were played last Wed. night and the results were Div 1 Sean O’Neill beat Leigh O’Brien. Div 2 Shane Ryan beat Denis Cadogan .Div 3 Thomas Howlin beat Robin Kavanagh

Knock Pilgrimage

The annual Pilgrimage to Knock is on the weekend ofApril 22nd/23rd. The bus departs from Clonard church at 7 am on Sat. Total cost is €150. For more information contact 0876419960.

New dance venue

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

RAHEEN

Table quiz - thank you

There was a great turn out at the Raheen rounders table quiz that was in the Horse & Hound on Friday 31st March.

Congratulations to the wining team Whiskeypedia, who were Oliver Snr ,Oliver Jr And Tom Furlong. Congratulations to the best team name of the night, which was Snitches Get Stiches.

A big thank you to Jason Whitty for being the quiz master. Thanks to the Horse And Hound for hosting the event.

Thank you to all or sponsors for their generosity. We were over whelmed by the support of these local businesses whose sponsorship made the Raffle such a success which were as follows: The Horse and hound, Summit Scaffolding, Zurich Insurance, Power’s pub Ballycullane, Centra Ballinaboola, Hands On muscle therapy clinic, Cooney Furlong, PWP Cleanmachines and Fourstar Pizza New ross.

Thanks to Conor Murphy who donated a lovely hamper to the raffle as well, which he ended up winning back. Finallu a huge thank you to all that partook in the quiz and raffle.

Irish dancing classes

Irish dancing classes have resumed in the Raheen Community Hall every Tuesday evening. Beginners at 6pm , Advanced at 7pm. New members are most welcome. All grades catered for.

Tuition with Kay Sutherland A.D.C.R.N and Aileen Sutherland O.D.C.R.N. For further details contact 0879035296

ARC family resource centre

Join our Parent & Toddler Group for tea, chats and workshops. We meet Thursday mornings 9.30-11am in the Raheen Hall. Text Rachel on 087 9669553 for more details.

Call for Volunteers: Get involved in your local community and voluntee with our Day Care Centre. Call 051 442888 for more info.

Badminton

Badminton is played every Thursday evening at 8pm in Raheen hall.

Raheen youth club

Raheen youth club are looking for more volunteers to help out. If you are interested, call Mark at 087 9949185.