Around the Districts: Gusserane to Raheen

Enjoying their night at the Horeswood GAA dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel were (from left) Rebecca Caulfield from Ballykerogue, Sinead Ryan from Ballysop, Roisín Parker from Horeswood and Adrianne Parker from Campile.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner last week when the numbers drawn were 1, 8, 14 and 18. The match three winners were Richard Molloy of Fethard, Thomas Whelan of Fethard and Ros Walsh c/o PO. This week’s jackpot stands at €12,350.

GAA action

Well done to the Gusserane junior footballers who, despite going down to fourteen men early in the game, battled on to defeat Sarsfields in the league last Sunday.

Split The Pot

The winner of last Sunday’s Split The Pot in aid of St Leonards soccer club was Ann Sinnott.

“The Bomber” in Powers’

Gusserane Camogie Race night fundraiser is on the 14th of April in Powers’ Lounge. The special guest on the night, Kerry football legend, Eoin “The Bomber” Liston will be interviewed by Liam Spratt on his playing days and lots more.

If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall 0872822615, Harry Twomey 0862472950 or Dee Power 0872302636.

Drama

Preparations are well underway for the return of drama to Gusserane Hall. Many hours of rehearsals are underway while repairs to the hall have also been completed. Further details to follow but the play is expected to take to the stage in the coming weeks.

Cards

Winners in the Progressive 45 in the hall last week were Mary and Co. Second went to Pat and Co. Third went to Joan and Co while fourth went to Karl and Co. The LGD was won by Johnny and Co. Raffle winners were John Cogley, Larry Power and James Larkin.

The card games will continue on a weekly basis and the organisers are delighted with the attendance which is steadily growing. However they always welcome new players to come along so please come along next Tuesday for 8pm.

Club and County Draw

The annual Wexford Club and County Draw tickets are currently on sale throughout the parish. The bulk of the proceeds of the tickets sold by the local O’Rahillys club will go back to the club, with the remainder going towards the development of Wexford GAA. There is a €100,000 prize fund on offer over the three monthly draws and prizes include a car each month, shopping and fuel vouchers, hotel breaks and much more.

This fundraiser has been a major source of income for Gusserane GAA for over thirty years thanks to the generous support of the people of the parish. The club look forward to your continued support. Tickets can be bought from club members.

Easter Draw

Gusserane’s Parents’ Association would like to thank all those who supported their Easter Draw recently. The winners were Margaret Davies, Margaret Hughes, Martin Quirke, Richard Davies, Pamela Kiely, Eamonn Kent, Caroline Foxe, Pamela Fitzharris, Kathleen Corcoran, Caitriona Quirke, Annie Byrne, Patricia Murray and Ann Egan.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Email news items, club events, announcements etc for the notes to graignotes@outlook.com. Deadline is Saturday 6 p.m.

Lotto Draw

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletic lotto draw on March 28 were 2, 12, 20, 21 and there was no winner. The following won €30 each: Elaine Kinsella, J Prendergast, John Byrne, Peter Byrne, Fran Doyle. Jackpot now stands at €18,150. Tickets are available from any club member.

Graig Tidy Towns draw

Winners on March 30 were: 1st Prize - Annie Hamilton, €300; 2nd Prize - Willie Barron/Paddy Roache, €50; 3rd Prize - Nell & Sharon, €25. Draw takes place in the Abbey Centre at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Weekly clinic

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere will have his weekly Clinic on Saturday mornings at 9.30 a.m. at his office in Main Street, Graiguenamanagh.

Duiske Abbey Choir

Duiske Abbey Choir will present An Easter People - an Easter Service of Scripture, Reflection and Song in Duiske Abbey on Wednesday April 5 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Duiske Players

The Duiske Players Drama Group put on a fantastic night’s entertainment with their production of Tom Smith’s ‘Drinking Habits’ in The Abbey Hall on Saturday night last, to a full house. Well done to all Involved.

HORESWOOD

GAA club news

The Intermediate footballers lost 1.8 to 0.13 away to Ferns in tough conditions last Saturday. The Intermediate hurlers play away to Gusserane on Saturday. Adam Harris was centre forward on the Wexford Under 20 football team beaten by Kildare last week.

Last Man Standing, run by the players, came to an end with the Allianz League Football finals at the weekend. The winner was Aodhan Brennan from, Arles/Kilcruise club in Laois who predicted the 4 winners and the total winning margin of 18 points.

Club and County Draw tickets are now on sale from club members. The first draw takes place on April 27th and Horeswood Club would appreciate your support for this, the club’s main fundraiser.

Camogie news

An Easter Disco will be held in the Indoor on Wednesday 12th April from 7-9pm, plenty of prizes on the night including best fancy dress, entry €5.00, everyone is welcome.

A clothes collection will take place on Wednesday 19th April, bags can be left in the GAA Complex between 6 and 8.30pm. All reusable, clothes, hats, scarves, handbags and paired footwear. Thank you for your support.

Coiste na nOg

The under 16 hurlers lost 7.16 to 2.5 to a strong Moguegeen side in Horeswood last Sun. Tom Dempsey played on the Wexford under 17 hurling team which had a 1 point over Dublin in Wexford Park last Sat and play Offaly in Birr on Friday.

All teams will be in action from next week and training has resumed for all age groups.

Fixtures: Sun. 9th Under 18 hurling v Moguegeen Gaels in Fethard at 10.30. Mon. 10th Under 14 hurling at home to Davidstown at 6.30. Tues 12th Under 12 hurling in St James at 6.30. Wed. 12th Under 18 football away to St. Annes at 6.39.

Holy week ceremonies

Horeswood : Penitential Service on Wed. 5th at 7pm. Holy Thursday; 8pm. Good Friday: 3pm. Easter Saturday: 8.30 pm, Easter Sunday: 10 am. Ballykelly: Holy Thursday : 7pm, Good Friday: 7pm, Easter Sunday: 11.30 am.

Racquetball

The womens finals took place last Wed. 29th. Leanne Rowe beat Brigid Waters in Div. 2 , while Rebecca Caulfield beat Margaret Howlin in Div 1. The pairings for the mens finals on Wed 5th are Div. 3 Thomas Howlin v Robin Kavanagh at 6.45. Div. 2 Shane Ryan v Denis Cadogan at 7.25 Div. 1 Leigh O’Brien v Sean O’Neill at 8.05

Knock Pilgrimage

The annual Pilgrimage to Knock is on the weekend ofApril 22nd/23rd. The bus departs from Clonard church at 7 am on Sat. Total cost is €150. For more information contact 0876419960.

NEWBAWN

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper at 7pm followed by Adoration until 8:30pm.

Good Friday: Service and Stations of the Cross at 2pm.

Easter Sunday: Mass at 11am with Blessing of Easter water and salt. Also, Renewal of Baptismal Vows.

Wexford Hill-climb

Last Saturday evening in Foley’s Bar saw the launch of the 2023 Wexford Hill-climb which will be based in Newbawn. This year’s event, kindly sponsored by Crossphilip Engineering Ltd, will take place on 6th and 7th May.

With paddock based in the sports grounds and the starting line at Foley’s Bar, we will see the best hill-climb cars in Ireland battle it out in rounds 5 and 6 of the Irish Championship.

A great day of fun for all the family with access to paddock to see the cars up close and meet the drivers or spectate from the viewing area at the church.

Parish Draw

The results of the most recent parish draw for the month of March are as follows: 1st prize of €300 Margaret O’Brien of Kilbraney, 2nd prize of €200 Lorna Foley of Brownstown, 3rd prize of €100 Catriona O’Sullivan of Carrigbyrne. Congratulations to all the winners. Tickets cost €5 per month. The money raised from the draw will go directly towards the running of the church and your support is greatly appreciated.

Looking to the Future

€500 was raised in Newbawn Church over the last two Sundays for the education of people from the community which will be necessary for the continuation of services in the future due to the decline in priests.

Trocaire Boxes

Would everyone please return their Trocaire boxes at any of the Easter ceremonies please. Please do not leave Trocaire boxes in the church.

Split the Pot

Split the Pot continues the last Thursday night of the month. All support is welcome.

RAHEEN

Easter ceremonies

Easter ceremonies in St John Paul II church: Good Friday - Passion of our Lord 3.30pm. Holy Saturday - No Mass. Easter Sunday - Mass 9.30am. Please note change of Mass time for Easter Sunday.

Irish dancing classes

Irish dancing classes have resumed in the Raheen Community Hall every Tuesday evening. Beginners at 6pm, Advanced at 7pm.

New members are most welcome. All grades catered for.

Tuition with Kay Sutherland A.D.C.R.N and Aileen Sutherland O.D.C.R.N. For further details contact 0879035296

ARC family resource centre

Join our Parent & Toddler Group for tea, chats and workshops. We meet Thursday mornings 9.30-11am in the Raheen Hall. Text Rachel on 087 9669553 for more details.

Call for Volunteers: Get involved in your local community and voluntee with our Day Care Centre. Call 051 442888 for more info.

Badminton

Badminton is played every Thursday evening at 8pm in Raheen hall.

Raheen youth club

Raheen youth club are looking for more volunteers to help out. If you are interested, call Mark at 087 9949185.