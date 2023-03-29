Around the Districts: Fethard to Raheen

Local Notes

Please note that any items for inclusion in the District News will have to be with your local correspondent at tony46murphy@eircom.net before 7p.m. on the Friday before publication at the latest.

Abbey Ladies Golf Society

Abbey Ladies are back to challenge the fairways Saturday 1st April. All golfers are reminded and encouraged to play on the day to start 2023 golf with gusto and fun. Great prizes. There is always a welcome for anyone interested in joining our society. Phone or contact any member and you will be helped with your enquiry.

Community Development Association AGM

Fethard Community Development Association will hold their AGM on Monday April 3rd at 8pm in St Mary’s Hall. All are welcome to attend.

Fethard/St.Mogues GAA Club

Tickets are currently on sale for this year’s Club and County Draw. With over e100,000 in prize money you can be in with a chance of winning one of 30 valuable prizes each month including a car. There are three draws in total with the first draw taking place on 26th April.

Tickets costing just €50 each are available from any committee member. By buying a ticket you are not only being in with a chance to win a valuable prize but also contributing to club finances as this is one of their main fundraisers for the year.

Coiste na nOg

Calling all budding artists, St. Mogues Coiste na nOg are running an Easter Art Competition judged by our own local artist Helen Mason and lecturer Stella Power. The team this year is Easter. Categories, U5, 5 to 8 years, 8 to 13 years and 13 to 16 years. Drawing of any material or size, ensure your age, name and contact number are on the back. Drop off points by Friday 31st March at 3p.m., Little Munchkins Creche and Poulfur National School. On Saturday 8th April frm 10a.m. to 11a.m. at Fethard Post Office. Winners will be announced at the Easter Family Fun Day aot St. Mogues G.A.A Club on Sunday, April 9th 2-4pm.

A Brown Bread competition will judged by Clare McMahon, retired Chief Executive of the WWETB and our very own Nancy Colfer, Entries must be dropped to the clubhouse including name, phone number and ingredients by 1.30 on Sunday 9th.

Traders/Crafters sought for Easter Sunday Family Fun Day Arts and Crafts Fair 9th April in St.Mogues GAA grounds, Fethard. Contact Michelle on 087 9908115 for further information.

Coffee Morning

Senior Citizens Concern CLG are holding a Coffee Morning on Thursday 6th April 2023 from 9.30am to 12.30pm in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre. All are welcome.

Bargains and Bubbles

Fethard Community Development Association is holding a Bargains and Bubbles designer and high end pre-loved clothing sale and prosecco reception on Sunday 30th April 4pm to 8pm in The Hall in Fethard on Sea.

We are looking for donations of good quality clothes please, contact Sinead on 0863401331 or Anne on 0877986421 or email fethardfuture@gmail.com to arrange drop off. Also, if anyone has any clothing rails we could borrow for the event it would be appreciated. All proceeds will go towards setting up a Community Garden so we can grow together as a community.

Saltmills and St Kearns Community Group

Saltmills and St Kearns Community Group would like to say thank you to all who helped with the spring clean on Saturday 4th March. Several bags of rubbish were collected and sincere thanks to Wexford County Council for disposing of them.

Fethard Development Association

Congratulations to Paul Mooney, this fortnight’s winner of Split the Pot. Thanks to all who participated, to the businesses who have the buckets (without whom we couldn’t do it) and to Josephine Kehoe for organising it. Buckets are located in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our Centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh & enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our Cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our Nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering, Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St. Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care Centre please contact us on 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Email news items, club events, announcements etc for the notes to graignotes@outlook.com. Deadline is Saturday 6 p.m.

Lotto Draw

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletic lotto draw on March 13 were 13, 15, 17, 21 and there was no winner. The following won €30 each: Ciara Whelan, Val Lonergan, Ann O’Neill, Ann Long, Conor Foley. Jackpot now stands at €18,000. Tickets are available from any club member.

Graig Tidy Towns draw

Winners on March 23 were: 1st Prize - Cushen Grandchildren, €395; 2nd Prize - Stella Walsh, 450; 3rd Prize - Jim Keating, €25. Draw takes place in the Abbey Centre at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Weekly clinic

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere will have his weekly Clinic on Saturday mornings at 9.30 a.m. at his office in Main Street, Graiguenamanagh.

Duiske Abbey Choir

Duiske Abbey Choir will present An Easter People - an Easter Service of Scripture, Reflection and Song in Duiske Abbey on Wednesday April 5 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

St Patrick’s Parade

The annual St Patick’s Parade was held in very bad weather conditions with a good turnout of floats and walking teams of sports from the local clubs, and others included the Drama group dressed up as nuns. Well done to everyone involved.

GUSSERANE

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto last week when the numbers drawn were 8, 9, 15 and 16. The match three winners were Robyn Whelan from Kinnagh, Mary Doyle from Newbawn and Catherine Doyle from Rathimney. The main jackpot this week stands at €12,200.

Split The Pot

The winner of last Sunday’s Split The Pot in aid of St Leonards soccer club was Mick Byrne. Mick collects €400.

The Bomber

Gusserane Camogie Race night fundraiser is on the 14th of April in Powers’ Lounge. The special guest on the night, Kerry football legend, Eoin “The Bomber” Liston will be interviewed by Liam Sprat on his playing days and lots more. If you would like to sponsor a race or enter a horse for the many races you can contact David Wall 0872822615, Harry Twomey 0862472950 or Dee Power 0872302636.

Drama

Preparations are well underway for the return of drama to Gusserane Hall. Many hours of rehearsals are underway while repairs to the hall are also being completed. Further details to follow.

Day Care Centre

Senior Citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday 6th April from 9.30am to 12.30pm in St Louis Day Care Centre in Ramsgrange. All proceeds are in aid of the Day Care Centre and all are invited to come along.

GAA news

Well done to Mark Rossiter and Gavin Sheehan from the O’Rahillys club who both played a major part in Wexford’s final round win over Carlow in the National Football League last Saturday. Unfortunately the win comes too late to secure promotion but the team can now face the upcoming Leinster championship with a degree of optimism.

Fittest Family

Gusserane’s Fittest Family and the Gusserane Gathering 2023 will take place in the GAA pitch on 7th May. There will be adult and children’s Fittest Family competitions. Full details/rules are available on the Gusserane O’Rahillys’ social media accounts or by contacting either David Wall, Jess Meyler, Shane Doyle or Deirdre Power.

Sympathy

The death took place last week of Ciss Power of Dunmain. Ciss battled bravely with illness over recent years but always remained a fun and engaging individual. Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband, Ned, and to her children Walter, Michael, Robbie, Breda and Nuala on their sad loss. She was interred in Gusserane following funeral mass last Thursday.

HORESWOOD

GAA News

The Inter. hurlers were beaten 1-18 to 0-14 at home to Fethard in the league last Sat. The Footballers are away to Ferns in the league on Sat at 6.30.

Last week’s lotto numbers were 1, 6,13 & 25. No jackpot winner. 2 match 3’s- Niamh Cahill Clongeen & Elma O’Hanlon Rathgarogue Cushinstown. Next draw on Monday 3rd April. Jackpot capped @ €15,000 & Reserve jackpot now €4,600. Thank you for your continued support to our club.

Congratulations to Conor Foley who was selected as the Boland’s Wexford Town Hurler of the week following his display against Limerick in the Allianz League. Sean Nolan scored 2 points for the Wexford Senior footballers in their win over Carlow in the League last Sun.

Last Man Standing organised by the players has reached its final week and with 56 entrants still remaining, the winner will be decided following the 4 Allianz League Football Finals.

Coiste na nOg

The under 16 footballers lost 6.8 to 3.7 away to Glynn/Barntown last Sunday.

The under 16 hurlers play at home to Moguegeen Gaels on Sunday at 10.30. Underage training for all age groups resumes from next week.

Tom Dempsey came on as a second half sub on the Wexford Under 17 hurling team which had an easy win over Kerry in Portlaoise last Saturday. They play Dublin in Wexford park on Saturday

Holy week ceremonies.

Horeswood : Penitential Service on Wed. 5th at 7pm. Holy Thursday; 8pm. Good Friday: 3pm. Easter Saturday: 8.30 pm, Easter Sunday: 10 am. Ballykelly: Holy Thursday : 7pm, Good Friday: 7pm, Easter Sunday: 11.30 am.

Racquetball

The womens finals take place this Wed. 29th. Div. 2 Leanne Rowe v Brigid Waters/Claire Howlin at 7.10. Div. 1 Rebecca Caulfield v Margaret Howlin at 7.50. The pairings for the mens semi finals are Div. 1 Leigh O’Brien v Jackie Roche, Sean O’Neill v Kevin Kielty. Div. 2 Shane Ryan v Tony Sinnott, Paddy Cheevers v Denis Cadogan. Div. 3 Niamh Murphy v Robin Kavanagh, Thomas Howlin v Sean Hunt.

Knock Pilgrimage

The annual Pilgrimage to Kbnock is on the weekend of April 22nd/23rd. The bus departs from Clonard church at 7 am on Sat. Total cost is €150. For more information contact 0876419960.

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

RAHEEN

Raheen Rounders

A Table Quiz and Fundraising Night for Raheen Rounders Club will take place on Friday March 31st at 8.30pm in The Horse and Hound. €20 per team; a maximum of 4 people per team. Everyone is welcome. All support is greatly appreciated.