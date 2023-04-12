Around the Districts: Clonroche to Fethard

Sharon Murphy, Tammy O'Leary, Helen Gannon and Trish O'Grady enjoying their night at the Cushinstown NS fashion show fundraiser in the Horse and Hound.

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

CUSHINSTOWN

Contact Rita Gaffney Mobile 087-9914202, email rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8pm Sunday night

Patron Masses/Blessing of Graves 2023

St Mary’s Parish Church, Cushinstown: Sunday August 13th. Patron Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cushinstown at 1.30pm (11 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Anne and St John’s Church, Rathgarogue Sunday July 23rd 2023. Blessing of the graves at Ballyanne Cemetery at 1.30 pm and Patron Mass in Rathgarogue Cemetery at 2 pm (10 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Brigid’s Church, Terrerath: Monday August 14th 2023. Blessing of the graves at Carnagh Cemetery at 6.30 pm and Patron mass at 7 pm in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Terrerath

Rathgarogue NS Parents Association

Rathgarogue National School Parents Association fundraising clothing collection is taking place on Tuesday 18th April. Drop off times at Rathgarogue Community Hall are as follows: Saturday 15th at 3pm, Sunday 16th at 3pm, Monday 17th at 3pm and again at 7pm and Tuesday morning the day of the collection at 9am.

Once again labelled collection bins will be placed at the front of the hall at all times during these few days allowing clothes drop offs outside of the set drop off times. The bins will be emptied regularly bringing the clothes into the hall.We can accept all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, handbags, belts, all paired shoes, curtains, bedlinen, towels, blankets and soft toys. NO pillows or duvets. All support is greatly appreciated. Proceeds go towards the school.

Terrerath Community Hall

Badminton- for Beginners Monday nights. A great way to get active and it’s a very social sport. As well as improving your physical fitness, the game engages you to think on your feet! 7.30pm-8.30pm. €5 each class.

Bingo Wednesday - 8.15pm start. New faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling - Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired & bagged shoes, belts & bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice. Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there’s parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year. Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027)

Rathgarogue Split the Pot

Congratulations to Gerry Grace, New Ross, who wins €304 in this weeks draw. Gerry purchased his winning envelope in The Green Door. Thank you to last weeks winner, Hugh Maddock, who drew the winning envelope while purchasing his golden wonders at Kehoes Potato Farm, Lacken.

To join our winners list, simply enter via any of the secure payment links lidted on line or €5 for 3 entries into one draw: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/scAJGW8. €10 - entry into 6 draws: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/zFkDGBc. Once-off options (1 draw only): €2 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/jhG8C6M; €4 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/XR5_jJ8; €6 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/_Mvt9wE. Recurring weekly options (multiple future draws): €2 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/nAJuG0g; €4 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/FLyy9bY; €6 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/9i5f8xo

Next weekends pot is ready to go. €2 entry envelopes at any of the following locations: O’Neills ‘Top Place’; Ballyanne Bar; Kehoes Potato Farm; Paulines Bar; Corinna Hayden Hair Salon; The Green Door & Corcorans Bar.

DUNCANNON

St James GAA

Lotto – there was no jackpot winner. There were three match-three winners who share a prize of €200 – Josie Colfer, Taghmon; Barry Og McGrath, Harveystown; and Nadine Lacey, The Dirr. The next jackpot will be €14,000 and the Reserve jackpot is €13,700 – €300 added to reserve on no win basis. Match three will share or win €200.The next draw will be held in St James GAA, Mersheen on Tuesday, April 18.

County Draw 2023 tickets are on sale, the first draw is on April 1. Please contact Brendan Dunne.

Thanks to everyone who came on Easter Sunday for the Easter Egg Hunt and cake sale, once again it was a great morning of fun and lots of lovely cakes.

Well done to Sam Foley (minor football), Josh White Keating (under-20 football) and Colum Fitzgerald (under-20 hurling) who were out with the county teams last week.

Congratulations to the under-11 boys who made the trip to Croke Park on Thursday, April 6, to participate in the Leinster GAA Croke Park Activity Day.

‘By Hook or by Crooke’ Coastal Walk

The annual coastal walk returns this year on Saturday, April 22, With starting points in Crooke and Hook Lighthouse, enjoy the beautiful meandering scenery of the Waterford Estuary.

There are routes of varying lengths with Hook to Crooke being 21km, Hook to Duncannon 14km, Hook to Templars Inn 7km and Crooke to Duncannon 6.35km. You can complete as much of the route as you please, with marshals along the route and a shuttle bus available to bring people back from Hook Lighthouse or Crooke.

Duncannon Fort is open on the day and free tea and coffee is available in Duncannon Community Centre. Free passage on the Passage East Car Ferry is also provided to participants. All funds raised will go to the RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project and other local causes. Tickets are €20 for adults, with children going free. Spaces are limited so book your ticket at HikeToTheHook.com as soon as possible.

Abbey Ladies Golf Society

On Saturday, April 1, with a shot gun start 28 ladies braved the unpredictable weather to get back to golf for the 2023 golf season. The weather stayed fine and no rain. The course was in good condition despite all the rain in previous weeks. On our return to the clubhouse after the game, we were treated to lots of delicious confectionery baked by our members, so many thanks ladies.

Great scoring for the sought after prizes. First Mgt. Murphy with 36 points. Second Mary Caulfield with 32 points. And third Catriona Caulfield with 31 points. In Category 1 Eileen Wallace had 29 points. Category 2 Anne Power had 30 points. Category 3 Pauline Byrne had 32 points. NP Hole six had no winner. NP Hole 18 was Catriona Caulfield. There were two Birdies – Anne O’Grady and Mgt. Murphy.

There is an upcoming competition on April 15 in the Burrow, Rosslare.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Please note that any items for inclusion in the District News will have to be with your local correspondent at tony46murphy@eircom.net before 7p.m. on the Friday before publication at the latest.

Abby Ladies Golf

Fethard/St.Mogues GAA Club

Tickets are currently on sale for this year’s Club and County Draw. With over e100,000 in prize money you can be in with a chance of winning one of 30 valuable prizes each month including a car.

There are three draws in total with the first draw taking place on 26th April. Tickets costing just €50 each are available from any committee member. By buying a ticket you are not only being in with a chance to win a valuable prize but also contributing to club finances as this is one of their main fundraisers for the year.

Bargains and Bubbles

Fethard Community Development Association is holding a Bargains and Bubbles designer and high end pre-loved clothing sale and prosecco reception on Sunday 30th April 4pm to 8pm in The Hall in Fethard on Sea.

We are looking for donations of good quality clothes please, contact Sinead on 0863401331 or Anne on 0877986421 or email fethardfuture@gmail.com to arrange drop off.

Also, if anyone has any clothing rails we could borrow for the event it would be appreciated. All proceeds will go towards setting up a Community Garden so we can grow together as a community.

Fethard Development Association

Congratulations to Sonny Molloy, this fortnight’s winner of Split the Pot.

Thanks to all who participated, to the businesses who have the buckets (without whom we couldn’t do it) and to Josephine Kehoe for organising it. Buckets are located in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our Centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh & enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our Cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our Nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering, Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St. Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care Centre please contact us on 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com