Around the Districts: Clonroche to Fethard

Having fun at the Cushinstown NS open evening were Emily McGrath from Ballinaboola with Emma and Jamie Whelan from Oldross.

Easter Ceremonies

Holy Thursday - 7.30pm in Poulpeasty; Good Friday - 3.00 pm in Cloughbawn; Easter Saturday - Vigil Mass 8.00pm in Poulpeasty; Easter Sunday - 10.00am in Cloughbawn.

1st Friday of the month, Communion calls on Friday from 10.30am onwards, if anyone wishing to be included please notify Fr Cushen or call 0539144115 or 0872129961Stations of the Cross

Stations of the Cross will take place on Friday 7th April at 7.30pm in Cloughbawn Church.

Cloughbawn GAA Club

No winner of the lotto draw, One match three , Theresa Kinsella, Killegney, Numbers drawn 13, 28, 29 and 32, Next draw on April 14th.

Scor Na Nog- Cloughbawn GAA club was representing Wexford in the Leinster semi-final of Tra na Ceiste on Sunday last, The team traveled to The Downs, in Mullingar Co. Westmeath. On the team was Cormac and Ciara Fleming, Padraig McDonald and Patrick Fay.

CUSHINSTOWN

Patron Masses/Blessing of Graves 2023

St Mary’s Parish Church, Cushinstown: Sunday August 13th. Patron Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cushinstown at 1.30pm (11 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Anne and St John’s Church, Rathgarogue Sunday July 23rd 2023. Blessing of the graves at Ballyanne Cemetery at 1.30 pm and Patron Mass in Rathgarogue Cemetery at 2 pm (10 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Brigid’s Church, Terrerath: Monday August 14th 2023. Blessing of the graves at Carnagh Cemetery at 6.30 pm and Patron mass at 7 pm in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Terrerath

Rathgarogue NS Parents Association

Rathgarogue National School Parents Association fundraising clothing collection is taking place on Tuesday 18th April. Drop off times at Rathgarogue Community Hall are as follows: Saturday 15th at 3pm, Sunday 16th at 3pm, Monday 17th at 3pm and again at 7pm and Tuesday morning the day of the collection at 9am.

Once again labelled collection bins will be placed at the front of the hall at all times during these few days allowing clothes drop offs outside of the set drop off times. The bins will be emptied regularly bringing the clothes into the hall.We can accept all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, handbags, belts, all paired shoes, curtains, bedlinen, towels, blankets and soft toys. NO pillows or duvets. All support is greatly appreciated. Proceeds go towards the school

Terrerath Community Hall

Badminton- for Beginners Monday nights. A great way to get active and it’s a very social sport. As well as improving your physical fitness, the game engages you to think on your feet! 7.30pm-8.30pm. €5 each class.

Bingo Wednesday–8.15pm start. New faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling–Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired & bagged shoes, belts & bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice. Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there’s parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year. Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027)

Rathgarogue Split the Pot

Next weekend’s pot is ready to go. Enter to win via any of the secure payment links below

€5 for 3 entries into one draw: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/scAJGW8. €10–entry into 6 draws: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/zFkDGBc. Once-off options (1 draw only): €2–https://pay.superpayit.com/link/jhG8C6M; €4–https://pay.superpayit.com/link/XR5_jJ8; €6–https://pay.superpayit.com/link/_Mvt9wE. Recurring weekly options (multiple future draws): €2–https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/nAJuG0g; €4–https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/FLyy9bY; €6–https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/9i5f8xo

€2 entry envelopes at any of the following locations: O’Neills ‘Top Place’; Ballyanne Bar; Kehoes Potato Farm; Paulines Bar; Corinna Hayden Hair Salon; The Green Door & Corcorans Bar.

Rathnure Drive in Bingo

The Rathnure Drive in Bingo Easter Special returns Easter Monday April 10th at 3pm in Rathnure Soccer Pitch! Big money to be won with over €3,300 in prizes. Snowball stands at €800. Great fun for all the family.

DUNCANNON

St James GAA

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt and cake sale in Mersheen GAA grounds on Sunday, April 9, starting at 11 a.m. Please call Norma at 087 6483524 or Rosie at 086 3196348 to book your ticket for the Hunt.

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

‘By Hook or by Crooke’ Coastal Walk.

The annual coastal walk returns this year on Saturday, April 22, With starting points in Crooke and Hook Lighthouse, enjoy the beautiful meandering scenery of the Waterford Estuary.

There are routes of varying lengths with Hook to Crooke being 21km, Hook to Duncannon 14km, Hook to Templars Inn 7km and Crooke to Duncannon 6.35km. You can complete as much of the route as you please, with marshals along the route and a shuttle bus available to bring people back from Hook Lighthouse or Crooke.

Duncannon Fort is open on the day and free tea and coffee is available in Duncannon Community Centre. Free passage on the Passage East Car Ferry is also provided to participants.

All funds raised will go to the RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project and other local causes. Tickets are €20 for adults, with children going free. Spaces are limited so book your ticket at HikeToTheHook.com as soon as possible

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Late Eileen Finn

The death occurred last Tuesday of Eileen Finn (nee Tector) Winningtown, Saltmills. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Joan (Roche), Bernadette (Doyle), Helen (Harte), Richard, Leo, Victor, Sean and Donal.

Sympathy is extended to her loving family, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Eileen’s Funeral

Mass took place on Thursday in St. Aidan’s Church, Poulfur with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Poulfur. May She Rest in Peace

Late Billy Kelly

The death occurred last Tuesday of William (Billy) Kelly, Clonard. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, father to Margaret, Ann, William, Simon, Nickey, Jim and Richard. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends. Billy’s Funeral Service took place on Friday in St. Mogue’s Church, Fethard followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. May He Rest in Peace

Easter Country Market

The Easter Country Market is on Saturday the 8thApril from 10.30am to 12 in St. Mary’s Hall in Fethard on Sea. Handmade, homemade & home-grown products. Shop Local. Check out the Market Facebook page, Fethard on sea Country Market for information.

Fethard/St.Mogues GAA Club

Tickets are currently on sale for this year’s Club and County Draw. With over e100,000 in prize money you can be in with a chance of winning one of 30 valuable prizes each month including a car.

There are three draws in total with the first draw taking place on 26th April. Tickets costing just €50 each are available from any committee member. By buying a ticket you are not only being in with a chance to win a valuable prize but also contributing to club finances as this is one of their main fundraisers for the year.

Coiste na nOg

Calling all budding artists, St. Mogues Coiste na nOg are running an Easter Art Competition judged by our own local artist Helen Mason and lecturer Stella Power. The team this year is Easter. Categories, U5, 5-8 years, 8-13 years and 13-16 years. Drawing of any material or size, ensure your age, name and contact number are on the back. Drop off point on Saturday 8th April from 10 to 11a.m. at Fethard Post Office. Winners will be announced at the Easter Family Fun Day at St. Mogues G.A.A Club on Sunday, April 9th 2-4pm.

A Brown Bread competition will judged by Clare McMahon, retired Chief Executive of the WWETB and our very own Nancy Colfer, Entries must be dropped to the clubhouse including name, phone number and ingredients by 1.30 on Sunday 9th.

Traders/Crafters sought for Easter Sunday Family Fun Day Arts and Crafts Fair 9th April in St.Mogues GAA grounds, Fethard. Contact Michelle on 087 9908115 for further information.

Coffee Morning

Senior Citizens Concern CLG are holding a Coffee Morning on Thursday 6th April 2023 from 9.30am to 12.30pm in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre. All are welcome.

Bargains and Bubbles

Fethard Community Development Association is holding a Bargains and Bubbles designer and high end pre-loved clothing sale and prosecco reception on Sunday 30th April from 4pm to 8pm in The Hall in Fethard on Sea.

We are looking for donations of good quality clothes please, contact Sinead on 0863401331 or Anne on 0877986421 or email fethardfuture@gmail.com to arrange drop off.

Also, if anyone has any clothing rails we could borrow for the event it would be appreciated. All proceeds will go towards setting up a Community Garden so we can grow together as a community.

Fethard Development Association

Congratulations to Sonny Molloy, this fortnight’s winner of Split the Pot.

Thanks to all who participated, to the businesses who have the buckets (without whom we couldn’t do it) and to Josephine Kehoe for organising it. Buckets are located in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our Centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh & enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our Cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our Nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering, Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St. Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care Centre please contact us on 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.