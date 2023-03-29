Around the Districts: Clongeen to Duncannon

Contacts & Deadlines

Can you please send any information to be put in the Clongeen Notes via email by 9am on Mondays prior to the Wednesday publication.

The email to use is: grooney@hotmail.com - thanks.

Easter Egg Raffle

Clongeen Ladies GAA Club will host an Easter Egg raffle on Easter Sunday, 9th April at 9pm in Carroll’s of Clongeen. Lines which cost €2 each or 3 for €5 are available to purchase from club players and local businesses including Carroll’s, Day to Day Clongeen and Foxe Hair. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Clongeen Golf Society

The inaugural Clongeen Golf Society season came to a climax last Saturday in The Abbey par3. The golfer of the year title was won by our outgoing Captain Stephen Bennett who just held off our newly elected 2023 captain Barry Foxe in 2nd with Willie Mc further back in 3rd place. CGS would like to thank Stephen for his contribution as Captain throughout the year and congratulate him on being the 2022 GOTY.

The course championship finals have also been decided and the winners are as follows: Gary O’Grady - par4 course champion; Barry Foxe - Blackwater course champion; Stephen Bennett - Rathaspeck course champion; Willie Mc - The Abbey par3 course champion. Well done to all our winners and to everyone who played throughout the year.

The first year in the society has been a massive success but it wouldn’t be possible without our members and the very generous sponsorship received throughout the year.

So we, in the CGS would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of our members and the local businesses who supported our society throughout the year and anyone else that has contributed to the society in any way we really appreciate the support.

We will hold our end of year awards night in Carroll’s bar Clongeen this Friday 31st March from 8:30pm and hope all our members can make it. The new season commences this coming Saturday 1st April in Rathaspeck and tee off commences at 8:50am. If anyone would like to join us please do come along. Membership for the season is €50 and payable by the 29th April.

The new season will run from April to October. The society is for golfers of all abilities so all are welcome.

Clongeen Hall Dance

The 70’s/80’s style dance continues in the newly refurbished Clongeen Hall and next up to take to the stage is Muriel O’Connor & Frank Curry who will be playing there on the night of Saturday 6th April where dancing will take place from 9pm until 11:30pm. The cost of entry again will be €10 per person and teas & refreshments will be served on the night.

Thanks to all those who came to the last few dances and really enjoyed themselves and we hope to see you all there again over the Easter weekend. Bring a few friends too and enjoy a few steps as a great night again is expected and all are welcome, young and old alike.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Sympathy

We would like to extend sincere sympathy to Pat, John and Noel Crean on the recent passing of their mother Babs (Josephine) Crean (née Naughton) Raheen, Clonroche, Babs passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Knockeen Nursing Home, Barntown.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, dearly loved and loving mother of Pat, John, Noel and the late William and sister of Myra, Martin, Ted, Frank, Nuala and Gary and the late Tommy and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Bridget and Valerie, grandchildren Kayleigh, Lorna, Seanon and Eimear, great-granddaughter Mia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, family, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Cloughbawn GAA

Lotto - The next draw is Friday night, March 31st, Jackpot is €10,000 and tickets can be purchased online or in all local shops

Club Membership - 2023 Club membership is now due for renewal by the end of March, and can be set up now on https://pay.easypaymentsplus.com/feepay1v2.aspx?id=1444 or can be paid in full - membership includes Club+County ticket.

St Joseph’s N.S. Donard

St. Joseph’s N.S. Donard are now taking enrolments for September 2023. If you wish your child to be enrolled, please contact 089-2102800 or email donardns@live.ie.

CUSHINSTOWN

Notes contact

Contact Rita Gaffney Mobile 087-9914202, email rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8pm Sunday night

Patron Masses/Blessing of Graves 2023

St Mary’s Parish Church, Cushinstown: Sunday August 13th. Patron Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cushinstown at 1.30pm (11 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Anne and St John’s Church, Rathgarogue Sunday July 23rd 2023. Blessing of the graves at Ballyanne Cemetery at 1.30 pm and Patron Mass in Rathgarogue Cemetery at 2 pm (10 am mass will not be celebrated in the church on this date)

St Brigid’s Church, Terrerath: Monday August 14th 2023. Blessing of the graves at Carnagh Cemetery at 6.30 pm and Patron mass at 7 pm in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Terrerath

Rathgarogue NS Parents Association

Time for a spring clean so save the date for Tuesday 18th of April. Times will be confirmed later and will be held in Rathgarogue Community Hall.

Community Games

Indoor Soccer County Final - There are two teams competing in the U13 Indoor Soccer County Final next Wednesday. Both the boys and girls teams are playing against BBCT area (Bannow/Clongeen/Taghmon) at Grantstown Indoor Arena. Best of luck to both Teams!

Boys U13 Team: Niall Barry, Billy Carney, Will Carroll, Peadar Cullen, Padraig Murphy, Tadgh O’Connor, Mark Ryan, Charlie Roberts

Girls U13 Team: Holly Aspel, Sarah Blyth, Melissa Cleere, Maebh Cullen, Abbie Kehoe, Heidi Maher, Aoife McGlanaghey, Ellen Mooney

Art and Handwriting - Well done to all who took part in the art and handwriting competition recently! The standard was excellent and we had a local art teacher help with the judging process for a critical & knowledgeable eye! In each category the first 3 will go through to compete at county level in Glynn Hall on Sat 6th May. Further details tbc. Please advise ASAP if your child will not take part in Glynn as their place will be offered to the next child on the list. Many thanks to all for competing & well done for all your fantastic work! Results as follows:

Art U8 Boys: 1. Davin Finn

Art U8 Girls: 1. Eve Cranny; 2. Íde Wall; 3.Niamh Franklin

Art U10 Boys: 1. Diarmuid Ryan; 2.Garvan Finn; 3.Rian Cranny

Art U10 Girls: 1. Aoife Ryan; 2.Sophie Kehoe; 3.Ailbhe Phelan

Handwriting U10 Boys: 1. Tom O’Brien; 2.Garvan Finn; 3.Darragh Maloney; 4.Cillian Cleary (Cillian will compete at Glynn as Garvan is choosing to do the art comp.).

Handwriting U10 Girls: 1. Kaylee Byrne; 2.Katie Davit Daly; 3.Fiadh Wall

Art U12 Boys: 1. Mícheál Ryan; 2.Ronan Finn; 3.Cathal Cleary

Art U12 Girls: 1. Aoife Mackey; 2.Ellen Mooney; 3.Aoibheann O’Brien

Handwriting U12 Boys: 1. Tadhg Cummins; 2.Ronan Finn; 3.Daniel Brennan; 4.Liam Fitzpatrick (Liam will compete at Glynn as Ronan is choosing to do the art comp.)

Handwriting U12 Girls: 1. Lucy Roche; 2.Jessica Reville; 3.Ellen Mooney; 4.Meabh O’Neill (Meabh will compete at Glynn as Ellen is choosing to do the art comp.)

Art U14 Girls: 1. Bella Coady; 2.Katie Phelan; 3.Ruby Smith

Terrerath Community Hall

Badminton- for Beginners Monday nights. A great way to get active and it’s a very social sport. As well as improving your physical fitness, the game engages you to think on your feet! 7.30pm-8.30pm. €5 each class.

Bingo Wednesday - 8.15pm start

New faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling - Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired & bagged shoes, belts & bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice. Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there’s parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year. Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027)

Rathgarogue Split the Pot

This weeks winner of €288 is Hugh Maddock. Ticket purchased in Kehoes Potatoe Farm!

Thanks to Catherine Redmond for drawing the winning ticket in Ballyanne Bar this evening. Her husband Ian was too shy to do it. Next weekends pot is ready to go. Enter to win via any of the secure payment links below…

€5 for 3 entries into one draw: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/scAJGW8. €10 - entry into 6 draws: https://pay.superpayit.com/link/zFkDGBc

Once-off options (1 draw only): €2 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/jhG8C6M; €4 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/XR5_jJ8; €6 - https://pay.superpayit.com/link/_Mvt9wE

Recurring weekly options (multiple future draws): €2 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/nAJuG0g; €4 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/FLyy9bY; €6 - https://pay.superpayit.com/plan/9i5f8xo

€2 entry envelopes at any of the following locations:

O’Neills ‘Top Place’; Ballyanne Bar; Kehoes Potato Farm; Paulines Bar; Corinna Hayden Hair Salon; The Green Door & Corcorans Bar.

Raheen Rounders

A Table Quiz and Fundraising Night for Raheen Rounders Club will take place on Friday March 31st at 8.30pm in The Horse and Hound. €20 per team; a maximum of 4 people per team. Everyone is welcome. All support is greatly appreciated.

DUNCANNON

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

Active Retirement Group

We meet regularly in the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, usually the first Monday of each month, except when there is a Bank Holiday. Anyone interested in joining a fun group that does a lot of activities are very welcome to come along. Regular activities include swimming, social evenings, cinema visits and day trips. This month’s film choice for our next cinema trip will be decided at the March meeting. Our annual holiday for 2023 will be in Kenmare from first to May 5. Contact Mary B at 087 2073966 for further information.

Abbey Ladies Golf Society

Abbey Ladies are back to challenge the fairways on Saturday, April 1. All our member golfers are reminded and encouraged to play on the day to start 2023 golf with gusto and fun. Great prizes. There is always a welcome for anyone interested in joining our society. Just phone Eileen at 087 3232428 or contact any member and you will be helped with your enquiry.