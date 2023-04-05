Around the Districts: Ballycullane to Clongeen

Mark, Rían and Franziska Deegan at the open evening in New Ross Educate Together National School.

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Teach na nÓg AGM

This year’s annual general meeting for Teach na nÓg will take place on April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Teach na nÓg building.

The AGM will include a report on the finances and main activities of the year. Parents of children in the preschool and parents of children planning to attend the preschool in the following year are encouraged to attend the AGM. Teach na nÓg is a community run preschool overseen by a committee made up of volunteers from the community. There will also be a rotation of Committee Members at the AGM.

Anybody that is interested in getting involved with the committee is encouraged to contact me or any committee member. This is a good way to contribute to the community and get involved in the running of Teach na nÓg.

The typical commitment required of a non-officer committee member is attendance at the committee meetings of which there are about eight to 10 per year of approximately 1hour duration each.

﻿Sad Passing

Deepest sympathy to Joan Roche and family, Lacken on the death of her mother Eileen Finn on March 28. Eileen was 91 years of age and her remains were taken to Poulfur church on Thursday for midday Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Cake sale

Danescastle Music Group will see the return of their Good Friday cake sale on April 7 in Carrig community centre after church service. Your support would be appreciated.

Historical Society

On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m. We look forward to seeing you on the night – there will be no entrance charge.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Jack and Jill Walsh, winning €223.

Bridge results

Results for March 28: First Claire O’Connor and John Hosey; second Mick Harper and Ann Lawlor; third Seán O’Riordain and John Reville; fourth Mary McNamara and Marie Devereux.

Charity Walk

Grantstown Daycare Centre will hold a Charity Walk on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Adults: €10, Teens: €5, Kids under-12 Free. Commencing at Grantstown Church at 11 a.m. Registration from 10.30 a.m. High Vis Vests must be worn. Tea or coffee and cakes for everyone on their return. All Proceeds go to Grantstown Daycare Centre. Please support on the day or at idonate.

Grantstown news

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route.

We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

Ballymitty Hall events

Car Boot & Market - Car Boot & Indoor Market returns Saturday April 29 in Ballymitty Church Carpark & Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. To book a stall or for further information contact 0892722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Community Games

Art and Handwriting – Anyone, who is interested in entering the art and/or handwriting competition (who hasn’t already taken part in school) can you please register your interest with Anne at 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com, area competition on Saturday, April 15, in Ballymitty Hall.

Please Note: the art competition goes up to under-16 (not turning 16 before the end of July) and the piece must be of a Community Games activity.

Athletics – Area Competition will take place on Wednesday, April 19, in Taghmon, registration at 5.30 p.m.

Chess – Any young person interested in participating in Chess or Draughts for Community Games, can you please get in touch with Maria 086 1943483 or Phyllis 087 9966185.

Social Dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig on Bannow for April as follows: Friday 7th no dance, Friday 14th Dermot and Irene Ring, Friday 21st Philip English, Friday 28th Andy Feery.

GAA club news

Good luck to our Adult Hurlers and under-14 who both play Ballyhogue and Ballygarrett in their respective Hurling Leagues this weekend.

Bingo

Bingo continues this weekend in Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre.

CAMROSS

Church News

Caroreigh parish council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 5, in Old School at 8 p.m.

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s National School

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Camross Hall News

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Peter Burke will provide the music and song for the April dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 7. Adm. €10 including the tea.

Drama – Wexford Drama Group will stage their award winning play ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller in Camross Hall on Easter Sunday night, April 9, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets €12, can be purchased on the door. The group have been very successful on the drama circuit and so look forward to competing in the all-Ireland Finals in the open section in the Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, between April 27 and May 5.

ICA Has Got Talent – This annual competition will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

GAA notes

Games are underway again across various age groups. Our adult football team continue their campaign with hurling game against Fethard on Saturday at 6.30 and a football game against St Fintans next Monday. Both games are at home. Our minor hurlers play at home against St Mary’s Rosslare next Sunday at 10.30am. All support is welcome.

The club would welcome assistance from anyone in the parish willing to help out with a Finance Committee or with Green Clubs Committee. The Green clubs committee can cover Transport, Waste, Biodiversity, Water and Energy. If you have an interest in any of these areas please let us know. Please contact Tom Banville or George Hussey if you would like to assist with either initiative.

Finally the club has announced that it is to hold a Golf Classic in Rosslare GC on Friday May 26th. You can book a tee time for a fourball online (€200 including a meal for all players) or individual players (€50) using our Klubfunder account or by calling Tom Banville on 087 6796857.Similarly go to he Klubfunder page or call Tom if your business would like to sponsor a tee or green for the event which costs only €50. Specific tee times can now be booked by calling Tom at the number above. Bookings are going very well so please dont delay contacting Tom if you’d like to take part or sponsor the event.

Camross ICA

ICA Has Got Talent will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Your Correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com

CLONGEEN

Contacts and Deadlines

Can you please send any information to be put in the Clongeen Notes via email by 9 a.m. on Mondays prior to the Wednesday publication. The email to use is: grooney@hotmail.com – thanks.

History in the making!

On Thursday, April 6, Moguegeens Gaels under-11 Hurlers will become the first underage team from Fethard and Clongeen to play in Croke Park. Moguegeen Gaels are one of 32 teams on the day that will participate in a feast of Hurling and Football festival.

The team consists of: Darragh Bennett, James Bennett, Ryan Kilkenny, Daniel Redmond, Blake Purcell, Joshua Butler, Tatum Claughan, Eve Cullen, Leah Eustace, Shane Reville, Tom O’Loughlin, Oisin Russell, Oisin Roche, Dan Colfer, Joseph Chapman, Jimmy Miskella, Calum Whelan and AJ Conway. The team mentors are: Tom Hickey, Shelly and Leyon Purcell, James Barry, Jim Bennett and Séamus Butler.

The team, mentors and supporters will travel by coach, leaving Clongeen GAA pitch at 8.45 a.m. on Thursday and arrive at approximately 12.30 p.m. in GAA headquarters. Our team will soak up the brilliant atmosphere of Croke Park, including visiting dressing rooms and running out onto the pitch to face our opponents who are Pilltown of Kilkenny at 2 p.m.

After Croker, the Gaels will head for Applegreen in Coynes Cross and enjoy a well deserved meal and a break. We are expected to arrive back in Clongeen around 7.30 p.m. We wish the team and supporters a great day out and hopefully some enjoyable weather to accompany it.

Easter Egg Raffle

Clongeen Ladies’ GAA Club will host an Easter Egg raffle on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 9 p.m. in Carroll’s of Clongeen. Lines which cost €2 each or three for €5 are available to purchase from club players and local businesses including Carroll’s, day to Day Clongeen and Foxe Hair. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Clongeen Golf Society

Clongeen Golf society were back in action on Saturday last for the start of the 2023 Season. This also marked the start of the April monthly prize. The venue was Rathaspeck Golf Course and the weather was perfect.

Deckie O’Brien has recently returned from his travels down under and is now a staple on the CGS Tour. He took the opening day by storm when he hit his first ever hole in one on the 12th hole and in doing so guaranteed himself a pot of more than €500 along with the coveted CGS hole in one trophy. Deckie went on to win out the day with a great score of 35 points and set the early pace for golfer of the year.

Well done to everyone who competed on the day and we look forward to seeing you all next Saturday in Blackwater for week two at the normal time of 8.50 a.m.

Clongeen Hall Dance

The 70’s/80’s style dance continues in the newly refurbished Clongeen Hall and next up to take to the stage is Muriel O’Connor and Frank Curry, who will be playing there this Saturday, April 6, where dancing will take place from 9 p.m. till 11.30 p.m. The cost of entry again will be €10 per person and tea and refreshments will be served on the night.

Thanks to all those who came to the last few dances and really enjoyed themselves and we hope to see you all there again over the Easter weekend. Bring a few friends too and enjoy a few steps as a great night again is expected and all are welcome, young and old alike.

The Forge Vintage Club

On Sunday, March 26, another successful day was had when we hosted the Christy Purcell Memorial Road run.

We had just over 120 vehicles registered and there was a large crowd around to see us off when we left just after 1 p.m. We headed towards Adamstown and stopped in Brad Ógs bar and then headed back to Clongeen hall.

We would like to thank the staff of Brad Ógs for their hospitality, everyone who travelled from neighbouring vintage clubs, the marshals who got us around safely and last but not least, the ladies for their catering. Also a very big thank you to everyone who made donations and sponsored raffle prizes and to the Purcell family. It’s great to see the community spirit when we hold these events.

2022 was another successful year for us and we raised €10,000. On Saturday, May 6, we will hold our presentation of cheques night in Carroll’s bar in Clongeen.

On the night we will be presenting cheques to Wexford Hospice Homecare, Clongeen Parish for the senior citizens party, Clongeen National School, Grantstown Day Care Centre and Blood Bikes South East.

There will be music on the night, so we hope to see you all there where a great night’s entertainment will be in store. We would like to thank you all for your continued support.