Around the Districts: Ballycullane to Camross

Drama

The Gusserane Hall Committee have invited the Tintern Drama Group to stage their play, Nobody’s Talking To Me, in Gusserane Hall on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April at 8pm.

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in John Joe Murphy’s shop in Taylorstown. Alternatively you can call Harry Twomey on 086 3472950 or Eimear Leacy on 086 4063706.

This promises to be a great community event and has generated huge interest throughout the parish and beyond. Not only have the drama group completed many hours of rehearsals but the hall itself has undergone recent renovations in preparation for this staging. Very best of luck to all involved.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Sad passing

Deepest sympathy to the Gleeson family, Ballyfrory, Duncormick on the death of Mick on Thursday, March 30. Mick is survived by his brothers John and Pat, sisters Rita and Kit, relatives and friends. Mick’s funeral was held on Sunday in Carrig church at 11 a.m. Mass followed by burial in Kilcaven cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Deepest sympathy to the family of Willie Donohoe, Graigue Hill, Bannow, who sadly passed away on Monday, April 3, Willie is survived by his mother Molly, daughter Hannah and son Jack relatives and friends. A celebration of life service took place in Ryan’s funeral parlour on Saturday at midday with burial afterwards in Ballymitty cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Bridge Results

1st. John Reville and Pax Morris; 2nd. Imelda Crosbie and Magaret Cullen; 3rd. Betty Sexton and Eileen Mullaly; 4th. Maureen White and Ann Lawlor; 4th. Rosari Donavan and Peter Mageean.

GAA club news

Our match with Clongeen which was called off on St Patrick’s Day, will now take place on the 23rd at 11 a.m.

Congratulations to Danescastle Music Group, who will represent Bannow-Ballymitty in the Leinster Final on Sunday the 16th next.

Teach na nÓg AGM

This year’s annual general meeting for Teach na nÓgwill take place on April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Teach na nÓg building. The AGM will include a report on the finances and main activities of the year. Parents of children in the preschool and parents of children planning to attend the preschool in the following year are encouraged to attend the AGM.

Teach na nÓgis a community run preschool overseen by a committee made up of volunteers from the community. There will also be a rotation of Committee Members at the AGM Anybody that is interested in getting involved with the committee is encouraged to contact me or any committee member. This is a good way to contribute to the community and get involved in the running of Teach na nÓg.

The typical commitment required of a non-officer committee member is attendance at the committee meetings of which there are about eight to 10 per year of approximately 1hour duration each.

Know Your Place

On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m.

Ballymitty Hall – Dates for Diary

Car Boot and Indoor Market returns on Saturday, April 29, in Ballymitty Church Carpark and Ballymitty Hall, Y35K221. To book a stall or for further information contact 089 2722808or ballymittycarboot@gmail.com.

Community Games

Art and Handwriting – Anyone, who is interested in entering the art and/or handwriting competition (who hasn’t already taken part in school) can you please register your interest with Anne at 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com, area competition on Saturday, April 15, in Ballymitty Hall.

Please Note: the art competition goes up to under-16 (not turning 16 before the end of July) and the piece must be of a Community Games activity.

Athletics – Area Competition will take place on Wednesday, April 19, in Taghmon, registration at 5.30 p.m.

Chess – Any young person interested in participating in Chess or Draughts for Community Games, can you please get in touch with Maria 086 1943483 or Phyllis 087 9966185.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig-on-Bannow with music for April as follows: Friday the seventh no dance, Friday the 14th Dermot and Irene Ring, Friday the 21st Philip English, Friday the 28th Andy Feery. All welcome refreshments served.

New dance venue

There will be social dancing every Wednesday night at the Horse and Hound Hotel, Ballinaboola, starting on Wednesday, April 12. Music by Philip English. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. Admission €10.

Split-the-pot

This week’s lucky winner for the third time is John Bam Quirke winning €205.

Grantstown News

Charity Walk – Grantstown Daycare Centre is holding a Charity Walk on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Adults: €10, Teens: €5, Kids under-12 Free. Commencing at Grantstown Church at 11 a.m. Registration from 10.30 a.m. High Vis Vests must be worn. Tea or coffee and cakes for everyone on their return. All Proceeds go to Grantstown Daycare Centre. Please support on the day or at idonate.

Community Employment Scheme Vacancies – If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment, Tús or have been unemployed for one year or more, then you may be eligible for a CE Scheme. We currently have vacancies for a Driver, carers, Kitchen Assistants, childcare, Maintenance and Groundskeeper. Please note no qualifications are needed for the above positions as full training will be provided free of charge which will enable you to find work in the future. We have had great outcomes in getting people back to full-time employment. Phone us at 051 561016 for more information.

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route.

We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

Social Dance Practice Group

Retired and would like to stay fit both physically and mentally? Why not join our friendly group to learn, practice and brush on social dance steps, in a fun relaxed and gentle atmosphere.

Come along to Ballycogley Community Hall on Wednesdays from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Admission of €5 includes tea and biscuits break. For more information contact 086 4088418.

CAMROSS

Church News

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s NS

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our journal, any queries re Taghmon History Society please call Kay Doyle, secretary, 087 2680273.

Camross Hall News

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Theresa and the Stars will provide the music and song for the May dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, May 5. Adm. €10 including the tea.

ICA Has Got Talent – This annual competition will be held in Camross Hall on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Competition details are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including the cuppa and there will also be a raffle.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

St Fintan’s NS

St Fintan’s NS are now taking enrolments for the 2023/2024 school year. Please visit the school website taghmonns.com or contact the office at 053 9134219 for enrolment forms.

Camross ICA

Congratulations to Dympna Kelly on her national achievement in the ICA final of Simnel Cake competition sponsored by Gempack. Dympna, representing Wexford, secured third place out of 23 entries at the final in An Grianan on Monday the third last.

Well done, Dympna. The guild’s AGM was held on Monday, April 3, report in next week’s notes.

Taghmon Golf Society

Results from Enniscorthy: 1st Jim McGee, 40 points; 2nd Seán Sexton, 39 points; 3rd Eamonn Roche, 37 points.

Cat 1: Wesley Ruttle, 35 points. Cat 2: David Curtin, 37 points. Cat 3: Brendan Doyle, 35 points. Front 9: Joseph Doyle, 20 points. Back 9: Paddy Kearney, 19 points. Nearest Pin: Wesley Ruttle. 2 club: Joseph Doyle and John Goff. Visitor: Seanie O’Leary.

Well done to all winners. Next outing is on April 15 to Gowran Park. Thanks to Enniscorthy Golf Club for their hospitality.

TAG News

Bingo every Tuesday night TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at 7 p.m. starts at 7.30 p.m.

Hidden Treasures Charity shop TAG Centre Taghmon open Mon – Thursday 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. All donations are kindly welcome. Why not come in and have a browse.

Bookings can now be made for the TAG Digital Hub on the Connected Hubs website at.

connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/4346.

Call into the TAG office also for information and viewing of the hubs.

Your Correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.