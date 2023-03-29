Around the Districts: Adamstown to Camross

Adamstown Lotto

The winning numbers in the Adamstown Lotto draw on Monday 20th were: 9–19–22–28. There was no Jackpot winner and just one match three winner online–Edel Curtis, Raheenaclonagh, who received €200. The next draw is on Monday 3rd April in the Community Centre for a Jackpot of €15,000. Thanks for your continued support, do keep on buying the tickets.

Pat Byrne Memorial Road Run

The Shamrock Vintage Club will hold its Pat Byrne Memorial Road Run on Sunday 2nd April. Starting at 1.00pm from the Hall Car Park in Adamstown. Registration from 11.30am. All proceeds in aid of the upkeep of Adamstown Cemetery.

The Route will take in the following townlands: The Leap, Chapel, Tomfarney, Colnacon, Rathurtin, Ballagh, Templenacrow, Colemans Cross, Moores Cross, Robinstown, Rays Cross, Franklins Cross, Raheen, Templeshelin, Misterin, Tomgarrow, The Barrack and back to Adamstown, a distance of 16 miles, for refreshments in Adamstown Community Centre.

All vehicles must be insured and drivers hold a valid driving licence.

Cemetery Committee

Road Run: We thank the Shamrock Vintage Club for their generosity in donating the proceeds from thPat Byrne Memorial Road Run to Adamstown Cemetery Funds.

We ask for the support and good will of the whole parish and all who have a family grave in Adamstown Cemetery in making this once off event a great success. Those driving in the Road Run will have tea & scones in the Community Centre before the start of the drive & soup, sandwiches & confectionery on return.

We ask for your donations of any of the above food, please contact Ellie Walsh at 087 2480964 to indicate which food item you wish to give. We would also appreciate help with the catering for the event on Sunday 2nd April.

Your donations towards this fundraising event will be very much appreciated and may be given in an envelope to any of the Cemetery Committee: David Power, Raheenduff, Pat Lawlor, Knockreigh, Liam Whelan, Kellystown, Martin Kelly, Doononey, Jimmy Kelly Doononey, Eamonn Furlong, Tomgarrow, Michael Galway, Misterin, John Power, Coonogue, Tom Hendrick, Barracks Rd, Seán Doran, Glenour, Ian Cullen, Barracks Rd, John Kehoe, Chapel, Ellie Walsh, Tomgarrow.

You may also put your donation in an envelope into the Envelope Box in the Church Porch, or come to the Community Centre before the Road Run begins and see the array of vehicles taking part in the Run. Note: Cemetery Committee & Shamrock Vintage Club meeting in the Parochial House this Wednesday night 29th March at 8.30pm to make final arrangements.

Local books

Copies of My Journey through the Ballroom Years, Remembering the civil war, and Adamstown My Native Parish, all written by local man Danny Doyle, Glenour, are still available from Danny Doyle, Glenour (contact 053 9240546) or in Cullens Gala shop. All proceeds from the book going to Sr. Helen Delaney, Uganda Fund.

Holy week ceremonies

Holy week ceremonies in St. Abbans Church Monday 3rd April–Penitential Rite at 7.30pm. Holy Thursday–Mass at 7.30pm Watching before the Blessed Sacrament until 10.00pm. Good Friday–The Lords Passion at 3.00pm. Stations of the Cross at 7.30pm. Holy Saturday–Vigil of Easter: Mass at 7.30pm. Easter Sunday–Mass at 10.30am. Easter Monday–Mass at 11.00am.

BALLYCULLANE

Coffee morning

Senior citizens Concern CLG are holding a coffee morning on Thursday, April 6, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange. Proceeds in aid of the Day Care Centre.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto last week when the numbers drawn were 8, 9, 15 and 16. The match three winners were Robyn Whelan from Kinnagh, Mary Doyle from Newbawn and Catherine Doyle from Rathimney. The main jackpot this week stands at €12,200.

GAA news

Well done to Mark Rossiter and Gavin Sheehan from the O’Rahillys club who both played a major part in Wexford’s final round win over Carlow in the National Football League last Saturday. Unfortunately the win comes too late to secure promotion but the team can now face the upcoming Leinster championship with a degree of optimism.

Fittest Family

Gusserane’s Fittest Family and the Gusserane Gathering 2023 will take place in the GAA pitch on 7th May. There will be adult and children’s Fittest Family competitions. Full details/rules are available on the Gusserane O’Rahillys’ social media accounts or by contacting either David Wall, Jess Meyler, Shane Doyle or Deirdre Power.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

﻿Sad passing

Deepest sympathy to the Barry family, Wellingtonbridge on the death of Peter last week. Peter is survived by his wife Marian sons Toddy, Nicholas, Peter, Michael and Eddie, daughters Margarite and Christine, grandchildren, brothers Dick and Toddy, sisters Rita, Eileen, Marian, Marcella, Bernie, Geraldine and Kit, relatives and friends.

Peter’s remains were brought to Carrig church on Wednesday last for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Ballylannon cemetery. May he rest in peace. Cake sale.

Danescastle music group will see the return of their Good Friday cake sale on April 7 in Carrig community centre after church service. Your support would be appreciated.

Historical Society

The society is delighted to be able to announce two ‘Know Your Place’ talks in April: On Monday, April 3, Monica Wallace will resume her talk on Coolbrook which was so cruelly affected by a power-cut on the previous occasion. In particular, we were unable to see the wonderful slides which Monica had prepared. This will take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, April 27, best-selling author Siobhán Doyle will give a talk on her fantastic new book ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects.’ This will also take place in Grantstown at 8 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you at both events for which there will be no entrance charge.

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner was Brigid Livingstone winning €256.

Over-50s Group

The Bannow-Ballymitty Over-50s Group are going to the Westgrove Hotel, Co. Kildare from September 11 to September 14.

A coach will pick us up at 9 a.m. at Wallace’s, Wellingtonbridge and will stay with us for the four days taking us to various places of interest. The total cost is €310 p.p sharing or €410 p.p. single room. This price includes Bed/Breakfast plus a three course Evening Meal every evening and entertainment.

We have a few places spare so if you would like to join us contact Breda O’Sullivan Mobile No. 086 1787019.

GAA club news

Well done to Danescastle Music Group, who represented Bannow-Ballymitty GAA Club in the Scór na nÓg County Final this past week. They will represent their club and County in the Leinster semi-final in Carnew on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre this Friday the 31st with music by the Wicklow Man. All welcome, refreshments served.

Ballymitty Hall events

Monday Night Bingo – Ballymitty Drive-in bingo and Online Bingo – Monday nights at 8 p.m. Come play at our Drive-in Bingo (Ballymitty Church Carpark) or play online via ZOOM in the comfort of your own home or with friends. More info contact 089 2722808or ballymittybingo@gmail.com.

Community Garden – Meetings Thursday evenings at 7.30 in Ballymitty Hall. Come along and help with our Community Garden and learn new skills. More Info contact Paddy at 087 2126590.

Women’s Shed – We meet Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday Re-connect or make new friends. Learn new skills.

Community Games

Community Games is for children aged 6-16 – a list of competitions can be viewed on communitygames.ie Enquiries can be made with Anne Reville 083 3153216 or astaford333@outlook.com.

Grantstown news

Community Employment Scheme Vacancies – If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment, Tús or have been unemployed for one year or more, then you may be eligible for a CE Scheme.

We currently have vacancies for a Driver, carers, Kitchen Assistants, childcare, Maintenance and Groundskeeper.

Please note no qualifications are needed for the above positions as full training will be provided free of charge which will enable you to find work in the future.

We have had great outcomes in getting people back to full-time employment. Phone us at 051 561016 for more information.

Meals on Wheels – Would you like to have Delicious and Nutritious meals delivered to your door? Grantstown Daycare Centre operates a Meals on Wheels Service every Tuesday and Thursday for a small fee. Why not give us a call at 051 561016 for more details and a free sample.

Volunteers – We need volunteers with a D1 driving license who are willing to drive our minibus to collect clients from their homes in the morning and/or drop them home in the afternoon. You would be accompanied by one of our carers to look after the clients and show you the route. We also need volunteers to deliver our Meal on Wheels on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have a couple of hours to spare before lunch either day and would like to help please call us at 051 561016.

Drive-in/Sit-in bingo – Bingo with raffle and split-the-pot every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. in the car park to raise much needed funds for Grantstown Daycare Centre. Why not come along and support this worthy cause and win a few euro for yourself when you are here. Tea, coffee, Minerals, Chocolate and Crisps on sale every night. You can now sit inside and play where we will ensure social distancing for your safety.

CAMROSS

Church News

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

St Garvan’s National School

St Garvan’s National School is now open for enrolments for September 2023.

Taghmon History Society

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ is still on sale. A fabulous keepsake, or wonderful gift for friends visiting.

We are currently working on our journal, any queries re Taghmon History Society please call Kay Doyle, secretary, 087 2680273.

Camross Hall news

Dancing at Camross – The very popular Peter Burke will provide the music and song for the April dance which will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 7. Adm. €10 including the tea.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

Wexford Drama Group

Wexford Drama Group will give a pre-all-Ireland performance of their award winning play ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller in Camross Hall on Easter Sunday night, April 9, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the door for €12.

The group have been very successful on the Drama circuit and so look forward to participating in the all-Ireland finals in Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, between April 27 and May 5.

ICA Has Got Talent

The annual ‘ICA Has Got Talent’ competition will be held in Camross Hall on Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Wexford Women’s Refuge. Details of the competition are with ICA guilds but all are welcome to attend and support this worthy cause. Adm. €5 including a cup of tea, there will also be a raffle.

GAA club news

Registrations for 2023 for players and members is open and all players and mentors must be registered. There are no increases in membership fees this year and it would be greatly appreciated if any members not already registered could go to Foireann and update their membership as soon as possible.

Games are under way again across various age groups. Our adult football team continue their campaign against St Mary’s Maudlintown next weekend (fixture tbc – please check social media later this week). Our minor hurlers play away to OLI/St Fintan’s next Sunday at 10.30 a.m.

Finally the club has announced that it is to hold a golf classic in Rosslare GC on Friday, May 26, You can book a tee time for a fourball online (€200 including a meal for all players) or individual players (€50) using our Klubfunder account or by calling Tom Banville at 087 6796857. Similarly go to he Klubfunder page or call Tom if your business would like to sponsor a tee or green for the event which costs only €50. Specific tee times can now be booked by calling Tom at the number above.

Your correspondent

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.