Officials appointed at Terrerath Hall AGM

OFFICIALS were appointed at the Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council AGM recently.

Guest speaker Margaret Quinn from Muintir Na Tire gave an interesting talk and explanation of Muintir Na Tire’s work and strengthening ties with the Community Council.

The council would also like to thank the previous post holders Deborah Kehoe (Treasurer), Janet Tobin Martin (Secretary) and Enda McDonald (Chairman) for their much-appreciated hard work over the last few years, especially with keeping the hall going under difficult circumstances.

The chairman is remaining in place for a further year, with new council members elected: Seamus Bookle (Deputy Chairman), Patricia Caulfield (Treasurer), Deborah Kehoe (Vice Treasurer), Alan Blyth (Secretary), Janet Tobin Martin (Vice-Secretary), Alex Reed (Public Relations Officer & Grants Officer).

The Community Hall is available for bookings, subject to Covid guidelines. Contact Deborah Kehoe on 085 724 9466.