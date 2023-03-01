New Ross Community Noticeboard

New Ross parade

With just a few weeks to go to March 17, the New Ross St Patricks’ Day Parade committee is looking for volunteers.

This year the theme for the parade is ‘New Ross Going Green’. Application forms can be obtained in the Tholsel office or by emailing stpatricksdayparadenewross@gmail.com. Visit St Patricks Day – New Ross on Facebook for more information.

The parade will begin on Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m .and take the same route as normal.

Walking groups will assemble in the Good Counsel College and all floats will be meeting in Irishtown, lining up from the lights back towards St Stephen’s Cemetery.

If anyone can volunteer to help on the day or if there are queries of any sort, please contact Anthony on 087 2338350 or Ollie on 087 2571841.

Active retired

The New Ross Active Retirement group will hold their general meeting on Friday, March 3, at the Youth Centre, Nunnery Lane, at 10.30 a.m.

All are welcome.

CPR and AED at Terrerath

Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council are holding CPR and AED training in March/April 2023. The exact date is to be decided; there are limited places available, so it’s first come first served.

The training will be run on a weekday evening from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. and will cost €25, which includes a PHECC CFR Community Certificate per participant.

For more information and to express interest, please contact Enda McDonald 087 2561976 or email Terrerathcommunitycentre2019@gmail.com.

Ross Town Split The Pot

Patricia Power from JKL, New Ross won the New Ross Town FC Split The Pot draw of €957 on Friday night. Patricia bought her winning ticket at O’Neill’s shop. The seller’s prize went to Daniel Lindell and Jack Murphy.

The next draw takes place this Friday at the Hillside bar at 8 p.m.

All support of the club – which has big plans in 2023 – is greatly appreciated.

Whist results

The following are last week’s New Ross Whist results.

Top score: Dinah Proctor, Top lady Triona Moffitt, 2nd Lady Noreen Raftice, 1/2 time lady Brid Murphy, Top gent Garry O Farrell, 2nd gent Billy Shannon, 1/2 time gent Paddy Walsh, Specials Sean Walsh, Paddy Drennan, Marion Dalton, Jos Holden, raffles Jack Frisby, Peggy Malone, Marion Dalton and Noreen Raftice.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Rugby Club Lotto draw

The current weekly New Ross Rugby Club Lotto jackpot is €5,000

Match 3 prize fund - €200

Next draw: Wednesday, March 1 in the Rugby Club, South Knock at 8 p.m.

Ticket price - €2.

Tickets can be purchased in local businesses throughout New Ross or play online - https://clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/rugby-new-ross-rugby-club-wexford/

New Ross RFC is calling on us all to please support local businesses.

‘Get into Golf’ initiative

Ladies, have you been thinking of taking up golf? Now is the time to do it. New Ross Golf Club is currently exploring the possibility of running a Get into Golf Programme for Ladies in late spring/early summer. It would be a six to eight week introduction to golf, with lessons from the club pros and simple scrambles with no commitment beyond finding out if the game is for you. We will provide golf clubs.

If you would like to try it out, leave your name with club administrator Claire on 051 421433. Running the programme will be dependent on sufficient numbers.

Ramsgrange enrolments

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website www.ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office on 051 389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com.

The three-teacher school is situated in the heart of Ramsgrange village. Parents/guardians are invited to feel free to visit the school and/or speak to our principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

Brandon Bridge Club

The club is actively looking for new and lapsed members to return. Contact secretary Mary Bennett on 086 3200384 or Johnny Hosey (PRO) on 087 9553343.

Literacy support

South West Wexford FRC now offers Literacy Support through the Adult Education Office. If you would like help with reading, writing, spelling or maths, please call Laura on 087 0943023 or Rory on 087 6678748.

They can also help with using the internet and how to get the most out of your smartphone. The classes are free of charge, and both small group and one-to-one sessions are available.

Ballyhack NS enrolment

Ballyhack National School is now taking enrolments for September 2023.

Your child must turn four on or before September 1, 2023. If you would like your child to start school in Ballyhack in September, then please contact the school by phone: 051 389368, by email at ballyhackschool@gmail.com or call into the office for an Enrolment Pack.

The closing date for returning your application forms to the school is Friday, March 10.

Dreambig walking group

Dreambig South East walking group started meeting on Wednesday, January 18.

Meeting at 10.15 a.m. at the exercise equipment beside the track at Pearse Park, New Ross, the group is provisionally fortnightly, but organisers can make it weekly if there is sufficient interest. A chance to get together, exercise and chat.

Youth club volunteers

New Ross Youth Club is actively seeking volunteers to help keep the club open.

The club meets in the Youth Centre on Friday nights from 7.30 p.m.

All volunteers will be Garda vetted and complete Child Protection Training through FDYS. This is a great opportunity to volunteer with the young people of the town and will be done on a rota basis. For more information, contact Michelle Sinnott, FDYS, on 087 2490122.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group are there if you need to call them.

The volunteers have a private meeting room if you wish to share your grief. They hold a Drop-In Service on the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street, New Ross.

The confidential telephone number is 087 3846577.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332.

Creative writing group

New Ross Library Adult Creative Writing Group is a self-directed group guided by New Ross library staff member and published author Tina Callaghan.

This writing group involves writing exercises and voluntary sharing of work. It is intended to be a safe, creative environment which offers support and advice from fellow writers. All novelists, short story writers, non-fiction authors, poets and playwrights are welcome.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

To register, phone 051 421877.

Denver to play Campile

One of Ireland’s top entertainers, Mike Denver, with special guest Aishling Rafferty (winner of Glór Tire), will be live at a concert in Campile Hall on Sunday, March 5.

Tickets are available from the hall secretary on 087 2183300 at a cost of €30.

Tickets are also available on Eventbrite at €30, plus booking fee.

AA meeting

The AA Group continue to meet at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre every Saturday evening.

Please ring 051 389418 for more information.