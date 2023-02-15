New Ross Community Noticeboard

Ross Town Split The Pot

Jenny O’Neill from The Rower won the New Ross Town FC Split The Pot draw of €872 on Friday night.

Jenny bought her entry online. The seller’s prize went to Niamh King and Sinnott’s Centra.

The club wish to extend a huge thanks to The Parish Pump in Rosbercon for hosting the draw.

The next draw takes place this Friday at Corcoran’s Bar, Irishtown, at 8 p.m. All support is greatly appreciated.

Whist results

The following are last week’s New Ross Whist results.

Top score Kathleen Slattery, 2nd lady Ann Doyle, 1/2 time lady Nora Kehoe, Top gent Sean Walsh, 2nd gent Bryan Furlong, 1/2 time gent Tom Treacy, Specials Peggy Malone, James Malone, Jack Frisby, Marion Duggan and Noreen Raftice, Raffles Brid Murphy, Jos Holden, Ann Murphy and Marion Dalton.

Obituaries

Rugby Club Lotto draw

The current weekly New Ross Rugby Club Lotto jackpot is €4,600.

The Match 3 prize fund is €200.

The next draw is on Wednesday, February 15, in the Rugby Club, South Knock at 8 p.m.

The ticket price is €2 and tickets can be purchased in local businesses throughout New Ross or on https://clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/rugby-new-ross-rugby-club-wexford/

New Ross RFC is calling on us all to lease support local businesses.

New Ross Bridge Club

The January New Ross Bridge Club results are:

January 9: 1st Patricia Quinn and Joan Foley, 2nd Frances Ryan and Kevin Treacy, 3rd Nancy Kent and Thereasa McDonald, January 16: 1st Frances Ryan and Kevin Treacy, 2nd Stasia O’ Dwyer and Mike Murphy, 3rd Breda Kehoe and Annette Kelly

January 23: 1st Frances Ryan and Bridie Sweeney, 2nd Johnny Hosey and Martin Burke, 3rd Marie Walsh and Mike Murphy; January 30: 1st Bridie Sweeney and Jane Parker, 2nd Mary Murphy and Nancy Kent, 3rd Frances Ryan and Mary Bennett.

Elmes paper talk

New Ross Historical Society’s next lecture on Thursday, February 23, at 8 p.m. in the St Michael’s Pastoral Centre (Y34N799) .

The lecture will be delivered by Dr Ida Milne on the Elmes Papers, which were discovered in the family home of Dr W. K. Elmes at Robinstown, Old Ross in the 1950’s. Mostly written between 1786 and 1817 by Samual Elmes (1713 – 1798), who came from Coolerin Campile and married Elizabeth Whitney of Millquarter, Old Ross and settled there on a farm of 50 acres. The cache consists of about fifty letters to and from relatives and friends elsewhere around the world.

The letters give us an insight into the turbulent times of 1798 and its aftermath.

This lecture was postponed last December due to Covid.

Denver to play Campile

One of Ireland’s top entertainers Mike Denver, with special guest Aishling Rafferty (winner of Glór Tire), will be live at a concert in Campile Hall on Sunday, March 5.

Tickets are available from the hall secretary on 087 2183300 at a cost of €30.

Tickets are also available on Eventbrite at €30, plus booking fee.

Ramsgrange enrolments

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website www.ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office on 051 389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com.

The three-teacher school is situated in the heart of Ramsgrange village. Parents/guardians are invited to feel free to visit the school and/or speak to our Principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

Brandon Bridge Club

The January Brandon Bridge Club results are as follows:

The club championship was held over three weeks. The overall winner was Dora Furlong, with Maire Greenan in second place and Annette Kelly in third place.

The first week’s winners were Dora Furlong and Johnny Hosey, with Mary Bennett and Nancy Kent in second place, followed by Annette Kelly and Frances Ryan in third place.

The club are actively looking for new and lapsed members to return. Contact secretary Mary Bennett on 086 3200384 or Johnny Hosey (PRO) on 087 9553343.

Literacy support

South West Wexford FRC now offer Literacy Support through the Adult Education Office. If you would like help with reading, writing, spelling or maths, please call Laura on 087 0943023 or Rory on 087 6678748. They can also help with using the internet and how to get the most out of your smartphone. The classes are free of charge, and both small group and one-to-one sessions are available.

AA Group meeting

The AA Group continue to meet at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre every Saturday evening. Please ring 051 389418 for more information.

Ballyhack NS enrolment

Ballyhack National School is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Your child must turn four on or before September 1, 2023. If you would like your child to start school in Ballyhack in September, then please contact the school by phone: 051-389368, by email: ballyhackschool@gmail.com, or call into the office for an Enrolment Pack.

Closing date for returning your application forms to the school is Friday, March 10.

Variety concert

A Variety Concert is being held in the Rower Hall on Saturday, February 18, at 8.30 p.m. There will be a number of local artists performing on the night. Admission will be €10 with door prizes. Proceeds from the night will go to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

For any further information Seamus can be contacted on 087 2829722.

Dreambig walking group

Dreambig South East Walking group started meeting on Wednesday, January 18.

Meeting at 10.15 a.m. at the exercise equipment beside the track at Pearse Park, New Ross.

The group is provisionally fortnightly, but organisers can make it weekly if there is sufficient interest.

A chance to get together, exercise and chat.

Youth club volunteers

New Ross Youth Club are actively seeking volunteers to help keep the club open.

The club meets in the Youth Centre on Friday nights from 7.30 p.m.

All volunteers will be Garda vetted and complete a Child Protection Training through FDYS. This is a great opportunity to volunteer with the young people of the town and will be done on a rota basis.

For more information, contact Michelle Sinnott, FDYS, on 087 2490122.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group are there if you need to call them.

The volunteers have a private meeting room if you wish to share your grief. They hold a Drop-In Service on the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street, New Ross.

The confidential telephone number is 087 3846577.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332.

Creative writing group

New Ross Library Adult Creative Writing Group is a self-directed group guided by New Ross library staff member and published author Tina Callaghan.

This writing group involves writing exercises and voluntary sharing of work.

It is intended to be a safe, creative environment which offers support and advice from fellow writers. All novelists, short story writers, non-fiction authors, poets and playwrights welcome.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

To register, phone 051 421877.