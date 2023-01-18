New Ross Community Noticeboard

New Ross Rugby Lotto

The current jackpot stands at €3,800. Match 3 prize fund - €200.

The next draw is this Wednesday, January 18, in the Rugby Club, South Knock at 8 p.m.

Ticket price: €2.

Tickets can be purchased in local businesses throughout New Ross or play online - https://clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/rugby-new-ross-rugby-club-wexford/.

Denver to play Campile

One of Ireland’s top entertainers Mike Denver, with special guest Aishling Rafferty (winner of Glór Tire), will be live at a concert in Campile Hall on Sunday, March 5.

Tickets are available from the hall secretary on 087 2183300 at a cost of €30.

Tickets are also available on Eventbrite at €30, plus booking fee.

Fethard Rangers

Fethard Rangers Soccer Club recently held a book launch to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club’s formation. Called Fethard Rangers AFC, the book contains many photographs and articles about the history of the club over the last 50 years and is for sale at Dillon’s Londis, costing just €12.

Bridge club results

The December New Ross Bridge club results were: December 6: 1st Rosari Donovan and Lorrie Butler, 2nd Marie Walsh and Cathy Casey, 3rd Mairead Crowe and Martin Burke.

December 13 Turkey Draw. 1st Shiela Hayden and Anne Curtis, 2nd Cathy Casey and Patricia Quinn, 3rd Mike Murphy and Sean O’Riordain.

December 19: 1st Phil Bennett and Collette Aylward, 2nd Stasia O’ Dwyer and Mike Murphy, 3rd Martin Burke and Dora Furlong.

Tintern Review

The annual parish publication is now on the shop shelves and is very good value, at only €8. It is on sale from the post office and from shops in the parish and some shops in neighbouring parishes.

This year’s contents include stories about a popular Boley man who has reached 100 years, the origins of the belfry in Gusserane church, the story of a man who came back from the dead, a farewell to a Gusserane school principal, as well as round ups of various organisations throughout the parish, from sporting to ploughing and rowing.

Dreambig walking group

Dreambig South East Walking group is starting on Wednesday, January 18. Meeting at 10.15 a.m. at the exercise equipment beside the track at Pearse Park, New Ross.

Provisionally fortnightly but can make it weekly if there is sufficient interest.

A chance to get together, exercise and chat.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group have now recommenced services to all who are bereaved. The drop-in service will be held on the first Thursday of every month in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street in New Ross from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are suffering loss of any kind at this time, please call the group’s confidential number on 087 3846577.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332.

Whist results

The latest New Ross whist results are as follows: Top score Lily Treacy, Top lady Mairead Frisby, 2nd lady Anne Doyle, 1/2 time lady Kathleen Treacy, Top gent Kathleen Lanigan, 2nd gent Bryan Furlong, 1/2 time gent Paddy Walsh, Specials Johnny Minogue, Triona Moffitt, Biddy Naddy, Tom Treacy and Garry O Farrell, Raffles Bryan Furlong, Nora Kehoe, Anne Minogue and Lily Treacy.

Irish group

Are you interested in being part of an informal Irish Conversation Group for adults at New Ross Library? Perhaps you could learn, or help others improve their Irish language skills? Join in the new ciorcal comhrá which takes place every three weeks at 2 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

This group is self-facilitated. To register, phone 051 421877.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Creative writing group

New Ross Library Adult Creative Writing Group is a self-directed group guided by New Ross library staff member and published author Tina Callaghan.

This writing group involves writing exercises and voluntary sharing of work.

It is intended to be a safe, creative environment which offers support and advice from fellow writers. All novelists, short story writers, non-fiction authors, poets and playwrights welcome.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

To register, phone 051 421877.

Sensory Hour at library

Anyone visiting New Ross Library can expect an especially calming experience for an hour every week, as sensory hour has come into place at the Barrack Lane facility.

Every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sensory Friendly Hour is observed in New Ross Library.

The staff have introduced measures to ensure a calmer library experience.

The Sensory Friendly Hour provides an environment that seeks to reduce noise across the library along with lighting and distractions for our customers on the autism spectrum and/or with sensory needs.

During the hour, the lights are dimmed, and noise will be reduced as much as possible. The measures will also include temporarily silencing of self-service machines, scanning devices, book replenishing activities, and stock movement equipment such as trolleys, etc.

Contact 051 421877 for further details.

Ramsgrange enrolments

Ramsgrange Central NS is now taking enrolments for September 2023. Enrolment forms are available in the school, or on the school website www.ramsgrangens.com or by contacting Karen in the office on 051-389363/ramsgrangens@hotmail.com.

The three-teacher school is situated in the heart of Ramsgrange village. The school motto is ‘Educating for Enrichment and Enjoyment’. Parents/guardians are invited to feel free to visit the school and/or speak to our Principal, Lorraine Kennedy, at any time during the school day.

Junior Book Club

New Ross Library Junior Book Club for 9-12 year olds runs at New Ross Library on one Thursday a month from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

A parent or guardian must stay for the duration of the event. To register, phone 051 421877.

Postcards of Wexford

Fethard author Liam Ryan’s latest book, ‘Keep Me Posted’, starts in New Ross and moves to the south of County Wexford. The postcards feature the villages dotted around the Hook Peninsula. Moving east along the south Wexford coast, to the villages of Foulksmills, Wellingtonbridge, Carrig on Bannow and Cullenstown. Northwards through Wexford town, Castlebridge, Oylegate and Enniscorthy reaching Gorey and Courtown before finishing at Newtownbarry or Bunclody as it’s called today.

‘Keep Me Posted’ is hardbacked. It is available locally in Fethard on Sea, New Ross and Wexford for €30.

St Canice’s enrolments

St Canice’s NS, Rosbercon is now taking applications for enrolment for Junior Infants in 2023. An application form for enrolment is available by phoning the school at 051 422813 or by emailing info@stcanicesns.com.

CE Scheme vacancies

The New Ross & District Community Employment Scheme has the following vacancies: (Community Employment Scheme criteria applies);

Clerical Assistant (Closing date 26.01.23), County Wexford Chamber;

Bus Driver (Closing date 26.01.23), CUMAS New Ross; Care Assistant (Closing date 26.11.23), New Ross Day Care Centre; Ancestral and Genealogy Researcher (Closing date 26.01.23), JFK Dunbrody Trust Kitchen/Delivery Assistant (Closing Date 26.01.23), New Ross Meals on Wheels; Assistant Childcare Worker (Closing date 26.01.23), Scoil Spraoi na Leanai.