New Ross Community Noticeboard

Active retired group meet

The New Ross Active Retirement will hold their general meeting on Friday, November 4, at the Youth Centre, Nunnery Lane at 10.30 a.m.

New members always welcome.

Panto Craft Fair

The ever-popular New Ross Pantomime Society Christmas Craft Fair is back after a two-year break on Sunday, December 4, from 12 midday until 4 p.m.

The venue is once again the Youth Centre, Nunnery Lane, New Ross.

If you are a crafter with handmade goods and would like to book your space, contact the page. Spaces are €20 and you need your own table.

All proceeds go to getting the society’s January 2023 production of ‘Snow White and the 7 Dwarves’.

This is an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping all in one venue and support local crafters.

Ramsgrange Active Retirement

The group’s next meeting is on Monday, November 7, in the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre at 2 p.m.

Please wear a mask to the meeting for your own and other’s safety. New members are always welcome.

Rathgarogue fundraiser

A fundraiser evening takes place at the Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola on Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m.

The fundraising quiz run by the Community Games Committee is open to children and adults.

The cost to enter is €20 per table (adult and children teams).

There will be a raffle on the night and spot prizes for winning children’s teams.

All money raised is for the Rathgarogue Community Games club.

Storytime

Join Trish in New Ross Library every Thursday at 11 a.m. for a fun-packed session with lots of stories, rhymes and songs.

Fusion

Fusion is re-opening at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre on Tuesday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for first to third year students. Open on Wednesday, October 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Transition, fourth, fifth and sixth year students.

On Thursday, October 20, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be an information session for any parent that wishes to attend.

Anam Cara

As we approach the festive season, bereavement charity, Anam Cara, are making additions to their support services offered to bereaved parents. Every Thursday throughout the month of November, they will hold a 30-minute webinar, free of charge. Each webinar will be facilitated by counsellor, educator and Chairwomen of the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network, Brid Carroll.

Brid said: “Each week will hold a different title including ‘Finding our first steps: Walking in the World of Grief’ and ‘Rebuilding Our Lives: Growing around our grief’. We hope to reach out to bereaved parents who are struggling at this time and support them.”

Anam Cara will also hold their fourteen face-to-face meetings throughout the month across the country. On Tuesday, November 8, their South East meeting will take place in The Brandon Hotel, New Ross at 7.15 p.m. All bereaved parents from the area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7.15 p.m.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie.

Trad House is back

Trad House music lessons meet every Friday evening in the old CBS primary school and the group cater for kids aged five and up to adults on a range of traditional instruments, which your child will learn over the coming months.

For more information about this excellent local initiative, you can contact Ellie on 086 4528226 or get in touch via our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Market Fair

Ballycullane Tidy Towns are having their annual Market Fair on Sunday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Craft stalls are invited to book their table now.

If you want to donate your unwanted treasures to the bring and buy section it would be most welcome. There will also be a raffle and teas. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the village. Contact Rosie at 087 6316659 or Anne at 087 6788652 for more details.

Shoe box appeal

The New Ross Active Retirement craft class are collecting for the Christmas shoe box appeal.

They are particularly looking for items/clothes for boys and girls aged 10/14. Please contact Callie on 086 3098720.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group have now recommenced services to all who are bereaved.

The drop-in service will be held on the first Thursday of every month in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street in New Ross from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are suffering loss of any kind at this time, please call the group’s confidential number on 087 3846577.

St Canice’s enrolment

St Canice’s National School, Rosbercon is now taking applications for enrolment for Junior Infants 2023.

An application form for enrolment is available by phoning the school at 051 422813 or by emailing info@stcanicesns.com.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332

Whist results

YMCA Monday night whist results are as follows: Top lady Biddy Naddy, 2nd lady Anne Doyle, 1/2 time lady Anne Murphy, Top gent Marion Dalton, 2nd gent Sean Walsh, 1/2 time gent Eamonn Doyle, specials Steven Graham, Brid Murphy, Triona Moffitt and Mary Whitty, raffles Paddy Walsh, Triona Moffitt, Anne Doyle and Bryan Furlong.

Irish group

Are you interested in being part of an informal Irish conversation group for adults?

The group meet once a month in New Ross Library. Group is self-facilitated. Contact New Ross Library for details at 051 421877.

American Tea Party

The American Tea Party is back on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. in St Mary’s Hall.

Tickets are €20 and include a main course and entertainment after dinner. Start planning your tables and anyone who would like to host a table or buy a ticket, please get in touch.

Christmas fair

A Christmas fair will take place in Carrig Community Centre on Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in putting in a stall please contact Eileen Neville at 087 6225993 or Helena King at 085 1653949. All proceeds to go to Grantstown.

Food and Craft Fair

A Food and Craft Market will take place in Ballymitty Hall on Sunday, November 27. For information or to book a stall contact 089 2722808 or email ballymittyhall@gmail.com.

Chess Club

The Duncannon Chess Club has moved. We now meet in Roches Bar every Thursday night from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chess sets are provided, and all are welcome, whether beginners or Grand Masters. For further information, contact Syd at 087 2463150 or Glyn at 085 1373265.

Cody coming

St Joseph’s Athletics Club has recently developed a 1,400 square metre walking and running track at its club grounds at Albatross Sports Centre, Rosbercon.

A brand-new timer LED lighting system has also been installed as part of the project which will be officially opened by Kilkenny hurling legend Brian Cody on Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m.

See https://stjosephsac.ie/donate.