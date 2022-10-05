New Ross Community Noticeboard

Michael to run marathon

Michael Fottrell is running in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on October 30 to raise funds for the National Council of the Blind, Ireland.

His 22-week programme of training is going according to plan. If you want to help NCBI in their valued work please contact Michael at: 69 MIchael Street or call 051 422918 or emailmfottrellros@gmail.com.

All of your contribution will go to the NCBI.

Market Fair

Ballycullane Tidy Towns are having their annual Market Fair on Sunday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft stalls are invited to book their table now.

If you want to donate your unwanted treasures to the bring and buy section it would be most welcome. There will also be a raffle and teas. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the village. Contact Rosie at 087 6316659 or Anne at 087 6788652 for more details.

Storytime

Join Trish in New Ross Library every Thursday at 11 a.m. for a fun-packed session with lots of stories, rhymes and songs.

Camross Drama Group

Over the last few weeks, group members have been busy rehearsing three one-act plays. This year’s festival play is ‘Glacier Bay’, a comedy drama by Frederick Stoppel, directed by Kellie Cox. Cast is Philip Howlin, Mary Brown and Jennifer Cox. We also have ‘Fourteen’ by Alice Gerstenberg and ‘A Bit of Land’ by Agnes Adams. Keep these dates: Friday, October 14, in Camross Hall and Saturday, October 15, in Fethard-on-Sea – two great nights of comedy and drama.

Fashion show

A fashion show extravaganza for New Ross Musical Society, which is due to take place in Brandon House Hotel & Solas Croi Spa on Thursday, October 6, will be featuring the latest fashion trends from: Lady Melia, Revolution, Freedom Footwear, T-Squared, Clothesline, Lou Lou’s, Amy Jane, Coopers, Bonita, Blossoms and Mr H Menswear.

This promises to be not only a great evening’s entertainment but will feature the best fashion the south east has to offer.

Tickets are €15 and can be purchased through any committee member or by contacting us via newrossms@gmail.com.

All proceeds on the evening will go towards the group’s 2023 production of ‘Chaplin The Musical’.

Chess

An introduction to Chess Workshop with Red King Chess takes place on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. till noon at New Ross Library.

Participants will learn about the origins and history of chess. They’ll learn about the rules and etiquette of chess and also learn the first three pieces (pawn, rook and knight).

This is a perfect workshop to introduce the game to young beginners aged 8 to 12 years.

Shoe box appeal

The New Ross Active Retirement craft class are collecting for the Christmas shoe box appeal. They are particularly looking for items/clothes for boys and girls aged 10/14. Please contact Callie on 086 3098720.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group have now recommenced services to all who are bereaved.

The drop-in service will be held on the first Thursday of every month in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street in New Ross from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are suffering loss of any kind at this time, please call the group’s confidential number on 087 3846577.

St Canice’s enrolment

St Canice’s National School, Rosbercon is now taking applications for enrolment for Junior Infants 2023.

An application form for enrolment is available by phoning the school at 051 422813 or by emailing info@stcanicesns.com.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one. The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Brandon Bridge Club

The Brandon Bridge Club returns on Wednesday, October 5 at the Brandon House Hotel.

New members are welcome to come along with the fun beginning at 7.30 p.m.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332.

Drama group

A new drama group is being set up in the Tintern area and is looking for members to join.

Anyone aged 19 to 90-plus was invited to come along to Power’s Lounge in Ballycullane last Friday at 8 p.m. to get involved in some drama over the autumn and winter months.

If you couldn’t make it on the night but would like to get involved, call Harry on 086 2472950.

Whist results

YMCA Monday night whist results are as follows: Top lady Nora Kehoe, 2nd lady Peggy Malone, 1/2 time lady Noreen Raftice, Top gent Jim Lennon, 2nd gent Ray Shannon, 1/2 time gent Bryan Furlong, specials Pat Doyle, Triona Moffitt, Dinah Proctor, Garry O Farrell, Raffles Eamonn Doyle, Brid Murphy, Anne Doyle and Marion Dalton.

Spiritual book for charity

Author Tony Dunne has released a book set in India for the adventuring soul and the spiritual seeker.

The motorcycle adventure called ‘Finding Ramana’ starts in New Ross driving overland to the spiritual mountain of Arunachala in southern India, with its many twists and turns passing through some of the greatest roads and vistas on a journey of self-realisation.

“The psychological battle and realising the true self being the greatest adversary while digesting the teaching method of self-enquiry from the great Indian sage Sri Ramana Maharshi,” said Tony.

This is his second book, after ‘Become Wise Or Wounded’.

Tony plans to donate all from this eBook sales to the Wexford homeless housing action group.

The eBook by the New Ross author only costs £3.30 and the royalty is £1.16 per sale.

Viewpoints exhibition

The Glucksman Gallery Viewpoints Exhibition takes place at New Ross Library from this Friday until October 19.

Viewpoints: Children’s Rights in imaginary Spaces is a touring exhibition with learning resources for all ages and abilities that visits all Wexford Libraries this autumn. The Glucksman Gallery at UCC, supported by the Arts Council commissioned seven Irish picture book authors to respond to different themes within the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The illustrations focus on migrants and refugees, climate change and the environment, equality, justice and the right to be heard, family, creativity and play and education.

Irish group

Are you interested in being part of an informal Irish conversation group for adults?

We meet once a month in New Ross Library. Group is self-facilitated.

Contact New Ross Library for details at 051 421877.

American Tea Party

The American Tea Party is back on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. in St Mary’s Hall.

Tickets are €20 and include a main course and entertainment after dinner. Start planning your tables and anyone who would like to host a table or buy a ticket please get in touch.

Talk on arts appreciation

A talk on appreciation of the arts takes place in New Ross Library with Síle Daly (oboe) as part of the National Opera House Education & Community Programme.

Síle will talk about how some instruments have been created from natural materials such as stone and wood and how they have developed over time. She will look at instruments such as lithophones, alpine horns, and shawms and other double reed instruments, and how they metamorphosed into the instruments of today.

Síle will also look at how music was played and written in response to the environment and acoustics of landscapes and nature’s architecture drawing comparisons with the design of buildings giving similar effects.

She will perform examples of music to illustrate some of the content of the talk.

This event is suitable for anyone aged 18 upwards – no prior knowledge of music necessary. It takes place on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. This project has been supported by The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in rural areas.