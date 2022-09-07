New Ross Community Noticeboard

Singing again

After a long summer break, the local choir New Ross Singers are starting to sing again on Monday, September 12. Rehearsals are in St Mary’s Secondary School in the Irishtown., and will have a new start time of 7.30 p.m.

Over the years the choir has given many concerts and entered several competitions, winning in Navan, Cork and New Ross at the AIMS Choral Festival. It is very much a community choir. As long as you can sing in tune you are welcome to join.

The choir sings all sorts of music, from Abba to Bach, most of it in four-part harmony. In recent years they have performed works with orchestra like Handel’s Messiah, The Creation, Faure’s Requiem, and The Armed Man. They have also sung Billy Joel, Queen, Abba and the Beatles etc in fundraising concerts. Trying to please all the members is quite a tricky task! There is usually an annual Christmas concert, although the latter has had a break because of Covid. They are planning to return to normal and put one on this December.

New members are welcome. Singing in a choir is good for your physical and mental health, so research tells us. If you are interested, just turn up on September 12. If you want to know more about what is entailed, phone 051 421766 or 051 421640.

Blood clinic

A blood donation drive takes place at the Brandon House Hotel from next Monday till Thursday, from 3.45 p.m. till 8 p.m. daily.

Each blood donation can save up to three lives, so people are encouraged to come along.

Call 1800 222111 to book an appointment. You can check your eligibility at giveblood.ie.

Race Night

Gusserane Handball and Racquetball Club will be holding a Race Night in Paul Morrissey’s Bar in Cassagh on Saturday, September 24 to raise money for continued repairs to the ball alley in Gusserane. Work has already commenced on replacing the roof.

Horses will be on sale throughout the area in the weeks leading up to the Race Night, so your support would be most welcome. Liam Spratt will be master of ceremonies on the night.

Kennedy Tea Party

The most famous Irish tea party in history is set to be re-enacted at the JFK Arboretum during the annual Kennedy Summer School on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8.

The Kennedy Summer School will celebrate the iconic presidential visit of John F Kennedy to New Ross and Dunganstown with a special event of talks, entertainment and afternoon tea.

The event will be hosted by chief executive of the JFK Trust New Ross Sean Connick, and will feature guest personality Mary Kennedy who will talk about her career paths and life after RTÉ.

During the event, celebrated mezzo-soprano, singer Olga Doroshchuk will perform. Doroshchuk is a Ukrainian opera singer and film and theatre actress who came to Ireland in April due to the war in her homeland.

In addition, the rare film footage of the visit of President John F Kennedy captured by the late Peggy Walsh will also be screened.

Guests to the event will be treated to an array of pastries and cakes and, of course, a traditional fruit cake, which is what President John F. Kennedy along with his sisters Eunice Shriver and Jean Kennedy-Smith were served by his cousin Mary Ryan during his visit in 1963.

These delicious treats will be made by the expert members of the Wexford Federation Irish Country Women’s Association who are renowned for the quality of their cakes and scones.

Tickets are now available online at www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.

Anam Cara Ross meeting

Anam Cara, the only organisation of its kind in Ireland with services available to all bereaved parents, will resume its face-to-face meetings following a short break over the summer months.

Service Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard said: “While family and friends might be good at marking the major milestones – anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas – it’s important to understand that less obvious occasions can also be hugely triggering.”

On Tuesday, September 13, Anam Cara will hold their south east meeting in The Brandon Hotel, New Ross at 7.15 p.m. All bereaved parents from the area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of their death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7.15 p.m.

For more information on the support services offered by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie.

Irish group

Are you interested in being part of an informal Irish conversation group for adults? Perhaps you could learn, or help others improve their Irish language skills?

We meet once a month in New Ross Library. Group is self-facilitated.

Contact New Ross Library for details at 051 421877.

Obituaries

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one. The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality, and is free of charge.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you.

Bereavement support

Bethany Bereavement Support Group have now recommenced services to all who are bereaved.

The drop-in service will be held on the first Thursday of every month in St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street in New Ross from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are suffering loss of any kind at this time, please call the group’s confidential number on 087 3846577.

Whist results

YMCA Monday night whist results are as follows: Top score Garry O Farrell, Top lady Peggy Malone, 2nd lady Anne Murphy, 1/2 time lady Anne Doyle, Top gent Paddy Bennett, 2nd gent Billy Shannon, 1/2 time gent John Halpin, Specials Mary Whitty, Brid Murphy, Sean Walsh, Kathleen Bailey, raffles Teresa Dollard, Jis Holden, Kathleen Bailey and Sean Walsh.

Death cafe at Corcoran’s

A new community initiative invites people who wish to discuss the topic of death to do so in a safe and confidential environment.

The first meeting will be held in New Ross, in the upstairs room in Corcoran’s on Wednesday, September 14 from 7-9 p.m. and will follow the tenets set in place by the originator of the Death Cafe, John Underwood, who set up the first meeting in 2011.

Styled as a place where people could “discuss, over tea and cake, life, the finality of life and why we fear it” the Death Cafe movement has grown and expanded to include more than 5,000 worldwide, but this will be the first one held in Wexford.

“I’m an occupational therapist (OT) and work in the mental health sector,” says Rosie Saunders. “I’ve been doing that for 10 years and I’ve seen what needs are there. I’m currently studying to be an end-of-life companion and as part of that I wanted to set up a death cafe, while I was looking into doing that I came across Sharon who was trying to do the same, so we joined forces.”

She says you don’t have to be imminently affected by death to attend.

The Wexford Death Café is free to attend. For further information or to book your place contact Rosie Saunders on rosie.quigley@gmail.com.

Peer support

New Grow mental health peer support group starting in New Ross every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 3, St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 N799.

If you would like to talk to others who have experienced mental health challenges, come along and see if Grow is for you.

The group is free, confidential and open to all. Contact Felicia at 086 1034332.

Lego table

Lego table is available every Saturday in New Ross Library from 10.30 a.m.

Booking is recommended. Adult supervision required. Contact 051 421877.

Forestry knowledge

LOCAL forestry producer group Irish Wood Producers invite current forest owners to attend a series of seven weekly information sessions, which will include field trips and an open day.

The sessions are part of the Forestry Knowledge Transfer Group (KTG) programme, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Participants will receive €70 per meeting attended for a total of seven meetings. The KTG being organised by the local group in Wexford will be starting early September and running weekly.

The KTG is open to forest owners who have not taken part in the course in the previous three years i.e. 2019 – 2021. Irish Wood Producers invites both existing and prospective new members of the local forestry group to participate. To register your interest please email admin@irishwoodproducers.com or phone 085-1474000.

Registration will close when the programme is fully subscribed.

History talk

The Forgotten Kennedy - History talk with Seamus Kiely takes place at New Ross Library on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m.

The favourite child of Joe Kennedy and favourite sister of Jack, Kick Kennedy was spirited, vivacious and legendary for her charm.

Kick was sister to President John F. Kennedy and lived a tragically short yet rebellious life.