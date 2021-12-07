New Ross Community Noticeboard

Campile Craft Fair

Campile Hall committee are running a Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday, December 12, from 10am to 4pm Eircode Y34DT10 with lots of great crafts on offer on the day.

The committee are also running a Christmas Raffle in conjunction with the Craft Fair with a 1st prize of €200 cash and 2nd prize a Christmas Hamper valued at €100 and lots of other prizes to be won.

Tickets are on sale from Committee members. The draw will take place during the Craft Fair.

Christmas Lights Road Run

Christmas Lights Road Run will be leaving Campile on Sunday, December 12, at 5 p.m., with registration at 4 p.m.

The magical motorcade of vehicles will be travelling through Dunmain, Ballycullane, Saltmills, Fethard on Sea, Templetown, Ramsgrange, Duncannon, and finishing in Arthurstown, where refreshments will be served compliments of the Kings Bay Inn.

All proceeds are in aid of St Louis Day Care Centre in Ramsgrange.

Your support would be greatly appreciated. Enquires to John on 087 2028450.

Bereavement support

Due to return of restrictions in connection with Covid-19, the Bethany Bereavement Support group have had no choice but to cancel their drop-in service on the first Thursday of every month at St Michael’s Pastoral Centre, Michael Street, New Ross (formerly the Boys’ School).

Please call if you need support at this time. The confidential phone number is 087 3846577.

Free theatre events

St Michael’s Theatre – in partnership with Wexford County Council and ELS event management – has a series of free events this December to kickstart the Christmas cheer.

There will be live music and children’s shows every Saturday and Sunday afternoon on the Christmas stage at Conduit Lane, free concerts in St Michael’s Theatre, plus magical Christmas scenes from Terry Brennan.

Online Rhymetime

Join Trish every Friday morning at 11 a.m. on New Ross Library’s Facebook Page for lots of stories, rhymes and songs.

St Canice’s

St Canice’s National School, Rosbercon is now taking applications for enrolment for Junior Infants 2022.

Application forms for enrolment are available by phoning the school at 051 422813 or by emailing info@stcanicesns.com.

Panto Society fundraisers

New Ross Pantomime Society is holding two fundraising nights over the first weekend of December.

On Friday, December 3, in Spider’s Pub, New Ross a table quiz is taking place, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tables of four cost €20.

The following day (December 4), a clothes collection takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Youth Centre New Ross.

Bags can be dropped off.

Good, clean clothing only, paired shoes, handbags and belts, towels and blankets and curtains are accepted.

Bingo is back on Tuesdays

Taghmon Action Group is delighted to invite back all its loyal and new supporters to the bingo in Tag Centre, Taghmon (Eircode: Y35 C2DE) every Tuesday night at the earlier time of 7.30 p.m.

The snowball is €550, with €100s in prizes and a split-the-pot run on the night.

Covid regulations must be followed. All are welcome.

Radon monitors

You can borrow a digital radon monitor from New Ross Library in the same way as you borrow a book – keep the monitor for four weeks and then return it to the library for the next person. For more information, phone 051 421877.

Sensory toys

Wexford County Council Public Library Service is committed to providing quality information and resources to support parents, children and young people.

A collection of toys and assistive resources has been established to respond to the growing demand for intervention services for children and young people with extra needs.

We hope that it will help parents, healthcare professionals and teachers in working together to support the children in their care. For more information, call 051 421877.

Obituaries – free service

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The obituary tells the story of the person’s life, celebrating their personality and outlining their work and family life in a way that honours their memory.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

Contact David Looby, whose details are listed above, if this is something that interests you as a way of having a permanent record of the life of a loved one in print.

Creative writing group

New Ross Library’s Creative Writing Group for adults is going live online.

Tina from New Ross Library will present this monthly meeting at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

Contact the library at 051 421877 for more details.

Shanbogh NS

Shanbogh NS is currently accepting applications for the school year 2022/2023.

For an application form, visit shanboghns.ie, call 051 880308 or email shanboghns@gmail.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday, December 10.

Study spaces

New Ross Library has reopened its study facility. The library will provide six study spaces in two hourly slots that are strictly for individual use.

Booking is required for these study spaces using the LibCal booking system, which can be accessed on Wexford County Council’s Library webpage.

Pantomime Society show

The New Ross Pantomime Society is back with a bang. And the society members have announced their January 2022 show: ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, which has been given a fresh and funny update by Keith Flanagan.

The production will be directed by Linda Grace Cox.

Show dates are yet to be confirmed but will be updated here.

Zoo time!

New Ross Library has a fun online event lined up on Saturday from 11 a.m.

Kitty is excited – but her big sister Clara thinks it will be boring to go to the zoo. Find out about all the animals the sisters meet, as author Sarah Bowie reads from her book ‘We’re Going To The Zoo’, and see if Clara changes her mind about the zoo being boring.

Then discover how to draw your own favourite animals in a draw-along.

Sarah Bowie is a children’s book author/illustrator and cartoonist. Her work has appeared in The Irish Times and The Guardian, and her books ‘Let’s See Ireland’ and ‘We’re Going To The Zoo’ are available nationwide.

This event is suitable for children aged five to eight years.

Booking is essential.

This pre-recorded online workshop will be available on Wexford Public Libraries YouTube channel.

Country Markets

Country Markets New Ross is back on Friday mornings at the Rugby Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Computer Classes

Kilkenny Carlow ETB is running free computer classes in Rosbercon Parish Hall.

For further details, contact Geraldine at 086 191 5915 or via email: geraldinewalsh@kilkennycarlowetb.ie.

Newbawn Pioneers

The Pioneer Total Abstinence Association of the Sacred Heart started in Newbawn on June 1,1938, and we are all glad to say it is still going well.

The council members of the Newbawn association would like to say a special thanks to Fr Jimmy Moynahan, spiritual director, and Lisa Crowe, principal of Newbawn NS, and her staff for their help with the confirmation class in getting the boys and girls prepared to take the young pioneer pledge.

Online craft show

A Christmas Treasure Chains Online Craft show with Eve McDonnell will feature online in December.

This pre-recorded online workshop will be available on Wexford Public Libraries YouTube channel on Saturday, December 18, from 11 a.m.

This craft demonstration workshop will help children transform beachcombed and mud-larked finds into treasures to behold.

The video introduction will feature Snowflakes & Snowmen Treasure Chains for the holiday season.

Booking is essential. The video will be available to booked participants only for a period of five days. For information phone 051 421877.