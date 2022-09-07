Fun Cumas golf classic raises €3,000

Jack Harte winner receives the Caroline Ferguson memorial cup from Terry O’Dea. Also on the winning team were Sam Harte, John Conron and Martin Murphy. Photo; Mary Browne

CUMAS held their annual golf classic on a scorching hot day in mid-August at New Ross Golf Club, raising around €3,000 for the organisation.

Numerous teams participated in the event which made the day a big success.

The following are the golf classic results for the winning teams: 1st place: Jack Harte, Marty Murphy, John Conran, Sam Harte Score 110pts; 2nd place: Willie Whitty, Denis Kirwan, Jimmy Ryan, Jimmy Furlong Score: 107pts; 3rd Place: PJ O Farrell, Billy Redmond, John Roche, Danny Carroll Score: 106pts.

The Nearest the Pin 14th Hole event was won by Nigel Coady.

The Nearest the Pin 9th Hole event was won by Catherine Howard.

The Longest Drive winner on the day was Neil Cashin.

“Thanks to New Ross Golf Club for again facilitating our Golf Classic this year and for having the course in such fantastic condition. The weather was fantastic and a total of 29 teams played.

“A big thank you to all our sponsors, especially Harte Lighting, for their contribution to such a fantastic day,” a Cumas spokesperson said.