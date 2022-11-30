Around the Districts: Rathnure to Tullogher-Rosbercon

Charlie Walsh with Santa at the turning on of the Christmas lights in New Ross.

RATHNURE

Rathnure St Anne’s GAA

Club lotto: This week’s jackpot is €15,000. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

Rathnure GAA Shop: We are open every Monday and Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Split-the-pot

Due to the sad passing of Ciaran Morrissey, Tuesdays draw was postponed the draw will take place at the bingo next Tuesday. Please Support.

Bingo

Bingo is played in the John Kelly Memorial Hall every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Our jackpot is €700 in 48 calls this week. In addition each week till Christmas there will be sit beside prizes on all 10 games in the Bingo Book.

Camogie Club

Christmas Trees: We are now taking orders for Christmas trees and Christmas Wreaths. This is a camogie fundraiser which we do every year please support. Wreaths are €10. Christmas trees are €35 for small and €40 for large. All orders need to be place by the first week of December. Collection will be December 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and December 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Contact Lisa at 087 3925660.

Club AGM: Rathnure camogie club are holding the annual AGM on Friday, December 2, at 8 p.m. in the Syl Barron Room.

Parent Toddler Group

Rathnure Parent Toddler Group is back every Friday from 9.30 to 11.15. come along with your child for fun, games and laughter. €2 per family. Contact Emma at 086 8428848.

Running Group

We are running every Monday and Thursday night 7 p.m. at the GAA walking track. All Levels welcome. For more information please contact Sandra at 087 7598702.

ST LEONARDS

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto draw last week. Siobhan Ennis, Campile was the only match three winner and she received €400. The numbers drawn were; 4, 15, 21, 23. Next week’s Jackpot is €9,650 and next weeks match three winners will share €200. Tickets on sale in all local shops and pubs and from committee members. Draw takes place every Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Christmas Light Up Road Run

Silvermines Vintage Club are holding an All Vehicle Christmas Light Up Road Run on Sunday, December 4, in aid of Grantstown Day Care Centre. It will start from Wallace’s Hardware car park in Wellingtonbridge, registration from 5.30, and leaving at 6.30. Route: Barrystown, Green Road, Ballygow, Cullenstown, Littlegraigue, Carrig. All vehicles welcome.

St Louis Day Care Centre

A variety of Christmas Hampers will be raffled on Saturday 17th December in aid of St Louis Day Care Centre. Tickets are on sale from the Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange PO, Centra Campile, Kings Bay Inn, Byrnes of Ballyhack, O’Sheas Campile and The Wheelhouse Fethard On Sea.

St Louis Day Care Centre in Ramsgrange are now taking orders for Christmas baking. You can order your mince pies, puddings and Christmas cakes. Last date for orders is Monday 12th December. They are also holding a Christmas Bakery Fair on Saturday 17th December from 9am to 12.30pm at the centre. For more details please phone 051 389509.

Finally, A Christmas Lights Road Run in aid of the Day Care Centre will be held around the local roads on 11th December taking a route from Campile to Dunmain, Ballycullane, Fethard On Sea, Ramsgrange and Arthurstown with food being served in the King’s Bay Inn. It starts at 5pm with the €20 registration from 4pm. For enquiries please phone 087 2028450.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Church news

Carols by Candlelight in St Fintan’s Church Taghmon, December 14 at 7 p.m. Volunteers are required: Readers, musicians, Decorators for the church, Ushers, Stewarts. Catering Tea or coffee, Cupcakes. Tel: 087 9844270.

Christmas Mass Arrangements: Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24 – Taghmon 5 p.m., Cleariestown 7 p.m., Caroreigh 9 p.m. (Candlelight Mass)

Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25 – Trinity 9 a.m. (blessing of Toys), Rathangan 11 a.m. (blessing of Toys)

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

Camross Hall News

Dance – The Michael Collins Band will dance us into Christmas at our December Dance on Friday, December 2, a wonderful festive occasion not to be missed. Looking forward to seeing you there.

Southeast Motorbike Jumble Sale – Sunday, December 4, €5 entry, 11-5 Contact Brian at 087 6678566 or Karl 086 2641730 Don’t miss out.

Annual Christmas Market – A huge thank you to everyone who helped make Sunday a great success again. To all the stallholders, the helpers and especially to you the shoppers, thank you. A fantastic day, a huge variety, and a great atmosphere.

Winners as follows: In-house draw- 1st, €50 – Nancy Bradley, Adamstown, 2nd Large Hamper–Bridin Murphy, 3rd, Bottle of Jameson,–Mary Nolan, Dungeer, 4th, Small Hamper – Lauren O’Gorman, Camross, 5th, Christmas Cake – Ann Curran, 6th, Half Dozen Mugs – Mary Kirwan, Adamstown – 7th, Half Dozen Glasses,–Julie Colfer, 8th, Biscuits & Wine – Eddie Colfer, 9th, Wine & Cosmetics – Alan Mc Guire. Timber Raffle – 1st, Load of Timber – Mattie Cleere, Rathnure, 2nd, Paddy Nolan, Brickettstown, 3rd, Jack Fortune. Colaiste Abbain TY Bench Raffle – Maureen Roche. Congratulations to all the winners.

Next Year – 2023 is looking bright on the horizon, with lots of fantastic entertainment for all the family, watch this space for all the details.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details on all upcoming events or Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

Taghmon History Society

We are delighted to let you know, our annual Calendars on sale now, check your usual outlets.

Our Photobook ‘Taghmon Through the Years’ has finally gone to the printers, we will update you as everything progresses.

Taghmon United

Congratulations to this week’s winner of split-the-pot is Flor Hayden, who won €326. Thank you to everyone who supports our split-the-pot, your support is greatly appreciated.

TAG News

Bingo continues in TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE doors open at 7 p.m. starts at 7.30 p.m. This week’s jackpot is €850.

Hidden Treasures Charity Shop in TAG Centre. Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Donations can be left at reception in Tag Centre during office hours.

Parish Website

Would you like to have your club, organisation or group included on the Taghmon Parish Website.

Taghmon Parish Website is near completion if you want to be included you can send in your details to taghmonparishwebsite@gmail.com or ring 053 9144997 for more information. This will be a fantastic recourse for everyone to promote the activities and keep up to date with development in your club.

Village Lights

Village Christmas lights are having a raffle this year to raise much needed funds to replace and repair lights as some of our lights are well over 10 years old and need to be upgraded. The raffle prize is trailer of fire wood and coal the lines are €5 each and can be purchased from any of the following outlets or a committee member post office A & M hardware Alice Bradys, Cuckoos corner, Mickos Raffle will take place on December 10 Christmas remembrance bows will be going on sale this year times and venue to be arranged for selling of bows watch this space for updates on what is happening on December 10.

Taghmon Golf Club

Results from new Ross first Larry Roche 42 points. second Seán Roche 41 points. third Ryan Cashin 37 points. Cat1 Mathew Doyle 34 points. Cat2 Barry McGrath 34 points. Cat3 David Curtin 33 points. F9 Tom Furlong 23 points. B9 Frank Kennedy 20 points. N pin Tom McGrath. 2club Edward Cousins €60. Visitor Lar Banville 31 points. Bonus ball Eamonn Roche €100. Well done to all winners.

Next outing Wexford Golfclub on Saturday, December 10. Thanks to New Ross golf club for their hospitality and the course was in top condition.

Camross ICA

The guild will host the Seniors Christmas party in Taghmon-Camross GAA Function Room on Sunday next Sunday, December 4. Dinner, which will be cooked by ICA members, will be served at 1.30 p.m. Could all invited guests attending, please inform guild secretary, Margaret Nolan at 086 8369047. This is our first party since 2019 and it promises to be an enjoyable afternoon.

Your Correspondent for notes

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com Please do send in all notes, as we need to keep everyone informed.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

St Vincent De Paul

With Christmas coming on and the demand for help being now a factor of everyday life the local St Moling branch of St Vincent De Paul are ready, willing and able to assist families in genuine distress. Funds are needed and to this end they will place blue donation envelopes in all three churches of the parish in coming weeks.

People are asked to give as much as they can to enable the Chapter to give aid to the needy this Christmas time. You can contact the help line on 087-7140112 where your call will be dealt with in a private and discreet manner if you know of anyone in a severe situation.

Late Jim Maher

Much regret was the news of the death of Jim Maher at Tinnypark Nursing Home in Kilkenny on the 21st of November. A native of Tinneranny, Jim went to school in Brownstown and at a young age, went to work in Kilkenny City. Like many of his fellow countrymen in the 1950’s he took the boat to England where he gave a number of years. He returned to Kilkenny and was highly thought of employee of the Tex-Tech firm before his retirement.

An avid follower of the Kilkenny hurlers on Delaney’s bus he got great joy in the not too far distant past seeing all their victories in Croke Park and elsewhere. Jim never lost contact with his ancestral home and was a frequent visitor to Tinneranny until his health failed him. His friends and neighbours in Melville Heights in Kilkenny City will greatly miss his good humour and friendly disposition.

Jim came home to Rosbercon last Friday, where, after 12 noon Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr Dan Cavanagh, he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery beside his favourite uncle of his boyhood days, Paddy Maher. Predeceased by his wife, Jim is survived by his son, daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Christmas Cards

As in previous years the Rosbercon Pastoral Council are again sending Christmas cards to our emigrants overseas. If you have a relative or a friend in these far-off countries to whom you would like to receive a card time is running out for names to be sent in. You can either drop them in to Fr Dan Cavanagh at the Parochial House, the Parish Office or email daniel49cavanagh@gmail.com