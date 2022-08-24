Around the Districts: Ramsgrange to Tullogher-Rosbercon

Kathleen Murray and Eithne MaGee from Taghmon at the Ros Tapestry open day at Margaret Fitzpatrick's garden in Ballylane, New Ross.

RAMSGRANGE

Tourism with Business – LTI Programme

Enrolments for this popular course are still open. Based in the SWW Centre at Ramsgrange, the course offers a pathway to work in business, or the tourism or hospitality industry. This is a two-year un over three days every week (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) course and it will be run over two years. Training is free, and participants can work part time and still take part. If participants are in receipt of a social welfare allowance they get to keep that allowance while studying. To register, or for further information, please contact Anne Marie on annemarie@swwfrc.ie or phone 087 4552980.

Bingo

Bingo is played in Campile Hall every Monday at 8 p.m. Raffle, lotto and various other prizes to be won on the night. Fethard Bingo on a Thursday night at 8 p.m. in St Mary’s Hall.

Fethard Country Market

Join us for the final country market of the summer. Open this Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to midday in St Mary’s Hall Fethard-on-Sea. A variety of freshly baked goods, savoury dishes, jams, honeys, chutneys and salad dressings. Plants and fresh produce are in abundant supply. Local arts and crafts also available.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh and enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our Cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our Nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering, Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care please contact us at 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

Active Retirement group

Our day trip to Cork and the English market is on August 24, cost will be €25 for members and €30 for non-members, this price includes a cup of tea and a scone on the way at the Park Hotel in Dungarvan. We will visit Fitzgerald’s Park and the museum for a nice stroll and stop for a meal on the way home at the Old Thatch. Call Kelly to book this at 087 6372084.

Our next meeting is on September 5 at 2 p.m. at the SWWFRC. We will have Yvonne Byrne from Slimming World to speak to us about healthy eating for all ages. She will have recipe leaflets and meal plans to help us maintain a healthy diet.

Very important: if you are going on the holiday in September, please try to attend the September meeting as Mary B will be issuing itineraries and some documents for you to complete and take with you.

Cockleshell Art Gallery

Based in Duncannon and hosting a wide selection of art in a variety of styles and subject matters. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, this not-for-profit space is a must see.

ST LEONARDS

Recent bereavements

There was widespread shock and grief in the community of St Leonards and beyond on Monday of last week as the news that Ronan Fitzpatrick, Tallaught, Saltmills, had lost his life in a road traffic incident on the R733 Duncannon Newline the previous night. Age 31 years Ronan was a well known and much loved member of the community. His remains were laid to rest in St Leonards cemetery on Friday last following 12 o clock Mass. To his heart broken parents Nell and Eugene, brother William, uncles, extended relatives and friends we extend our deepest sympathy.

The community was further saddened by the death of Francis Stafford, Newline Road, Clonmines, Wellingtonbridge, which occurred on Tuesday of last week following a long illness. Age 71 years Francis was well known for his love of sport particularly skittles and tug o war. He was also a noted mummer and was a member of the Ballycullane Mummers. He was extremely well known in farming circles and was a valued member of the Ballycullane Ploughing Association. His remains were laid to rest in St Leonards cemetery on Saturday last following 12 o clock Mass. To his wife Elizabeth, sons, daughters, sisters, daughters in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren, extended relatives and his many friends we extend our deepest sympathy.

Blessing of graves

Blessing of graves in St Mary’s Graveyard Saltmills on Sunday next 28th August at 3pm. Tea and cakes afterwards in Colclough Hall.

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto draw last week. Two people matched three numbers and each received €100. They were: Seamus Cullen, Kinnagh and Noleen Walsh, Milltown. The numbers drawn were; 7, 12, 18, 19. Next weeks Jackpot is €7,550 and next weeks match three winners will share €200. Tickets on sale in all local shops and pubs and from committee members.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

Caroreigh Church news

Check out our Caroreigh Community Page for all Church Notices.

Camross Hall news

dance – We are dancing to Michael Collins in Camross Hall on Friday, September 2, from 9.30 p.m. to midnight. Admission €10 including tea.

Dates for your Diary: October 2 Dancing to Checkers.

Check out Camross Hall Facebook page for further details or Kay Doyle at 087 2680273.

Taghmon History Society

We are currently working on our 2023 Calendar and would love to see your old photographs, these gems are often hidden in a suitcase, in the attic or under the bed, it’s time to dust them off and have a look back through the lens of time. We would love to scan them and return them to you immediately. If you can locate any, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com or any member of the committee.

We are also working on a unique, special edition Photo Book, with the photos from the last 20 Calendars included. If any business in the area would be interested in being part of this celebratory keepsake edition, in the form of an advert, please contact Kay Doyle, 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com.

Taghmon United

Congratulations to this week’s winner of split-the-pot Jo Williams, who won €344. Thank you to everyone who supports our split-the-pot, your support is greatly appreciated.

Taghmon-Camross GAA

Our under-13s footballers play OLI/St Fintan’s in our Lady’s Island next Monday night at 7 p.m. while the Intermediate Football championship will commence this Saturday, August 27, with a game against St Fintan’s in Oylegate at 4.15. The following weekend the lads play St Mary’s Maudlintown on Friday, September 2, in Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy. Our Junior B footballers play St James in Mersheen on Sunday evening at 4 p.m.

Keep an eye on social media for details of other games as they become available or any changes to fixtures. Your support is greatly appreciated by all our teams.

TAG news

bingo every Tuesday evening in TAG Centre Taghmon Y35C2DE Doors open at seven.pm start at 7.30 p.m. This week’s jackpot is €550.

Hidden Treasures charity shop now open every Tuesday and Wednesday 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. why not come in and have a browse.

Patron Dates

Friday, August 26, Mass in the St Fintan’s Church Taghmon at 7 p.m. followed by the blessing of the graves in St Mary’s and the Munnachán.

Sunday the 28th Mass in St Fintan’s Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please bring your own chair, as there is only a limited amount available, it would be greatly appreciated if the chairs in the graveyard are used by vulnerable persons only.

Your Correspondent for notes

If you would like a notice included, please contact Kay Doyle at 087 2680273 or email kaynolandoyle@gmail.com Please do send in all notes, as we need to keep everyone informed.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

Patron Sunday

The age-old patron of St Moling was celebrated at his Holy Well in Mullinakill on Sunday last in lovely fine August weather.

The Mass in honour of the saint was at 2 p.m. and a good crowd attended though not as large as in years gone by when the Patron Day was a day of various festivities apart from the religious side of things. Football matches, tug-of-war and athletic events formed part as well as the hawkers selling all kinds of merchandise. In this modern age it is nice to see an old tradition carried each year when our parish saint is honoured at this very spot where he resided centuries ago.

St Canice’s National School

After the summer holidays, St Canice’s National School will re-open for all students on Monday, August 28, at 8-40 A, M, sharp.

Newly Baptised

We welcome into our Christian Community, Sadhbh Wieman, daughter of Eric and Olivia (née Ryan) Ballyneale and Wyoming US She was baptised in St Aidan’s Church Tullogher on Friday, August 12. A warm welcome also to Ciara Mary Kennedy, daughter of Simon and Margaret from Ballyconnaught, who was baptised in St David’s Church Listerlin on Saturday, August 13.

Late Mary Phelan

The death occurred suddenly last week at her home, ‘Papillion’ Tinneranny and the Quay, New Ross, of a well-known resident Mary Phelan. Mary was daughter of auctioneer, John V and Eileen Kelly and was also pre-deceased by her husband Pat Phelan some years ago.

Mary was waked in Cooney’s Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Mass in St Mary and St Michael’s Parish Church New Ross she was laid to rest in Rathnure cemetery. She is survived by her children, Kelly and James, sister, Jean and the extended family to whom go sincere condolences in the sad and sudden loss.

Going Well

The Tullogher-Rosbercon junior hurling team are going well in the Kilkenny League/Championship competition. In the past week they had two impressive wins over Cloneen and Barrow Rangers.

In the game against Cloneen they ran out 2-17 to 1-14 winners and in last Saturdays game at Brownstown they put on a great show outscoring Barrow Rangers 1-20 to 0-9.

This weekend they face a tough task taking on formidable opposition in a Windgap team performing well in the same competition.