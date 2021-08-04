Katie and Kathryn O'Brien, Noirin Kinsella and (front) Tommy Kinsella at the fashion show/fundraiser in The Clothesline Boutique.

HORESWOOD

Coiste na nÓg

Results: Under-17 Football Tournament Horeswood 6-14 Blackwater 1-4; under-13 Football Horeswood 4-4 Bunclody 3-14; under-15 Football Horeswood 4-4 Naomh Eanna 0-10.

Fixtures: Tuesday, August 3, under-13 Hurling at home to Shamrocks at 7.30. Thursday, August 5, under-15 Hurling away to Bunclody at 7.30. Saturday, August 7, under-17 Football at home to Sarsfields at 10.30. Monday, August 9, under-13 Hurling away to St Pat’s Camolin at 7.15.

Senior GAA

The senior footballers played their Road five league game at home to St Fintan’s, winning 2-14 to 1-12.

The junior hurlers play Bannow-Ballymitty in the first round of the championship in Taghmon on Saturday at 3.30. Attendance is limited to 200 and tickets will be available to club members.

The Junior B hurlers play Bannow-Ballymitty on Friday in Grantstown at 7.30 p.m.

GAA LOtto

Numbers drawn in tonight’s lotto were 12, 24, 29 and 31. No jackpot winner; four match-three winners: Pat O’Sullivan, Mary O’Sullivan, Neil Barrett and Sheila McAuliffe. Next draw will take place Monday, August 9. Jackpot now stands at €8,800.

On World Stage

Horeswood currently has two sports stars competing on the world Stage. Tadhg Furlong is No.3 on the Lions team in South Africa, while Sophie Becker will be competing with the Irish mixed relay team in Tokyo. Best of luck to both.

Drive in Bingo

Drive in bingo continues in Horeswood GAA pitch every Saturday at 7.30 p.m. Eight games plus a Special Double book is €10, single is €5 and Special is €2.

Club and County Draw

Horeswood GAA Club members will be selling club and County Draw tickets throughout the parish over the coming month and would appreciate your support for the club’s main fundraiser. Tickets cost €50 and the first draw is on August 26, with two more draws in September. First prize each draw as a car.

NEWBAWN

Spilt the Pot

Newbawn’s July split-the-pot winner Maurice Coyle, Foxrock, Co Louth was delighted with his win of €942, which has been our highest Spilt the pot since we started. Maurice was down visiting his sister Marie and brother-in-law John Curran when he bought the ticket from Lisa O’Sullivan at Newbawn Mass on Sunday the 25th, the same morning as the draw.

The split-the-pot has been in aid of purchasing a new defibrillator for the village. Due to generous support of the split-the-pot and donations from parishioners, we have now bought two defibrillators, one for the sports ground which will be put on the wall at Foley’s Bar. Both will be installed shortly. Again, thanks to everyone involved who bought and sold the tickets.

There will be training shortly for the use of the defibrillators – anyone interested can ring or text 085 8563972.

The Spilt the pot will be reverting back to a two weekly draw starting on Thursday, August 12, in Foley’s Bar and the funds will be back to being spilt between the Sports ground and the parish.

Tickets are available on Newbawn Facebook page, Foley’s of Newbawn, Newbawn post office and after Mass and any parish council Member.

Newbawn Parish Draw

Our monthly parish draw took place after Mass on Sunday, July 25. Well done to the following winners: Pauline Stafford, Newbawn €300 – Seller Lynda McDonald; Charlie Bradley, Crossphilip €200 – Seller Therese Kidd; Tom Foley, Brownstown €100 – Seller Tom Foley. Next draw will be on Sunday, August 29, after Mass.

RAMSGRANGE

South West Wexford Family Resource Centre

Please note that some of our services, including the confidential Counselling service, the Information, Advocacy and Advice service, and the free Computer training classes will cease for the month of August and will recommence in September.

Community Herb Garden Project

Have you thought of creating your own herb garden at home? Get started this autumn by co-creating a Community Herb Garden at SWWFRC with some top tips from Local Gardener, Annette Wickham. Hear about the history of Herbs, design and plant a raised herb garden, learn about the different types and uses of herbs, how to harvest and dry herbs for culinary use, and how to make Pot Pourri. Learn also how to propagate from cuttings in the nursery. This will be an eight-week course, beginning in September. It will run from10 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Register your interest by emailing Manager@swwfrc.ie in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Courses at REaD

Below is a list of our upcoming accredited courses, starting from September 2021.

Accounting – QQI Level 5; Communications – QQI Level 5; Training and Development – QQI Level 6; Childcare – QQI Levels 5 and 6; Care Skills – QQI Level 5; Palliative Care – QQI Level 5; ICDL (previously ECDL); Getting Citizens Online – Free computer/tablet/smartphone classes.

Courses will run subject to minimum numbers of participants confirmed. Recipients of social welfare may be entitled to funding towards courses. Easy payment plans can be availed of for all courses. For further details or to book a place on any of the above courses call 051 389418, email read@swwfrc.ie, or send us a message on Facebook: facebook.com/swwfrc.

Community Employment Scheme

We presently have vacancies for a Youth Worker, an Admin. Support Worker and Childcare Worker on our Community Employment Scheme. Please email Jane on cecoordinator@swwfrc.ie for more details or to check if you are eligible for this position.

Afterschool Childcare

Great News - Sugradh childcare afterschool’s service is back starting September 6. Our new bus link can pick up your child from Duncannon NS at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and provide care till 5 p.m. each day. Experienced afterschool staff can also collect from Ramsgrange NS Please email childcare@swwfrc.ie from Wednesday, August 25, for details or phone 051 389418 from Monday, August 30, book early as spaces limited but the fun is not.

Fethard Country Market

Don’t forget the Country Market this Saturday and every Saturday throughout the summer. It takes place in St Mary’s Hall, Fethard, and is open from 10.30 a.m. to midday.

We have a mix of baking, eggs, vegetables, jams, chutneys, plants and crafts. Strict Covid protocols will be in place, so please wear a mask and be aware of social distancing. Hand sanitiser will be provided at the door and all Market staff will be wearing facemasks. We are so looking forward to welcoming all our regular customers, and hope to see many new faces.

Duncannon Beach Market

Why not drop by this exciting new market held on the Green at Duncannon Beach. Open Fridays and Saturdays during July and August from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lovely selection of delicious treats and crafts made by local people so do please come along and give them your support.

Pickleball

The fast-growing American game of ‘pickleball’ has come to Ireland. A cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis, the game is played on a small court similar to a badminton court. Why not come along and try it out in the front carpark at South West Wexford Family Resource Centre. All are welcome so do come along and have a go. For dates and times or other information, contact Jack at 087 1358254.

St James GAA lotto

The lotto draws are resuming in August. The lotto jackpot is €14,000 and the first draw will take place on the evening of Tuesday, August 10. Lotto tickets are €2 each and can be purchased from committee members and in local shops and pubs. All tickets that were purchased and returned for the draw which was due to take place on October 13, 2020, will be included in the first draw=

ST LEONARDS

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner and no match three winner in the Tintern Lotto draw last week. The numbers drawn were; 1, 9, 27, 28. Next weeks Jackpot is €6,050 and next weeks match three winners will share €600. Tickets on sale in all local shops, Ballycullane P.O and committee members. Draw takes place every Tuesday night at 9 o clock.

Re-opening of day care centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange are delighted to announce our re-opening on Monday, July 5. Opening will be on a phased basis in line with Government guidelines.

We have been in contact with our clients, their families and carers and cannot wait to welcome back everyone old and new. We have all experienced how difficult and challenging this pandemic has been especially those living on their own.

If you have any queries or want to find out further information please contact us at 051 389509 or email stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

TULLOGHER-ROSBERCON

Another Leinster Title

After a fine game in Carlow on Wednesday evening last, Kilkenny captured the Leinster Minor Hurling title, beating Wexford on a score line of 1-15 to 2-10. Playing an outstanding part for the Cats was Tullogher/Rosbercon club man, Danny Glennon, who contributed three points of his team’s total from the left full forward position.

Another Tullogher clubman, Lar Murphy, was a sub on the winning team. Kilkenny now meet Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Web Cam Target Reached

With on line and off line donations pouring in, the total cost of the Web Cam in Rosbercon has been reached. The €9,000 cost of the system has now been surpassed and the fund is closed. Fr Dan Cavanagh is grateful to all for their support and delighted that church services can be beamed out to those unable to attend in person.

Safeguarding Representatives

With the emphasis very much on the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults, Rosbercon Parish have two representatives to look after their needs. Brid Vereker from Millbanks Grove and Ann O’Sullivan from Ballykenna are at all times on duty.

If you have a safeguarding problem, please feel free to contact any one of them. Posters displaying the Safeguarding Code are on display in the porches of Rosbercon, Tullogher and Mullinarrigle Churches.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are need to help with the sanitising and guidance to people attending the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass in Rosbercon. While there are an excellent group of volunteers there each Sunday, more are needed in order to alleviate the workload of these regulars. Anyone who would like to help please contact Fr Dan at the Parochial House.

Social Ability

The Carlow/Kilkenny Social Ability is a self-advocacy group out to help people with intellectual disabilities. They will be supported autonomously, will have their rights upheld and will become valued members of the wider community. For more information, please contact josephinesocialability@gmail.com or pcsocialability@gmail.com.