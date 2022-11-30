Around the Districts: Gusserane to Ramsgrange

Having fun at the turning on of the Christmas lights in New Ross were Aoife Lavin from Graiguenamanagh; Grace Walsh, Ballylane and Lily Treacy, Graiguenamanagh.

GUSSERANE

Christmas Light Up Road Run

Silvermines Vintage Club are holding an All Vehicle Christmas Light Up Road Run on Sunday, December 4, in aid of Grantstown Day Care Centre. It will start from Wallace’s Hardware car park in Wellingtonbridge, registration from 5.30, and leaving at 6.30. Route: Barrystown, Green Road, Ballygow, Cullenstown, Littlegraigue, Carrig. All vehicles welcome.

GAA club AGM’s

Gusserane O’Rahilly’s adult GAA club will hold their annual general meeting on Wednesday 7th December in the clubroom at 8pm. Mass for deceased members of the club will take place in Gusserane church on Sunday 4th December at 10am.

The Coiste na nOg section of the club will hold their AGM on Thursday 15th December at 8pm in the clubroom. Parents of underage players are urged to attend.

Gusserane School

Gusserane Parents’ Association will be holding a Christmas Food and Drinks Hamper raffle to raise funds for the school. Tickets will go on sale from the school next week.

The raffle will take place after the Christmas Carol service in the school on 19th December. Teas and coffees and some treats will be served in the school following the service and all are welcome to attend. Also, if you would like to order a Christmas calendar send €10 in an envelope with your name on it to the school. Gusserane PA would like to thank you for your continued support.

Craft Fair

There will be a Christmas Craft Fair in Campile Hall (Eircode Y34DT10) on Sunday December 11th from 10am to 4pm. Come and join us in Campile Hall and pick up some Christmas gifts made by local crafters from around the county and help support local.

St Louis Day Care Centre

A variety of Christmas Hampers will be raffled on Saturday 17th December in aid of St Louis Day Care Centre. Tickets are on sale from the Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange PO, Centra Campile, Kings Bay Inn, Byrnes of Ballyhack, O’Sheas Campile and The Wheelhouse Fethard On Sea.

St Louis Day Care Centre in Ramsgrange are now taking orders for Christmas baking. You can order your mince pies, puddings and Christmas cakes. Last date for orders is Monday 12th December. They are also holding a Christmas Bakery Fair on Saturday 17th December from 9am to 12.30pm at the centre. For more details please phone 051 389509.

Finally, A Christmas Lights Road Run in aid of the Day Care Centre will be held around the local roads on 11th December taking a route from Campile to Dunmain, Ballycullane, Fethard On Sea, Ramsgrange and Arthurstown with food being served in the King’s Bay Inn. It starts at 5pm with the €20 registration from 4pm. For enquiries please phone 087 2028450.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner last week when the numbers drawn were 4, 15, 21 and 23. The one match three winner was S Ennis of Campile who wins €400. This week’s jackpot stands at €9650.

LGFA AGM

Gusserane LGFA would like to thank everyone who attended the recent AGM. The following officers have been elected for 2023:

Chairperson: Patricia Foran, Vice Chairperson: Tracey Power, Secretary: Wendy Hennessy, Assistant Secretary: Jess Myler, Treasurer: Amanda Power, Joint Treasurer: Siobhán Kehoe, PRO: Sandra Kearns, Assistant PRO: Jess Myler, Club Shop Co-Ordinator: Breda Rossiter, Child Welfare Officers: Siobhán Kehoe & Sareen O’Farrell, Coaching Officer: Brian Hennessy, Gear Organiser: Sareen O’Farrell, Registrar: Kay McCormack and Club Executive Rep: Ann Corcoran.

Many thanks to the outgoing officers. The club appreciates all your hard work and effort over the past few years. Best wishes to all elected officers for the coming year.

Split The Pot

The winner of last Sunday’s St Leonards soccer club Split the Pot was Graeme Cullen who collects €316.

HORESWOOD

Into Leinster Final

The Horeswood hurlers qualified for the Leinster Club Junior Hurling final following a hard fought 1-8 to 1-4 win over St. Fechins, the Louth Senior Champions in a very wet and windy St. Patrick’s Park.

We got off to a good start and led 1-2 to 0-0 after 13 minutes. St Fechins got their first score after 15 minutes, but we still held a half time lead of 1-4 to 0-3. With conditions deteriorating in the second half, scores were hard to come by and both defences were on top. With 3 minutes remaining we led by 7 points but incessant attacking from the Louth team resulted in a late goal. We meet Commercials, Dublin in the Leinster Final on Saturday December 10th in Wexford Park.

Camogie

The Dunbrody Gaels under 18 team, having led 4-3 to 1-0 at half time, went on to beat Kilross Gaels (Kilmore and Rosslare) 4-7 to 4-0 in the County Final in St. Patrick’s Park last Sunday.

Christmas fair

Historical Calendar

The 2023 Horeswood Historical Calendar is now available in local shops next week or from Tom Grennan, John Flynn or Denis Cadogan. Once again up to 50 photos and snippets of Historical interest are included. The cost has been kept at €10.

St Vincent de Paul

The annual Christmas St Vincent de Paul Appeal will take place in Horeswood and Ballykelly on December 10th and 11th. Your support is greatly appreciated.

​

Tractor Run

RAMSGRANGE

Local notes

Please note that if you have a news item that you would like included in the Ramsgrange Community Notes, please email reception@swwfrc.ie before 4 p.m. on the Friday before the next week’s publication,

SWWFRC open day

We will hold an open day here at the centre on Thursday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an opportunity to explore what’s happening in the centre and the many services we provide. Many of the local groups that use our facility and receive our support will also be present on the day to give you an idea of all that is happening in our community and for our community. All are most welcome for tea or coffee, sandwiches and a chat.

Literacy Support at SWWFRC

We now offer Literacy Support through the Adult Education Office. If you would like help with reading, writing, spelling or math, please call Laura at 087 0943023 or Rory at 087 6678748. We can also help with using the internet and how to get the most out of your Smartphone. The classes are free of charge, and both small group and one-to-one sessions are available.

Tourism with Business Course

The LTI will have a table at the SWWFRC open day on December 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so come and have a chat with us about our course and upcoming modules. This week has been busy for the LTI Tourism with Business learners. They started their exams (we wish them the best of luck) and they visited Waterford for an Apprenticeship open day at the WWETB Training Centre and to take in some of the tourism sites. They also attended the Ramsgrange Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday and are so grateful to everyone who visited their stand and bought food and craft items. All the funds raised will go towards Teen Counselling at the centre.

Wreath Workshop

There will be a Christmas wreath making Workshop in St Mary’s Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you ever wanted to make your own door wreath this is your chance to bring out your creative side. The cost per person is €55 and a deposit of €20 is required when booking. All materials will be provided and tea and mince pies will be available. For bookings, please call 0886 1601659.

Scoil Naomh Úna Enrolment

If you wish to enrol your child in Scoil Naomh Úna, for the academic year 2023/2024, Enrolment Form may be collected from the school from December 5 till February 13, 2023. The school can be contacted by email shielbagganns.ias@gmail.com or by telephone 086 0210824.

If you would like to visit the school or speak to the principal, Kevin Nimmo, please contact the school to make an appointment.

45 Card Games

Don’t forget 45 Card Games are run every Friday night in the King’s Bay Inn, starting at 9 p.m., and in the Sportsman’s Inn every Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m.

Tintern Trails walk

The walks around Tintern Abbey are beautiful at the moment, so why not come along on our ‘First Sunday’ Guided Walk on Sunday, December 4. The walk starts from the carpark of the Vine Cottage bar in Saltmills at 11 a.m. mThe walk will be approximately 7km long and generally takes about an hour and a half. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for news updates.

RNLI coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning in aid of Fethard RNLI on Sunday, December 11, in St Mary’s Hall, Fethard. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so please come along to support this great cause.

Active Retirement Group

Don’t forget our Christmas party is in Byrnes in Ballyhack on Monday, December 12, from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. with Mick Comerford playing music for us. Cost to members is €15. Since the car parking in Ballyhack is limited, there will be a number of cars ferrying members from the car park at Arthurstown to Ballyhack from about 1 p.m. Try to buddy up and take some friends to the venue before coming along to the car park for your lift back if you are the driver. This is currently fully booked, Kelly has a waiting list if anyone decides to cancel.

News from Mary B about our annual holiday in 2023: This will be in Kenmare, Co. Kerry from May 1 to May 5. The cost per person sharing is €450 and is €570 for a single room. Deposits to secure your booking must be in by March 6 and the final payment by April 3 Contact Mary B for more information at 087 2073966.

We will have our AGM on January 9, 2023, in the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre at 2 p.m. All members and prospective new members are asked to attend.

Christmas Country Market

A Christmas Country Market is happening on Sunday, December 4, in St Mary’s Hall, Fethard-On-Sea from midday to 3 p.m. A feast of local and homemade goods are available. Come enjoy some festive cheer.