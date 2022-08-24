Around the Districts: Graiguenamanagh to Newbawn

Aisling Mullally, Sinead Jones and Megan Doyle from Glenmore and Dawn Phelan from Waterford enjoying Sonny's All Star GAA camp in Glenmore.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Lotto Draw

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletic lotto draw on August 15 were 5, 10, 19, 20. There was no winner. Each of the following won €30 each: Fran Doyle, Sharon Holden, Frank McGuinness, Nuala Barron, Emma Coady. Jackpot now stands at €20,000 and Reserve Jackpot at €13,500. Tickets are available from any committee member.

Graig Tidy Towns draw

Winners in the draw on August 18 were: 1st ​Prize, Catherine Hayden, €360; 2nd Prize, Rosie Roche, €50; Third Prize, Meabh Butler, €25. Draw takes place at 3.30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Parish Office.

Town Of Books Festival

The Graig Town Of Books festival took place last weekend.After two years of lockdown due to the Covid there was a huge interest this year’s event, except for the omitting of the local author’s section which was the brain child of the late Philip Murphy and Owen Doyle who passed away since the last event in 2019 who got it up and running in the very first festival. The Graiguenamanagh Brass Band gave a very nice performance on Sunday afternoon which was the highlight of the Festival.

GUSSERANE

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our Centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh and enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering and Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St. Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care please contact us on 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

Sympathy

The St Leonards area of our parish witnessed two very sad bereavements in the past week. Sincere sympathy is extended to the Fitzpatrick family of Tallaught and the Stafford family of Clonmines on their losses following the deaths of Ronan Fitzpatrick and Francie Stafford.

Ladies Football

Well done to the Gusserane ladies football team on topping their group in the intermediate championship. They now have home advantage in their quarter final against Castletown on Friday 2nd September at 7.30pm so get up to Gusserane that evening to support the girls.

GAA action

Best of luck to the Gusserane senior footballers in their opening championship game against Kilanerin on 27th August in Wexford Park.

Best of luck also to our Junior footballers who will take on Oylegate Glenbrien on Sunday 28th August in Oylegate.

Ball Alley

The single biggest improvement to the infrastructure of the ball alley in Gusserane since its construction took place last week with the removal of the old galvanised roof and the installing of a new roof on the building. This development ensures the building will be there for many future generations of players and huge credit is due to the hard-working committee for making this possible.

Gusserane Handball and Racquetball Club will be holding a Race Night in Paul Morrissey’s Bar in Cassagh on Saturday 24th September to raise money for these repairs. Horses will be on sale throughout the area in the weeks leading up to the Race Night so your support would be most welcome. Liam Spratt will be master of ceremonies on the night.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner last week in the Tintern Lotto when the numbers drawn were 7, 12, 18 and 19. The two match three winners were Seamus Cullen of Kinnagh and Noeleen Walsh of Milltown. This week’s jackpot stands at €7,550.

HORESWOOD

Historical Calendar

If anyone has any interesting photos, old or new, for the 2023 Horeswood Historical Calendar they should contact Tom Grennan, John Flynn or Denis Cadogan.

GAA club news

Lotto numbers from August 8 were 9, 16, 18 and 32. No jackpot winner. Two match-three winners: Mena Scales Rathgarogue-Cushinstown and Lorcan Whelan Clongeen. Next draw will take place on August 22. Jackpot now stands at €14,200.

The football championship begins this weekend. The intermediates play Cushinstown in O’Kennedy Park at 4.15 while the Junior B team play at home to Fethard on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Coiste na nÓg

Results: Under-17 hurling Horeswood 1-9 Cushinstown 1-12, under-13 hurling quarter final – Horeswood 5-7 Craanford 0-10, under-15 Football quarter final – Horeswod 3-6 Gusserane 3-9

Fixtures: Thursday 25th under-15 hurling quarter final in Adamstown at 6.45, Friday 26th under-11 football in Ballyhogue, Monday 29th under-13 football semi-final at home to Rosslare at 6.45. Tuesday 30th under-17 hurling quarter final at home to Marshalstown at 6.30.

Mass changes

The following Mass changes will take place in the parish, beginning on weekend September 3 Horeswood: Saturday at 6.30 and Sunday at 10 a.m. Ballykelly: Sunday at 11.30.

Defibrillators

Defibrillators are located throughout the parish at the wall of Long’s pub, Ballykelly, the wall of Séamus Kane’s, Whitechurch, the wall of Seán Walsh’s, Dunganstown, Horeswood GAA Club and Henry Hayes, Campile.

An information evening will be held over the coming weeks.

St Louis Day Care

The Day Care centre in Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome older people in the community to avail of its services. Anyone interested should contact 051389509.

NEWBAWN

Recent death

Sympathy is extended to the Doyle family of Tinnecarrig, Newbawn on the passing of Francis Stafford of Clonmines, the husband of Elizabeth Doyle, following a recent illness.

Along with his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his sons James and John, daughters Mary, Elizabeth, Suzanne and Frances, sisters Bridget, Margaret, Eileen, Anne and Marion.

Francis was interred in St. Leonards cemetery following requiem mass in the adjoining Church of the Holy Spirit. May he rest in peace.

Parish Draw

The last of the current series of parish draws will take place after 11am mass on Sunday 28th August. The usual prizes of €300, €200 and €100 will be on offer. Entry to the draw is just €5 and can be paid to any parish council member or in the local post office.

The organising committee wish to thank all those who have supported this in the past.

The Split the Pot still continues every second week where between €200 and €300 can be won for just the €2 subscription.