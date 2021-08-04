Emily Mernagh, Grace Lennon, Erin Dunphy and Darcy Fitzpatrick Skelton from The Rower enjoying the performance by the New Ross Pantomime Society as part of the Summer Sessions in the library park.

CUSHINSTOWN

Notes contact

Contact Rita Gaffney at 087 9914202. Email rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Preschool

Tiny Tots Preschool Cushinstown has at present a limited number of ECCE scheme spaces available for the September 2021 term. Please contact Ann on 0862036164 to book your child`s place

Rathgarogue Ramblers

The newly established Rathgarogue Ramblers walking group is for all ages and abilities. For more details please contact 087 9914202. You can record your walks and take part in and register for the Virtual Challenge. It will include walks within the area and adherence to the restrictions in place is paramount.

Split the Pot

Next draw took place on Sunday and winners announced next week

Staycation Raffle

Well done to our winner of the Staycation, Mary Doran from Co. Sligo

Calling all Cycling Enthusiasts

Rathgarogue Community Development group invites you to join our inaugural cycle from Rathgarogue to Hook Head and return (87km) on Sunday 22nd August.

Registration is in Rathgarogue Village from 8.45am and departure will be at 9.30am. Entry will be €20. Refreshments provided enroute to the Hook and on return to Rathgarogue.

All proceeds go towards new community facilities in Rathgarogue.

Please register your interest in advance by Text or What`s App to 085-7848635.

Community Games

The Area Athletics Final for Community Games will be held on Monday 9th August at 6.30pm in at the New Ross Town Park. The following are the list of events for the evening: U8 60m boys and girls, U10 100m, 200m, 60m hurdles boys and girls, U12 100m, 600m, Ball throw boys and girls, U14 100m, 800m, 80m hurdles, Long jump, Shot put boys and girls, U16 100m, 200m, 1500m, High jump boys and girls. Please note only 1st and 2nd place will qualify for County Final which will be held over 2 nights. Please take note of these dates. If your child qualifies they will have to be available on the following dates: Wednesday 18th August for U8/10 /16, on Friday 20th August for U12/14. Both at 6.30pm at The Hub in Enniscorthy For the area final a Covid form will be sent out. This will need to be completed and brought in on the evening. Any questions please contact a member of the community games committee: Anne Kent, Emma Mooney, Aisling O’Brien, Geraldine O’Brien, Rita Gaffney and Sinead McCarthy. Please note only children who reside in the Rathgarogue/ Cushinstown community boundaries can compete on the night.

Rathgarogue Local Link

The Local Link will now go from Rathgarogue to New Ross from next Thursday the 3rd of June at 12.45pm. The bus will pick up and drop at the Grotto in front of the church.

You can book your seat on a Wednesday the day before you travel by calling Local Link 053-9196276, Email: wexford@locallink.ie, or message them on Facebook. If you intend travelling regularly you can call Local Link and a seat can be reserved for you each week.

If a person living within 1.5km radius of Rathgarogue has no transport to and from the collection and drop off point, Local Link can arrange collection from their home and drop them back again. To arrange this service, you need your Eircode and telephone details. The drop off point is Supervalu on the Quay. The bus leaves New Ross at 14.45pm, face covering must be worn.

DUNCANNON

Notes deadline

Deadline for inclusion in the Duncannon notes is 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Email duncannonnotes@gmail.com.

St James GAA Lotto

The lotto draws are resuming in August. The lotto jackpot is €14,000 and the first draw will take place on the evening of Tuesday 10th August 2021. Lotto tickets are €2 each and can be purchased from committee members and in local shops & pubs. All tickets that were purchased and returned for the draw which was due to take place on 13th October 2020 will be included in the first draw.

Day care centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange has reopened, but on a phased basis in line with Government guidelines, old and new.

Maybe now is the time to think about coming to the Day Care Centre where you will have qualified carers on hand, a Nurse to deal with any minor medical issues, socialise and interact with others, have a chat, enjoy a variety of activities, enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals. Special dietary requirements can be catered for. Our Meals on Wheels service will continue as normal to those who require it.

If you have any queries or want to find out further information please contact us at 051 389509 or email stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Please note that any items for inclusion in the District News will have to be with your local correspondent at tony46murphy@eircom.net before 7p.m. on the Thursday before publication at the latest.

Abbey Ladies Golf

Abbey Ladies Golf Society results from Abbey 24th July, 1st Catherine Breen 43 points, 2nd Anne Duggan 41 points and 3rd Liz Kelly 40 points. Category 1 Sheila Chapman 40 points, Category 2 Bernie Caulfield 38 points and Cat 3 Janet Wall 37 points. Well done to all our winners on those high scores. This event was kindly sponsored by Nevilles Gastro Bar which is very much appreciated. Our next outing is due to be held in New Ross team event on 7th August.

Fethard/St Mogues GAA

Fethard formed the backbone of the Wexford minor hurling team which played Kilkenny in the Leinster Final last Wednesday night. Eoin Whelan was a commanding presence at full back while Cillian Byrne was a driving force in midfield. Adam O’Grady was at centre forward again and his goal on the stroke of half time saw the sides level at the break. Adam added a point in the second half but a strong Kilkenny performance saw them pull clear in the third quarter. Wexford did have some late chances to snatch a draw as they lost by just two points in the end. The three lads can be proud of their performances right throughout the campaign.

The Fethard Junior B Hurlers played Bannow/Ballymitty in the first round of the 2021 championship in Ramstown last week. A strong first quarter saw them lead by 8 points at the break. Goals from Brian Dillon and Chris Colfer extended the lead before Dylan Cullen closed out the scoring with two pointed frees as Fethard won by 2-21 to 0-8/ They were away to Horeswood last Friday evening and are at home to Geraldine O’Hanrahans next Friday at 7.30.

The senior footballers lost out to Ramsgrange by 3 points in the ACFL last week. The senior hurlers play Gorey in the first round of the championship in Wexford Park on Sunday 15th Aug.

The Fethard/St.Mogues club would like to extend their sympathy to the Carley family on the death of the great Wexford Gael, Willie Carley. May he rest in peace.

Country Market

The Country Market has resumed in St. Mary’s Community Hall and is running every Saturday this summer from 10.30am to midday. It is the 25th year of the Market & this will be celebrated with competitions, giveaways etc. Check out the Facebook page, Fethard on Sea Country Market for updates.

Summer Raffle

Fethard Community Development Association are currently running a Summer Raffle Tickets cost just €10 and the prizes are a week in a beachfront holiday home in June 2022, a €100 voucher for Bevel Furniture & Woodwork School and 4 hours of treatment from Spirit Essence.

Templetown Parish

Public worship has resumed All Saints Templetown, Vigil Mass Saturday 6.00pm. Sunday 10.00am St Aidan’s Poulfur and Sunday 11.30am All Saints Templetown. Please check the Parish Newsletter or Templetown Parish Facebook page or for details of week day Masses. Current restrictions on numbers attending services are 50 people. The Parish Office is now open on Wednesday & Fridays 10.00am to 2.00pm.

GAA Cúl Camps

This year’s Cúl Camp will be held at the club grounds from August 16 to August 20. You can sign up online at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Drive In Bingo

Horeswood GAA Club runs a Drive in bingo in Horeswood GAA Park on Saturday evenings at 7.30 p.m.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Email news items, club events, announcements etc for the notes to graignotes@outlook.com. Deadline is Thursday 6 p.m.

Parish news

Duiske Abbey is back to its usual opening times, with weekend Mass on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.

Riverboat

Riverboat Adventures will be open again from April 26. Bookings are for private groups only (max 12 people). People are asked to allow up to 60 minutes per trip to enjoy as much time on the river as possible. For bookings contact Eoin Bolger at 085 2726795.

Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletitc lotto draw were 6, 9, 16 and 21 and there was no winner. Next week’s jackpot stands at €15,550, and reserve jackpot €10,000. Consolation winners of €30 each were Paul Keating, Pat Gill, Shauna Mahon, Mary Drelan, Katheen Griffin. Tickets are available from any committee member.

Tidy Towns jackpot

This week’s draw results were: First Prize €280 The Bolger Brothers, Raheen; Second Prize €50 Duiske Choir; Third Prize €25 Billy Holden. Draw continues every Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Abbey Centre in Convent Lane.

Lifequard on duty

A lifeguard is now on duty at the designated swimming spot known as the Boys Sandy from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Horse racing

Local apprentice jockey Mikie Sheehy had a nice days racing at the Galway on Tuesday 27th July when he had a nice surprise in the 6.15 Colm Quinn BMW mile Handicap 1m 123 yds. Winner was (Lonngshot) Sirjack Thomas trained by Adrian McGuinness and owned by the Dooley brother’s and wining by three lengths and at 50/1 , and the surprise was that he was the third Reserve only getting in a short time before the off. Well done guys.

GUSSERANE

New Principal

For only the sixth time in the history of education in Gusserane a new school principal has been appointed.

Congratulations to Adeline Foxe on her promotion to the position recently.

Adeline, a native of Clongeen parish, was already a highly valued member of the teaching staff in Gusserane and her appointment represents continuity for the progressive little hub of education in our community.

She will take up her position in October when current principal Tony Heuston will retire after a very successful tenure.

For the record, the previous principals in Gusserane were Thomas Fitzgibbon, Peter Corish, Tim Foran and Kathleen Corcoran while the last school principal in the old Dunmain school was Mr Michael Whitty.

Tintern Lotto

There was no jackpot winner last week when the numbers drawn were 1, 9, 27 and 28. There was no jackpot winner and no match 3 winner. The Match 3 this week wins or shares €600 while the jackpot this week stands at €6050.

GAA action

The hurling championship started with a massive win for our junior B hurlers over Taghmon Camross last Friday week. A late flourish by the home team in Tom Somers Park left them with a valuable two point victory. They were due to play Clongeen in the second round last Friday.

Our intermediate hurlers play their opening round against Buffers Alley this coming Sunday at 2pm in Bellefield. Gusserane last played hurling at this level at the turn of the century and are wished every success as they take on the former kingpins of Wexford hurling.