Around the Districts: Cushinstown to Fethard

CUSHINSTOWN

Notes contact

Contact Rita Gaffney Mobile 087-9914202. E-mail rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8pm Sunday night.

Afterschool

Gaffney SuperTroopers Afterschool wiil begin operating from the old school in Cushinstown and will re-open on Wednesday 31st August. For more information or to book your spot contact Emma on 085 8135484 or email supertroopers18@gmail.com

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Anne’s conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society covers the Rathgarogue, Cushinstown, Terrerath, Rathnure and Templeudigan areas. If you need our help ring our confidential number. 086 1283398. Leave your name, and number and a member of our conference will be in touch.(All contacts are treated in the strictest confidence)

Split the Pot

Congratulations to last week`s winner of €101.50, who was Grainne Redmond. Ticket purchased in Ballyanne Bar. Thank you for your continued support. It is very much appreciated.

Be a part of the vibrant community of Rathgarogue and help to make a real difference. Every €2 entry into our Split the Pot draw helps us to deliver for young and old. 50% of the pot goes into our community activities fund and the other 50% goes to the lucky winner each week.

Visit the Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Facebook page and discover how to easily enter the draw online. Alternatively, watch out for the Rathgarogue Split the Pot boxes in local businesses and be sure to pop a €2 entry into the box while you are shopping local. Remember, if you are not in, you can’t win. A €2 entry into Rathgarogue Split the Pot draw offers an opportunity to win 50% of the total money pot each week.

CE Scheme vacancy

Environmental Worker (CE Scheme) Rathgarogue Community, Jobs Ireland Vacancy Ref: CES-2236016. The position will be in the above area.

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience is necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. Duties will include environmental work, grass cutting, litter control, spraying, and weeding, trimming and general maintenance work. Salary: €CE Rates. 2.5 days per week, 19.5 hours per week (excluding breaks) Start Date: TBC.

Please contact Rathnure Killanne Blackstairs CE scheme ltd, Kiltealy Parochial Grounds, Kiltealy, Enniscorthy Co Wexford 053 92 56650/087 988 5216, Email: rathnurekillanne@blackstairs.ie

Shelburne United

Shelburne United are currently compiling their list of teams for the coming season. So if you are a male or female and are aged between 5-100 years of age, we have a team for you. For more information and details please contact 0879104365 or 0879418304 or 0851090764.

Cushinstown Church Split the pot

This is drawn every Sunday after 11 am mass and are €2 each. Bingo: Monthly Bingo in Horse and Hound, €1000 in prizes, plus raffle.

Terrerath Community Hall

Zumba Classes: Starting Monday June 13th Mondays 7.00pm to 7.45pm, €10 per class. Latin inspired, easy-to-follow, calorie burning dance fitness. For more information, please contact your licensed Zumba instructor Lyn on 086 1595850.

Wednesday Bingo: Starts 8.15pm start and new faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling: Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired amp; bagged shoes, belts amp; bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice! Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there is parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027).

DUNCANNON

Church news

Mass Times – Tuesday, Friday 9.30 a.m. Sundays and Holydays: Vigil, 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. on the day.

Eucharistic Adoration – Eucharistic Adoration is on in Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, Duncannon, every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please join us.

Harvest Collection – The Harvest Collection will be taken up over the next couple of weeks. You should have pre-printed envelopes, but if you can’t find them, use any envelope.

Envelopes – August 7: 17 envelopes, €261. August 14: 13 envelopes, €217. Thanks to those who contributed.

Eucharistic Ministers – This Week: (3) Martin Kennedy. Next Week: (1) Diane O’Hara.

Altar Society – August 27: Caroline Bennett, Catherine Ennis and Collette Walsh. September 3: Ciss Wallace and Mary Wallace.

Anniversaries – Please remember in your prayers the repose of the souls of Mamie Foley and Denis McGrath whose anniversaries occur about this time. May they rest in peace.

Newsletter Sponsor – Many thanks to ‘a parishioner from Mersheen’, who prefers to remain anonymous sponsor of the Parish Newsletter for the month of August. Anyone interested in sponsoring the Newsletter, please contact Fr John at 087 6746799.

Duncannon NS

We are looking for a caretaker/maintenance person for our school. This is a Tús position and will be for 19.5 hours per week. The duties will include overall responsibility for general maintenance and upkeep of external/internal areas of the school. Eligible criteria will apply, such as in receipt of a Social Welfare payment for a minimum of one year. Please forward your CV to the principal at info@duncannonns.com

Cockleshell Art Room

The Cockleshell Art Room (not for profit), houses exhibitions with a wide variety of styles and subject matter. Open from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m., Thursdays to Mondays.

Our final day for this season will be Sunday, September 11. With works from artists such as: Emily’s Art, Eileen Cloney, Seán Curran, Maria Dowling, Trudi Doyle, Lorraine Fenlon, Michelle Territt, and Gwenda Wallace, with Pebble pieces from Precious Pebbles by Verna, Wood pieces by Robert Flynn and Matty Molloy. We also have Drone photography by Insta Mavic, and Crochet Angels by Patricia O’Leary. Your support as always will be much appreciated.

Ramsgrange Active Retirement

Kelly is the contact to call at 087 6372084, if you want to add your name to a trip list or if you just want some more information.

Our day-trip to Cork and the English market is on August 24 – cost will be €25 for members and €30 for non-members – this price includes a cup of tea and a scone on the way, at the Park Hotel in Dungarvan.

We will visit Fitzgerald’s Park and the museum for a nice stroll and stop for a meal on the way home at the Old Thatch. Call Kelly to book this.

Our next meeting is on September 5 at 2 p.m. at the SWWFRC. We will have Yvonne Byrne from Slimming World to speak to us about healthy eating for all ages. She will have recipe leaflets and meal plans to help us maintain a healthy diet.

Very important: If you are going on the holiday in September, please try to attend the September meeting as Mary B. will be issuing itineraries and some documents for you to complete and take with you.

Notes deadline

Deadline for inclusion in the Duncannon Notes is 5 p.m. on Thursdays – email duncannonnotes@gmail.com.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Please note that any items for inclusion in the District News will have to be with your local correspondent at tony46murphy@eircom.net before 7p.m. on the Friday before publication at the latest.

Greenlink Interconnector Information Day

Greenlink is a subsea and underground electricity interconnector cable linking the existing electricity grids in Ireland and Great Britain and has a nominal capacity of 500MW. Greenlink will provide a new grid connection between EirGrid’s Great Island substation in County Wexford and National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire. The power will be able to flow in either direction, depending on supply and demand in each country.

GMC Utilities Group on behalf of Greenlink are holding an Information Day in relation to works in the area in St. Mary’s Hall, Fethard tomorrow, Thursday 25th Aug from 1 to 3p.m. Members of the project team will be available to answer any queries.

Prayer Service St. Mary’s Graveyard

The annual prayer service in St. Mary’s Graveyard Tintern will take place on Sunday 28th August at 3 o clock followed by refreshments in Colclough Hall, all welcome especially all those with relatives and friends buried there.

Fethard/St.Mogues

The Fethard/St.Mogues intermediate football team play Ballyhogue in the first round of the championship in New Ross next Saturday evening at 6p.m.

St. Mogues Ladies Club

The Fethard/St.Mogues Ladies Club would like to thank all those who supported their recent monster raffle. Congratulations to all the winners.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange would be delighted to welcome to our Centre, older people in our community who would like to avail of the services we offer.

Why not give yourself a day out to meet with friends, old and new, join in activities, have a chat and a laugh & enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals from our kitchen. Our Cook is here to assist with special dietary requirements. Our Nurse is on hand to deal with any minor medical issues.

The services provided include bus collection, laundry, bakery, GP clinic, chiropody, hairdressing, assisted showering, Meals on Wheels Monday to Friday. We like to think of St. Louis Day Care Centre as a home away from home where you will be warmly welcomed.

If you think you, or if you know anybody who would benefit from attending the Day Care please contact us on 051 389509 or email us at stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

Split the Pot

The Fethard Development Association Split the Pot is back in action with buckets in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Neville’s Gastropub, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, and soon to be in Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday. Kevin Waters won e129 in last week’s draw

Saltmills & St. Kearns Development Association

Congratulations to Niall Stafford, Balliniry who was the July winner of the Saltmills & St. Kearns Split the Pot, well done

Country Market

The Fethard on Sea Country Market takes place every Saturday morning from 10-30am to 12 noon in St. Mary’s Community Hall until the end of August. Make sure you drop in.

Fethard Bingo

Fethard Bingo in St Marys Hall Thursdays @ 8pm. Bus services running as normal, half an hour earlier to match the new start time. All welcome.