Around the Districts: Clonroche-Poulpeasty to Graiguenamanagh

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn Camogie Club

Well done to the minor girls who had a good win over St. Martins on Saturday morning in desperate conditions. Semi-Finals next weekend. Details to follow.

Cloughbawn GAA Club

Euromillions fundraising tickets are now on sale for the last few days, 1st draw is on 2nd December. Please see the full range of payment options: 1. Easy Pay online. This is the only option for payments by installment.1. Cheque for €100 made payable to Cloughbawn GAA Club. These may be given to any club committee member. 2. Payment transfer of €100 directly to the Cloughbawn GAA bank account. 3. Revolut transfer of €100 directly to the Cloughbawn GAA bank account. Account Details: From Michelle Foley 087 2926094

Club Lotto - There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot, numbers drawn 3. 9, 23, 24. Congratulations to the match 3 winners: Eamon Buckley, Tominearly; Theresa Kinsella, Killegney and Sandra Carty, Ballymackessy. Next draw is on Friday 9th December.

Club AGM - The AGM was held in the complex on Friday night 25th November. Outgoing chairperson Seamus Flood welcomed the large attendance. Following the various reports from Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer, managers’ reports were read out.

The following were elected for 2023: President: John Codd; Vice Presidents: Nancy Foley, Eamon Kehoe, Liam Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Pat O’Neill, Robert Keating, Willie Kelly, Fr B Cushen PP, Andy Carty, Pat Harris, Joe Carton and James Hendrick; Chairperson: Paul Carton, Vice Chairperson: PJ Dempsey; Secretary: Suzanne Keating; Treasurer: Michelle Foley; PRO: Marie Asple; Registrar: Linda Buckley; Healthy Club Officer: Joe Lillis; District Rep: Marie Asple; Intermediate Hurling Manager: MJ Furlong. There are a number of other positions to be filled in the coming weeks.

The Coiste na nOg AGM will be held on Friday 2nd December at 8pm in the GAA Complex

Sympathy

We extend sympathy to Leo Tector and his family, Clonroche on the recent death of his brother John Sean Tector Raheenvarren, Newbawn, Wexford. Loving brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Michael, Leo, Lena, Willie and Breda, predeceased by his sisters Maura and Ann and brothers Jim and Tom. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

CUSHINSTOWN

CE scheme vacancy

Environmental Worker (CE Scheme) – Rathgarogue Community, Jobs Ireland Vacancy Ref: CES-2236016 The position will be in the above area.

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience is necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. Duties will include environmental work, grass cutting, litter control, spraying, and weeding, trimming and general maintenance work. Salary: €CE Rates. 2.5 days per week, 19.5 hours per week (excluding breaks) Start Date: TBC. Please contact Rathnure Killanne Blackstairs CE scheme ltd, Kiltealy Parochial Grounds, Kiltealy, Enniscorthy Co Wexford 053 92 56650/087 988 5216, Email: rathnurekillanne@blackstairs.ie

Terrerath Community Hall

Wednesday Bingo, 8.15pm start: New faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling: Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired & bagged shoes, belts & bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice! Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there’s parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year. Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027).

Rathgarogue Split the Pot

Congratulations to Greta Gaffney on her win. Greta is a regular supporter & purchased her winning €2 envelope in The Green Door. Thank you! And thanks to Marcella for doing as her Mammy told her and hosting our entry box! And a huge thanks to Corinna Hayden-Burke for taking a brief break and doing the draw!

Congratulations to this week`s winner Neil Stacey, who scoops up €113. Thanks to Brian O’Neill in The Top Place for facilitating the night`s draw and to Gary Murphy for pulling the winning ticket. Thank you for your continued support. It is very much appreciated.

Be a part of the vibrant community of Rathgarogue and help to make a real difference. Every €2 entry into our Split the Pot draw helps us to deliver for young and old. 50% of the pot goes into our community activities fund and the other 50% goes to the lucky winner each week. Visit the Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Facebook page and discover how to easily enter the draw online. Alternatively, watch out for the Rathgarogue Split the Pot boxes in local businesses and be sure to pop a €2 entry into the box while you are shopping local. Remember, if you are not in, you can’t win. A €2 entry into .

Campile Craft Fair

There will be a Christmas Craft Fair in Campile Hall (Eircode Y34DT10) on Sunday December 11th from 10am to 4pm. Come and join us in Campile Hall and pick up some Christmas gifts made by local crafters from around the county and help support local.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Fethard/St. Mogues GAA

The Fethard/St Mogues Intermediate Footballers play Dunshaughlin in the Leinster Final in Wexford Park next Saturday 3rd at 12p.m. Please come out and support team.

The Fethard/St.Mogues club wish fellow district club, Adamstown all the best as they take on another Meath club, Castletown in the Junior Final at 2p.m. also in Wexford Park.

The club are holding a Race Night on Saturday 10th December. Horses costing e20 will be on sale from players and any committee member. Please support this very important fundraiser for the club. The AGM is fixed for Saturday 17th December,

St. Mogues Concert

Many thanks to Martin Ryan and all the musicians and singers who performed in our recent fundraising concert in St Mogues Church. It was a wonderful evening enjoyed by all. Thank you also to all who came or who made the night possible or donated raffle prizes.

Fethard Christmas Lights

Fethard Community Development Association is delighted to announce that the village Christmas Lights will be switched on Sunday 4th December at 6pm. Come along for lots of festive fun and you never know, the man himself may make an appearance.

Christmas Country Market

The Christmas Country Market is on Sunday the 4th December from 12 noon to 3 pm in St. Mary’s Hall in Fethard on Sea. Please note change of time. Handmade, homemade & home-grown products. Shop Local. Check out the Market Facebook page, Fethard on sea Country Market for information.

2023 Calendar

Following on from the success of last year’s production local man Paddy O’Shea has produced a calendar of images of the Hook Peninsula for 2023. Costing just e10 the calendar is available in Dillon’s Londis and other local shops with all proceeds going to Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease Ireland. Get your calendar early as these sold out very quickly last year.

RNLI Coffee Morning

There will be a coffee morning in aid of Fethard RNLI on Sunday 11th December from 10am to 1pm in St Mary’s Hall. A great opportunity for a coffee, a chat and supporting a brilliant local cause.

Christmas Lights Road Run

Save the date of Sunday December 18th for the Annual All Vehicle Christmas Lights Road Run in St Leonards. Full details later.

Keep Me Posted

A photographic record of postcards related to Fethard on Sea and many other areas in County Wexford called Keep Me Posted is currently on sale in Dillon’s shop.

Compiled by Liam Ryan the book features many postcards from the last century when they were a very popular means of communication. It is interesting to see the changes, or not in some of these villages and areas in the intervening years.

Fethard Development Association

Congratulations to this fortnight’s winner of Split the Pot, Ann White.

Thanks to all who participated, to the businesses who have the buckets (without whom we couldn’t do it) and to Josephine Kehoe for organising it. Buckets are located in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Neville’s Gastropub, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday.

Christmas Lights Road Run

There will be a Christmas Lights Road Run in aid of St Louis Day Care Centre on Sunday 11th December starting in Campile at 5p.m.

The route will be Campile, Dunmain, Ballycullane, Fethard on Sea, Ramsgrange, Arthurstown. Food served at King’s Bay Inn, Arthurstown, parking available. Registration €20 from 4p.m. For details contact 087-2028450.

St Louis Day Care Centre

St Louis Day Care Centre are now taking orders for Christmas Baking. To place your orders please contact us at 051 389509. Last date for orders is Monday 12th December.

We are also holding a Christmas Bakery Fair on Saturday 17th December 2022 from 9.00 am to 12.30pm. There will also be a variety of Christmas Hampers for raffle on Saturday 17th in aid of St. Louis Day Care Centre. Tickets are on sale in the following locations, St Louis Day Care Centre, Post Office, Ramsgrange, Centra, Campile, Kings Bay Inn, Byrnes, Ballyhack, O’Sheas, Campile, Wheelhouse, Fethard on Sea. Your support is greatly appreciated

Christmas Light Up Road Run

Silvermines Vintage Club are holding an All Vehicle Christmas Light Up Road Run on Sunday, December 4, in aid of Grantstown Day Care Centre. It will start from Wallace’s Hardware car park in Wellingtonbridge, registration from 5.30, and leaving at 6.30. Route: Barrystown, Green Road, Ballygow, Cullenstown, Littlegraigue, Carrig. All vehicles welcome.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Lotto Draw

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletic lotto draw on November 21 were 10,13, 21, 22. There was no winner. Each of the following won €30 each: Mary Costello, Fran Doyle, Aine Phelan, Rita Whelan, Orla O’Donnell. Jackpot now stands at €15,450. Tickets are available from any committee member.

Graig Tidy Towns draw

Winners in the draw on November 24 were: 1st ​Prize, Theresa Reddy €400; 2nd Prize, Max & Colo c/o Mick Ryan’s €50; 3rd Prize, Joe & Nellie Brett, €25. Draw takes place at 3.30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Parish Office.

Duiske Players

Duiske Players are rehearsing under director Peter Prendergast ‘Drinking Habits’ a hilarious farce for their spring production. Cast includes Lily Brenan, Stas Bolger, Edel Bolger, Edward Hayden, Brid Moloney, Reecca Murphy, John Meaney, Jack Murphy.

Christmas Market

The market is on December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We have around 30 stalls of handcrafted gifts, decorations, woodwork, cosmetics, art, pottery and food.

Visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Graigabbeyhallmarket where we advertise all that’s available.