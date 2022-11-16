Around the Districts: Clonroche-Poulpeasty to Graiguenamanagh

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn Camogie club

The Camogie AGM will be held in the GAA Complex on Tuesday November 15th.

Cloughbawn GAA Club

Euromillions fundraising tickets are now on sale Please see the full range of payment options: 1. Easy Pay online. This is the only option for payments by installment.You can pay in 2 installments of €50 each with 25th Oct and 15th Nov as the payment dates, or one total payment of €100. Link: https://pay.easypaymentsplus.com/feepay1v2.aspx?id=14442. Cheque for €100 made payable to Cloughbawn GAA Club. These may be given to any club committee member.3. Payment transfer of €100 directly to the Cloughbawn GAA bank account. 4. Revolut transfer of €100 directly to the Cloughbawn GAA bank account. Account Details: From Michelle Foley 087 292 6094

Club Lotto - The next draw will be held on Friday 11th November, Tickets on sale in local shops or play online at www.cloughbawn.gaa.ie. The jackpot stands at €10,000.

Club AGM’s - Friday 25th November at 8.00 pm in GAA Complex, Nominations for officer positions, managers, and motions to be emailed to secretary.cloughbawn.wexford@gaa.ie or Text to 87 9837080 by 5.00 pm Friday 18th November

The Coiste na nOg AGM will be held on Friday 2nd December at 8.00 pm in GAA Complex, Nominations for officers and managers positions by text to Sarah at 087 4531343 or emailed to the secretary by Friday, November 25th 5.00 pm

Sympathy

We extend our sympathy to the McDonald family, Poulpeasty on the passing of Anastatia (Statia) McDonald, Poulpeasty. Dearly loved and loving mother of Mary and Philomena and much loved sister of Kathleen and the late Tom and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sister, sons-in-law Austin and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty, brother-in-law Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

CUSHINSTOWN

Notes contact

Contact Rita Gaffney Mobile 087-9914202. E-mail rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8pm Sunday night.

GAA AGM’s

The Rathgarogue/Cushinstown GAA, Camogie & LGFA 2022 AGMs will take place on the following dates (all held in Clubhouse meeting room): Camogie & LGFA - Saturday 12th November at 7.30pm. Coiste na nÓg - Sunday 20th November at 4pm, GAA - Sunday 27th. All members are asked to go to the AGMs, it is important that everyone has a voice. More info to follow on nominations and motions

CE scheme vacancy

Environmental Worker (CE Scheme) – Rathgarogue Community, Jobs Ireland Vacancy Ref: CES-2236016 The position will be in the above area.

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience is necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. Duties will include environmental work, grass cutting, litter control, spraying, and weeding, trimming and general maintenance work. Salary: €CE Rates. 2.5 days per week, 19.5 hours per week (excluding breaks) Start Date: TBC. Please contact Rathnure Killanne Blackstairs CE scheme ltd, Kiltealy Parochial Grounds, Kiltealy, Enniscorthy Co Wexford 053 92 56650/087 988 5216, Email: rathnurekillanne@blackstairs.ie

Terrerath Community Hall

Wednesday Bingo, 8.15pm start: New faces are always welcome and if you bring your children, it’s a great way to help them with number recognition & listening skills. Thank you to all our Supporters and the Community Council members who give their time to keep the hall going.

Old Clothes Recycling: Please bring your old or unwanted clothes, this includes paired & bagged shoes, belts & bags are accepted (sorry, no bedding, sheets, duvets, blankets, cushions or toys). If you’re planning a clear out, look no further! The recycled clothes will help to raise funds towards running costs of the Hall and the clothes will be shipped to developing countries, so your donations will be helping people twice! Please put the bagged clothing in the large blue bin at the front of the building, please make sure the bags are tied up to keep the rain out. The blue bin is available at all times and there’s parking at the side of the road. The collection will be ongoing throughout the year. Terrerath Muintir Na Tire Community Council thanks everyone for their support. (Terrerath Community Centre, Eircode Y34 A027).

Rathgarogue Split the Pot

This week’s draw took place in Sinnott`s Centra`s the Irishtown New Ross. This weeks winner was Alison Bolger who scooped €109. Thank you for your continued support. It is very much appreciated.

Be a part of the vibrant community of Rathgarogue and help to make a real difference. Every €2 entry into our Split the Pot draw helps us to deliver for young and old. 50% of the pot goes into our community activities fund and the other 50% goes to the lucky winner each week. Visit the Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Facebook page and discover how to easily enter the draw online.

Alternatively, watch out for the Rathgarogue Split the Pot boxes in local businesses and be sure to pop a €2 entry into the box while you are shopping local. Remember, if you are not in, you can’t win. A €2 entry into Rathgarogue Split the Pot draw offers an opportunity to win 50% of the total money pot each week.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Please note that any items for inclusion in the District News will have to be with your local correspondent at tony46murphy@eircom.net before 7p.m. on the Friday before publication at the latest.

Concert in St. Mogues Church

There will be a fundraising concert in St Mogues Church Saturday 19th November 8pm sharp, it will be an evening of music & song. Tickets are 10 euro and can be purchased from Fethard Post Office or a parishioner.

Fethard/St.Mogues GAA

The Fethard/St.Mogues Intermediate Footballers play Mullinavat in Callan next Saturday at 1.30 in the semi-final of the Leinster Championship. Callan is only a little further than Enniscorthy away so lets make a big effort to get out their and support the lads.

Saltmills & St. Kearns Development Association

Saltmills and St Kearns Community Group along with the Rowing Club are hosting a Festive Feast on Saturday 26th November at 7pm in Colclough Hall. Tickets are available from any committee member and cost €30 for 3 course hot meal, Tea /coffee also a raffle will take place on the night. A lovely opportunity for community family and friends to get together.

Split the Pot envelopes available in Vine Cottage Bar, draw takes place last Sunday of the month. All proceeds to community development. The winner of October Split the Pot in the Vine Cottage is Thomas Donnelly.

Giant Christmas Market

The Ramsgrange Community School Giant Christmas Market returns after a 2 year absence. The Market will be held on Sunday 27th November from 11a.m. to 4p.m. All exhibitors from the local area welcome. Stall slots filling up fast, contact the school on 051-389211 to book a stall.

Christmas Country Market

The Christmas Country Market is on Sunday the 4th December from 12 noon to 3 pm in St. Mary’s Hall in Fethard on Sea. Please note change of time. Handmade, homemade & home-grown products. Shop Local. Check out the Market Facebook page, Fethard on sea Country Market for information.

Keep Me Posted

A photographic record of postcards related to Fethard on Sea and many other areas in County Wexford called Keep Me Posted is currently on sale in Dillon’s shop. Compiled by Liam Ryan the book features many postcards from the last century when they were a very popular means of communication. It is interesting to see the changes, or not in some of these villages and areas in the intervening years.

RNLI Coffee Morning

There will be a coffee morning in aid of Fethard RNLI on Sunday 11th December from 10am to 1pm in St Mary’s Hall. A great opportunity for a coffee, a chat and supporting a brilliant local cause.

Christmas Lights Road Run

Save the date of Sunday December 18th for the Annual All Vehicle Christmas Lights Road Run in St Leonards. Full details later.

Fethard Development Association

Congratulations to this fortnight’s winner of Split the Pot, Ann White. Thanks to all who participated, to the businesses who have the buckets (without whom we couldn’t do it) and to Josephine Kehoe for organising it. Buckets are located in Dillon’s Londis, The Wheelhouse Cafe, Fethard Pharmacy, Molloy’s Bar, Neville’s Gastropub, Geminii Hair and Beauty, Fethard on Sea Tourist Office, Milano’s Takeaway, Baginbun Lodge, Beautiful U, Salon 60 and Hook Lighthouse. Draw every 2nd Wednesday.

Fethard Bingo

Fethard Bingo in St Marys Hall Thursdays @ 8pm. Bus services running as normal, half an hour earlier to match the new start time. All welcome.

Day Care Centre baking

It is fast approaching Christmas again and the staff in the kitchen of St Louis Day Care Centre are busy preparing our delicious and famous Christmas bakery including cakes puddings and mince pies. We will be selling our bakery at the craft fair in Ramsgrange School on 27th November and in Campile Hall on 10th December. To place your orders please contact us at 051 389509. Last date for orders is Monday 12th December.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

Graig notes

Email news items, club events, announcements etc for the notes to graignotes@outlook.com. Deadline is Saturday 6 p.m.

Lotto Draw

The numbers drawn in the Graig GAA and Highview Athletic lotto draw on November 7 were 16, 17, 29, 30. There was no winner. Each of the following won €30 each: Kyra Doyle, John Jackman, Val Lonegan, Elaine Brennan, Willie Murphy. Jackpot now stands at €15,450. Tickets are available from any committee member.

Graig Tidy Towns draw

Winners in the draw on October 27 were: 1st ​Prize, Michael Donohoe, €350; 2nd Prize, James Dunne, €50; 3rd Prize, Nancy MacDonald, €25. Draw takes place at 3.30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Parish Office.

Duiske Players

Duiske Players director Peter Prendergast has chosen ‘Drinking Habits’ a hilarious farce for the Players’ spring production. Cast includes Lily Brenan, Stas Bolger, Edel Bolger, Edward Hayden, Brid Moloney, Rebecca Murphy, John Meaney and Jack Murphy.

LOCAL GAA

The next door club the Black and Whites had a great win on Saturday last in the AIB Leinster junior championship quarter-final at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar ,when they defeated Ringtowm (Westmeath) on a score line of 2-20, to 0-17, a winning margin of 6ppoints. Congratulations to the club ,and hope they keep up their winning streak.

And across the Barrow another club in County Carlow the St Mullins hurling team had fantastic win over Wexford County Champions Ferns St Aidans with a score line St Mullins 1-19 Ferns St Aidan’s 1-17 in the Leinster Club SHC Quarter final. The star of the game was Marty Kavanagh scoring 12 points. Well cone and congratulations.