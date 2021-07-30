BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Corach Ramblers

Corach Ramblers will be holding their AGM on Thursday, July 29, at 8 p.m. in Carrig Hall. Anyone planning to attend should contact Alan at 087 6618403 as places are limited indoors due to current COVID restrictions.

Coiste na nÓg

After a lot of disruption and postponements from lock-downs the Tractor Draw will go ahead on Saturday, August 7, at the club complex. Tickets are available to purchase for your chance to win a Vintage Tractor.

We hope everyone gets behind this vital fundraiser for the kids in our club. Many thanks to our generous sponsors.

Please contact any of those listed below to buy a ticket: Francis Quigley 087 9185119; Lar Whelan 087 6083924; Ann Cleary 087 9359448; David Sinnott 087 6818954. Payment can be transferred by Bank Transfer to the following account. BIC: BOFIIE2D IBAN IE35BOFI 906718 41089961.

Well done to all the boys and girls that took part and enjoyed a fun filled week at Cúl Camps last week.

Grantstown News

Daycare Centre Re-opening – Our day centre is open again. If you or a family member are interested in coming to the centre or would like to order meals on wheels please phone us at 051561016.

Thank you – We would like to say a big thank you to the horticulture group who attend Grantstown. They have done so much work over the past while and are often found quietly working away voluntarily in our gardens and communal areas.

Thank you also to the many local businesses who have donated very generously to us over the past few months. These donations have allowed us to refresh our courtyard, plant up hanging baskets and communal areas. It has been wonderful to see residents and staff all working together planting and decorating our facility.

Drive-in bingo – Our Drive-in bingo in Grantstown takes place every Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. We would appreciate your support. This will be compliant with public health regulations. We hope to see you there.

Volunteers – We are in the process of recruiting volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering in any capacity at Grantstown please call us for an informal chat at 051561016.

CLONGEEN

Split the Pot

Congratulations to Margaret Quigley from Tinnerath on winning this week=92s Split the Pot. The pot was worth €232 and the seller was Sinnott=92s Day-To-Day shop in Clongeen. The next draw takes place on Monday 2nd August and thank you all for your great support.

Remember that you can get your tickets for the draw from the usual outlets which are: Sinnott’s Day-To-Day shop in Clongeen; Foxe Hair, the Fast Food Takeaway, Foulksmills Stores & White’s Bar, all in Foulksmills. In Wellingtonbridge you can get them from: Lloyds Chemist, Stafford=92s Chipper and Wallace=92s Drapery. They can also be bought from any committee members.

Clongeen Hall – Buy a Brick

Clongeen Hall has served the community for over 100 years. Originally it was the local national school up to 1936 and from then on as the local community hall. The last renovations took place in the 80’s so was well overdue a revamp. We have now given the hall a complete makeover to facilitate more activities as requested by the community. As a result, the Clongeen Hall renovation Buy a Brick fundraiser is now up and going.

Members of the Clongeen Community Development Group will be dropping a letter into every letter box in the parish in the coming week to inform everyone how it operates. There are 3 brick sizes which are: Brick # 1 is an 8” x 4” and costs €100; Brick # 2 is 8” x 6” and costs €200; finally, Brick # 3 is 8” x 8” and costs €500. Brick 3 is really for businesses that wish to display their business name and logo within the hall.

A member of the committee will have a return date on the letter plus their phone number. There is also an option for people to donate via Bank transfer. The new hall will be an asset to the community and the committee would like to thank you for your support and look forward to welcoming you to the newly renovated hall very shortly.

Old Photographs

If anyone has any old historical photos associated with the Clongeen hall we would welcome a copy, any size and any format, to be given to any of the committee members for display at the up-and-coming opening, they’d be greatly appreciated.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn GAA

ACHL Results: Div 3 Clongeen 3-15 Cloughbawn 0-17.Div 1B Cloughbawn 1-18 Blackwater 0-16.Jun B Shamrocks 1-19 Cloughbawn 1-6.ACFL GOHS 1-9 Cloughbawn 3-8.

ACHL Fixtures.Div 1B v St James away next Sat 31st July at 7.30pm. Jun B v Marshshalstown at Home Fri 30th July 7.45pm.Div 3 v St Fintans away Sun 1st Aug at 7pm.

Club Lotto: draw on Fri 23rd July, results next week’s notes. Jackpot €10K. Play online or get tickets in local shops. Thanks for your continued support.

Club Fun Day in Castleboro: Sun 1st Aug. Lots of events taking place: Long Puck, Bucking Bull, BBQ Kids Obstacle courses, strawberries and ice cream plus lots more also Bingo in the Marquee at 4.00pm

CUSHINSTOWN

Notes contact

Contact Rita Gaffney at 087 9914202. Email rita.gaffney@gmail.com. Notes must be in by 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Rathgarogue Ramblers

The newly established Rathgarogue Ramblers walking group is for all ages and abilities. For more details please contact 087 9914202. You can record your walks and take part in and register for the Virtual Challenge. It will include walks within the area and adherence to the restrictions in place is paramount.

Split the Pot

Rathgarogue Community Co-op wish to thank everyone for supporting the July split the pot draw which took place at Kehoe`s Potatoes, Lacken on Thursday evening. A special “Thank you” to Francis and Philip Kehoe for facilitating the draw and for their generosity with spot prizes.

Congratulations to all our winners: 1st Prize €95 goes to Daniel & Clara Brennan, 2nd Prize voucher for potatoes won by Phil Roche. A second voucher for correctly guessing the location of the draw was won by Marie Kiely.

Please see details on August pot https://paypal.me/pools/c/8z4YmwLLY0

Staycation Raffle

Rathgarogue Community Co-op also have a 7 day staycation in the area to raffle to our followers further afield or at home. We kindly ask everyone to share this post and purchase a ticket for a fantastic prize with friends and family living around Ireland or abroad! Entry via https://raffall.com/242784/enter-raffle-to-win-win-a-week-in-wexford-hosted-by-rathgarogue-community-development

Community Games

The Area Athletics Final for Community Games will be held on Monday 9th August at 6.30pm in at the New Ross Town Park.

The following are the list of events for the evening: U8 60m boys and girls, U10 100m, 200m, 60m hurdles boys and girls, U12 100m, 600m, Ball throw boys and girls, U14 100m, 800m, 80m hurdles, Long jump, Shot put boys and girls, U16 100m, 200m, 1500m, High jump boys and girls. Please note only 1st and 2nd place will qualify for County Final which will be held over 2 nights. Please take note of these dates.

If your child qualifies they will have to be available on the following dates: Wednesday 18th August for U8/10 /16, on Friday 20th August for U12/14. Both at 6.30pm at The Hub in Enniscorthy.

For the area final a Covid form will be sent out. This will need to be completed and brought in on the evening. Any questions please contact a member of the community games committee: Anne Kent, Emma Mooney, Aisling O’Brien, Geraldine O’Brien, Rita Gaffney and Sinead McCarthy.

Please note only children who reside in the rathgarogue/ Cushinstown community boundaries can compete on the night.

Rathgarogue Local Link

The Local Link will now go from Rathgarogue to New Ross from next Thursday the 3rd of June at 12.45pm. The bus will pick up and drop at the Grotto in front of the church.

You can book your seat on a Wednesday the day before you travel by calling Local Link 053-9196276, Email: wexford@locallink.ie, or message them on Facebook. If you intend travelling regularly you can call Local Link and a seat can be reserved for you each week.

If a person living within 1.5km radius of Rathgarogue has no transport to and from the collection and drop off point, Local Link can arrange collection from their home and drop them back again. To arrange this service, you need your Eircode and telephone details. The drop off point is Supervalu on the Quay. The bus leaves New Ross at 14.45pm, face covering must be worn

Drive-in Bingo

Rathnure drive-in bingo continues this Tuesday at Rathnure Soccer Pitch (Eircode Y21F5F9), at 7.30 p.m. Gates open 6.30 p.m. Over €1900 in Prizes.

DUNCANNON

Church news

No Morning Mass – There will be no morning Mass on Wednesday next, July 28. Mass as normal again from Thursday, at 9.30 a.m.

Altar Society – July 31: Dervella Reburn, Lillian Kennedy. August 7: Kathleen Colfer, Bridget Kennedy and Marian McKee.

Anniversaries – Please remember in your prayers the repose of the soul of: Gary Kelly, Walter and Theresa Kent, Patsy Downes, Patrick and Bridget Colfer, whose anniversaries occurs about this time. Please also pray for the repose of the soul of Jim Cullen, Shielbaggan, who died (suddenly) and was buried during the week. May they all rest in the peace of Christ. Amen.

Adoration – Adoration runs every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. We are looking for new people to join the group. Could spend an hour once a week in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament?

Newsletter Sponsor – Many thanks to the Cockleshell Art Room, sponsors of our weekly Parish Newsletter, for the month of July. Anyone interested in sponsoring the Newsletter, please contact Fr John at 087 6746799.

Online quiz

The next monthly Online Quiz for Mary’s Meals, which feeds almost two million hungry children every school day, will take place on the last Friday of the month, July 30 at 8 p.m. Thanks to your generosity we have raised enough for 95,000 meals to date. To enter/donate go to bit.ly/QuizforMM or ring Martin Colfer 087 2596159. Thank you very much to all who have helped so far.

St James GAA lotto

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the fortnightly lotto draw has been postponed, till further notice. Thanks to all who purchased and sold lotto tickets. Your ongoing support is much appreciated.

Day care centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange has reopened, but on a phased basis in line with Government guidelines, old and new. Maybe now is the time to think about coming to the Day Care Centre where you will have qualified carers on hand, a Nurse to deal with any minor medical issues, socialise and interact with others, have a chat, enjoy a variety of activities, enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals. Special dietary requirements can be catered for. Our Meals on Wheels service will continue as normal to those who require it.

If you have any queries or want to find out further information please contact us at 051 389509 or email stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

FETHARD-ON-SEA

Local Notes

Coffee Morning

There will be a ‘Takeaway coffee morning’ and cake sale in St Mary’s Hall on Sunday, August 1, all proceeds in aid of St Mogue’s Restoration Fund.

Summer Raffle

Fethard Community Development Association are currently running a summer Raffle Tickets cost just €10 and the prizes are a week in a beachfront holiday home in June 2022, a €100 voucher for Bevel Furniture and Woodwork School and four hours of treatment from Spirit Essence.

Fethard St Mogue’s GAA

In what was a first for the club Fethard had three players starting on the Wexford minor hurling team which defeated Dublin in the Leinster semi-final recently. Eoin Whelan was at full back, Cillian Byrne in midfield and Adam O’Grady at centre forward, while Seán Nunan was also a member of the panel. They now play Kilkenny in the Leinster Final.

The Fethard Junior B footballers played Crossabeg in the county semi-final in Wexford Park recently. A good start saw them take an early lead with a well taken Chris Colfer goal giving them a 1-2 to no score lead after 12 minutes. However Paul Foley was the real hero as he brought off a series of outstanding saves to keep Crossabeg at bay. Paul was eventually beaten in the 23rd minute as Fethard led by 1-3 to 1-1 at half time. It was Fethard’s turn to miss chances in the second half as they failed to register another score. Paul was defiant again in the goal in the second period but the sustained pressure told in the dying minutes as Crossabeg ran out 3-7 to 1-3 winners.

The Junior B Hurlers started their defence of their New Ross District title when they played Bannow-Ballymitty in the first round of the 2021 championship in Ramstown last Friday evening, full report in next week’s paper. They are away to Horeswood next Friday evening at 7.30 and them at home to Geraldine O’Hanrahans on Friday, August 6. The senior footballers were at home to Ramsgrange in the ACFL last Saturday evening.

Country Market

The Country Market has resumed in St Mary’s Community Hall and is running every Saturday this summer from 10.30 to 12. It is the 25th year of the Market and this will be celebrated with competitions, giveaways etc. Check out the Facebook page, Fethard-on-Sea Country Market for updates.

Templetown Parish

Public worship has resumed All Saints Templetown, Vigil Mass Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. St Aidan’s Poulfur and Sunday 11.30 a.m. All Saints Templetown. Please check the Parish Newsletter or Templetown Parish Facebook page or for details of week day Masses. Current restrictions on numbers attending services are 50 people. The parish office is now open on Wednesday and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Day care centre

St Louis Day Care Centre, Ramsgrange are delighted to announce our re-opening on Monday, July 5. Opening will be on a phased basis in line with Government guidelines.

We have been in contact with our clients, their families and carers and cannot wait to welcome back everyone old and new. We have all experienced how difficult and challenging this pandemic has been especially those living on their own.

Maybe now is the time to think about coming to the Day Care Centre where you will have qualified carers on hand, a Nurse to deal with any minor medical issues, socialise and interact with others, have a chat, enjoy a variety of activities, enjoy delicious freshly prepared meals. Special dietary requirements can be catered for. Our Meals on Wheels service will continue as normal to those who require it.

If you have any queries or want to find out further information please contact us at 051 389509 or email stlouisdaycarecentre@gmail.com.

GAA Cúl Camps

This year’s Cúl Camp will be held at the club grounds from August 16 to August 20. You can sign up online at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.