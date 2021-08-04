Singer Jake Carter with Chloe Connick and Leanne O'Brien from New Ross at Jake's concert in the library park as part of the Summer Sessions series.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to this week’s split-the-pot winner Kit and Mick Kearns, who won €215

Corach Ramblers would like to thank everyone for their continued support and best of luck in next week’s draw which will take place in the clubhouse.

GAA club notes

Car Treasure Hunt – Thank you very much to everyone who came out to support the car treasure hunt on Sunday morning last, everyone had a great few hours of fun and enjoyment, and we have our winners for the treasure hunt and raffle as follows.

Treasure Hunt: First Prize – €50 cash sponsored by Kilcavan Construction: Michael, Sinéad and Saoirse Davey. Second prize – €30 Tír na nÓg voucher: Gary, Laura, Gracie, Cara and Iarla Murphy. Third Prize – €20 Bliss voucher: Snowy, Ann and Seanie Barden, James McCormack and Aoife Redmond.

Raffle: First Prize – Hamper sponsored by Kilcavan Construction: Joanne Waters. Second prize – €30 Tír na nÓg voucher: Liam Diskin. Third Prize – two bottles of wine: Cara Murphy.

Big huge thanks to all our sponsors as well for all the prizes your support is greatly appreciated.

Coiste na nÓg fundraiser – The Tractor Draw will go ahead on this Saturday, August 7, at the club complex. Tickets are available to purchase for your chance to win a Vintage Tractor over in Grantstown GAA park this week. Check our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for further details.

We hope everyone gets behind this vital fundraiser for the kids in our club. Many thanks to our generous sponsors. Please contact any of the following to buy a ticket: Francis Quigley 087 9185119; Lar Whelan 087 6083924; Ann Cleary 087 9359448; David Sinnott 087 6818954. Payment can be transferred by Bank Transfer to the following account. BIC: BOFIIE2D. IBAN: IE35BOFI 906718 41089961.

Fixtures – Junior D Hurling have a home game v Horeswood at 7.30 on Friday evening.

On Saturday the junior hurlers travel to Taghmon in their first round of the Hurling Championship. They take on Horeswood and throw in is at 3 p.m. Best of luck to all involved.

Please check our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for further fixtures and results.

Model County 2021 - first draw takes place Wednesday, August 25, followed by two separate draws on Wednesday, September 29. Tickets are €50 all three draws or €20 for one draw. Great prizes available and if your not in you can’t win. For enquiries regarding tickets please contact Club Co-Ordinator Pádraig Doyle 087 2414220. Keep an eye on our social media channels for further info also.

Condolences to the Fielding family at this sad time.

Sad Passing

Deepest sympathy to the Corcoran family on the death of their dad Pat last week. Pat had recently celebrated his 60th birthday and he is survived by his partner Georgina his daughters Niamh, Ciara, Eimear sisters Maureen, Anna, Dolly and Ceppy, his grandchildren relatives and friends. His funeral was in Carrig church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Grantstown news

Daycare Centre – Our day centre is open again. If you or a family member are interested in coming to the centre or would like to order meals on wheels please phone us at 051561016.

Drive-in bingo – Our Drive-in bingo in Grantstown takes place every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. We would appreciate your support. This will be compliant with public health regulations. We hope to see you there.

Volunteers – We are in the process of recruiting volunteers. If you would be interested in volunteering in any capacity at Grantstown please call us for an informal chat at 051561016.

CE Scheme Vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme. Carers, Laundry assistant and Kitchen assistants here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.5 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you. Phone 051 561016 or email info@grantstownpriory.com or contact your local Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and express your interest in the available position.

CLONGEEN

Contacts/Deadlines

Please don’t hesitate to send any article in the local news. Email your item for publication in the New Ross Standard by midday on Friday to grooney@hotmail.com – thanks.

Ladies’ Football

Under-12 girls’ Football – Clongeen are scheduled to play Blackwater on Wednesday, August 4, at 7 p.m. in Clongeen where your support would be greatly appreciated.

Under-18 girls’ Football – The Clongeen minor girls are due to play Kilmore away in their final group game this week also. The final details for the fixture were unknown at time of going to print but will be available on our social media site prior to the game and again your support would be great to have.

Over-35s soccer

The over-35s soccer returned to Horetown last weekend after about four weeks of a recess, which for a bit didn’t look wonderful. There’s always an issue this time of the year with people going on holidays and a few other things that come up in the summer, so it’s great to be back on the pitch again.

If anyone fancies joining the crew, bring along a couple of euro and your boots to Horetown at around 5.30 p.m. any Sat evening or give Dave a call at 086 8596627 to be added to the group messages.

Clongeen Hall – Buy a Brick

Clongeen Hall has served the community for over 100 years. Originally it was the local national school up to 1936 and from then on as the local community hall. The last renovations took place in the 80’s so was well overdue a revamp. We have now given the hall a complete makeover to facilitate more activities as requested by the community. As a result, the Clongeen Hall renovation Buy a Brick fundraiser is now up and going.

Members of the Clongeen Community Development Group will be dropping a letter into every letter box in the parish in the coming week to inform everyone how it operates. There are three brick sizes which are: Brick #1 is an 8” x 4” and costs €100; Brick #2 is 8” x 6” and costs €200; finally, Brick #3 is 8” x 8” and costs €500. Brick three is really for businesses that wish to display their business name and logo within the hall.

A member of the committee will have a return date on the letter plus their phone number. There is also an option for people to donate via bank transfer. The new hall will be an asset to the community and the committee would like to thank you for your support and look forward to welcoming you to the newly renovated hall very shortly.

Old Photographs

If anyone has any old historical photos associated with the Clongeen hall we would welcome a copy, any size and any format, to be given to any of the committee members for display at the up-and-coming opening, they’d be greatly appreciated.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn GAA

Club lotto – Results for Friday, July 23: Numbers drawn were 4, 6, 18 and 23. Two Match Three’s Seán Murphy, Rathfardon, Ryan, Shane and Tara McDaid, New York. Jackpot still alive at €10,000. next draw Friday, August 6. Play online or get tickets in local shops. Club and County Draw tickets on sale now. First of three draws on August 25. Car for first prize and 39 other wonderful prizes each month. Can be purchased online from Cloughbawn Easypayments link on social media and website.

Championship fixtures – Senior Hurling: Cloughbawn v Shelmaliers on Saturday, August 7, 3 p.m. in Wexford Park and v Crossabeg-Ballymurn on Sunday, August 15, at 2 p.m. in Wexford Park. Jun A Hurling: Cloughbawn v Naomh Eanna Sunday, August 8, at 6.30 p.m. in Gorey.

Split-the-pot

winner on Friday, July 23, was Lily Mahon, The Villas. The pot was €403. Thank you for your support. Envelopes in local shops and post office. Draw every second Friday.

Tidy Towns

Clonroche community is enhanced by many beautiful floral displays around the village and by the constant absence of litter and the well presented premises again this year.

Thanks to all involved for their continued efforts, the CE Scheme workers and the volunteers from the parish.