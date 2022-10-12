Around the Districts: Adamstown to Clongeen

ADAMSTOWN

Johnny Bradley RIP

The death occurred on Thursday 29th of one of our best-loved and oldest parishioners Johnny Bradley, Ballyvergin. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Bridget, children Tom, Connie, John, Ann, Tony, Martin, Bridget, Pauline, Noel, Helen and Bernie,

Johnny was predeceased by his sons Joe and Paddy and his daughter Mary and his grandchildren Gillian and Gerry. To his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends our deepest sympathy also.

Johnny’s funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Abban’s Church on Saturday 1st October followed by burial in Adamstown Cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Lotto results

The winning numbers in the Adamstown Lotto Draw on Monday 3rd October were: 2 18 22 24. There was no Jackpot winner and one match 3 player, Dympna Bradley, Coonogue who received €200. The next draw is on Monday 17th October for a Jackpot of €15,000.

Camross Drama Group

Our three One Act Plays (2 comedies, 1 comedy/drama) will soon be ready for local performances!

Put these dates in your diary: Friday 14th October, Camross Hall; Saturday 15th October, Fethard on Sea; Wednesday 25th October, Rathangan Hall. Shows start at 8pm, €10 on the door.

Message from Sr. Helen Delaney

Many thanks to Father Nolan for celebrating the Thanksgiving Mass on Saturday night; I was delighted to be there with you all. Thank you so much for your continued generosity. The money donated will go to destitute grandmothers, and orphans in Uganda. Thank you, also to all the people who leave in stamps. We pray for you all every evening.

BALLYCULLANE

Market Fair

Ballycullane Tidy Towns are having their annual Market Fair on Sunday 6th November from 10am to 4pm. Craft stalls are invited to book their table now. If you want to donate your unwanted treasures to the bring-and-buy section it would be most welcome. There will also be a raffle and teas.

This is a fund raiser for the upkeep of the village. Contact Rosie: 087 6316659 or Anne 087 6788652 for more details.

Lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Tintern Lotto las week when the numbers drawn were 3, 8, 11 and 28. The seven match three winners were Geraldine Hayes, Kathleen O’Connor, Lisa/Claire/Mary Crowe, Jan Sinnott, Joy Whelan, Eddie Byrne and Bridget Conway. This week’s jackpot stands at €8600.

Tintern Review

The annual parish publication is now on the shop shelves and is very good value at only €8. It is on sale from the post office and from shops in the parish and some shops in neighbouring parishes. This year’s contents include stories about a popular Boley man who has reached one hundred years, the origins of the belfry in Gusserane church, the story of a man who came back from the dead, a farewell to a Gusserane school principal as well as round ups of various organisations throughout the parish from sporting to ploughing and rowing.

St Kearns

The annual St Kearns Commemoration takes place at the monument in St Kearns on Sunday 16th October at 2pm. A second bronze plaque, funded by Wexford County Council, is being unveiled this year telling the story of the aftermath of the explosion. All are welcome to come along to attend the event. The commemoration takes place at this time of the year annually to remember the five men that died and others that were injured in the explosion in 1920 but this year’s event will also be dedicated to the role played by women in the War of Independence.

Campile Hall news

An open night will be held in Campile Hall on Saturday night October 22. The night will start at 7-30pm Refreshments will also be served on the night.

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

Split-the-pot

This week’s winner is Anna O’Brien winning €229.

Food and Craft Fair

A Food and Craft Market will take place in Ballymitty Hall on Sunday, November 27 – for information or to book a stall contact 089 2722808 or email ballymittyhall@gmail.com.

Camogie news

Clear your calendars for Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m., as our adult team will play St Anne’s Rathangan in Grantstown in the county semi-final. This is a hugely important game so support for the girls, who have all put in a great effort all year, is essential.

Sad passing

Correcting a mistake on last week’s paper. Deepest sympathy to the Grace family, Ballymitty on the death of their mother Rena Grace née White last Saturday, September 24, Rena is survived by her daughters Alison, Claire and Helen, sons Desmond, Ronnie, Shane and the late David, sisters Angela and Ann, brothers John and Eugene, grandchildren, great grandchildren relatives and friends. Rena’s funeral was on Monday with Mass in St Peter’s church Ballymitty and burial afterwards in Bannow cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Social dancing

Dancing continues in Carrig Community Centre for October with music as follows: Friday the 14th Dermot and Fergal McConnell, Friday the 21st Jimmy Hogan and Lar Kenny, Friday the 28th Blue Lace.

A big welcome awaits the Dermot and Fergal McConnell father and son band who are travelling all the way from Fermanagh to play for the dance in Carrig this Friday night. They are well known for playing in the big venues from Cork to Donegal including the Rhu Glen and the Dolmen Hotel Carlow. You can enjoy the good music and have a chat over a cup of tea or coffee even if you can’t dance looking forward to seeing you there.

Grantstown news

CE scheme vacancies – We currently have a number of positions available on our CE Scheme for Cook, Carer’s and Laundry Staff here in Grantstown Daycare Centre. If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment or unemployed for over 12 months, you may eligible for a CE Scheme. To be part of a CE Scheme is a great opportunity to access training and to build on your existing skills or to learn and train in a new skillset. The position involves working 19.50 hours per week. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you at 051 561016 or email karen@grantstownpriory.com. More information on these positions can be found on the Jobs Ireland website.

Calling all volunteers – If you are available to volunteer any hours to help us deliver our service please phone us at 051 561016 for a chat.

Drive-In Bingo – The Drive-in bingo is on every Wednesday night at 7.30 p.m. Why not come along and try your luck, you never know you might walk away with our snowball which is rising every week. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Meals-on-wheels – The summer is over now and soon we will be back to the long dark evenings when a hot nutritious meal will be more important than ever to keep us in top form. So why not order your dinners from Grantstown Meals on Wheels service and have fresh nutritious meals delivered to your door. Call us at 051 561016 for more information.

Ballymitty Hall events

Yoga Classes – Ger Monaghan’s Ashtanga Yoga classes will be sorely missed. Until we can persuade him to return, Sorcha Hyland is offering a new series of Tuesday night yoga classes from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. €120 for a 12 class pass. Contact Sorcha at 087 7022262 for more details.

Women’s Shed – Meeting Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday Re-connect or make new friends. Learn new skills.

Art Classes – Tuesday mornings from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Suitable for all abilities. Contact Inez Nordell Vard at 085 2575868.

Gardening Group – Meeting on Thursday, October 6, in Ballymitty Hall from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. – please phone Paddy at 087 2126580 to book your place.

CLONGEEN

Contacts and Deadlines

Can you please send any information to be put in the Clongeen Notes via email by 9 a.m. on Mondays please prior to the Wednesday publication. The email to use is: grooney@hotmail.com – thanks.

The Forge Vintage Club

Our All Vehicle Road Run was cancelled on September 11 and has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 16.

Registration commences in Clongeen hall from 11.30 a.m. and the run will be leaving there at 1 p.m. All types of vehicles are welcome on the day and all money raised will be handed over to local charities later in the year.

Your support would be greatly appreciated and another great day is guaranteed to be had.

Parents’ association Clothes Collection

There’s a Cash-4-Clothes Fundraiser for Clongeen National School about to happen very shortly. The drop off date is Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

We accept all women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. We also accept paired footwear, handbags, belts, soft toys (teddies etc), curtains, towels, bed linen such as duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, blankets and throws but no pillows, duvet’s or floor mats or carpet pieces. All of your support would be greatly appreciated.

Clongeen Golf Society

The CGS tour headed to Rathaspeck last Saturday for week two of the October monthly prize kindly sponsored by Gary O’Grady plastering. 17 players tried their luck in what was once again perfect weather conditions. The early pace was set by Stephen Bennett when he played a lovely round of golf to shoot 38 points and the fact he was slightly disappointed not to score more tells you just how well he is playing at the moment. In the end Bennett’s score only turned out to be good enough for third place.

James Dooley and James Kehoe were also out early for their rounds and they played some scintillating golf to steal the show. Dooley played his best round of the year to shoot a very impressive 38 points which just pipped Bennett to second place on count back.

But it was the fast improving James Kehoe, who soared through the leader board to claim his maiden victory on the CGS Tour. Kehoe played out of his skin and his play could only be likened to that of Jack Nicklaus with his own individually cultured swing. Kehoe lit the course up with an exhibition in putting to shoot his best round of the year and indeed the overall best round of the day with 40 points. That puts James in a very strong position for the overall monthly prize so well done James.

At the other end of the scoring there were a few very surprising scores namely the two little ducks posted by Joseph Toomey and better again young Padhaigh Finn gave us all a good laugh with his special round of 17 points. A shockingly poor score from a player as talented as Padhaigh especially knowing he had scored 40 points only last week. A bit like a buck goat you wouldn’t know what he’s going to do next.

On a serious note CGS want to say a big thanks to everyone who has got involved in the society so far. The society is absolutely thriving and the craic is good every week so thanks once again to all the members for making it possible.

Next week we head back to Blackwater for week three of the October monthly prize kindly sponsored by Gary O’Grady Plastering. For any CGS enquiries please contact Stephen at 087 9437501 or Willie at 086 0887335.

Over-35s soccer

The over-35s again had 13 players indoors in Grantstown last weekend, mainly divided into the six runners v the seven non-runners and the result was a narrow win for seven who had Pa Butler really hitting top striking form making the difference in the end. Overall it was a good game with no one injured, especially welcome after the long awaited return of Nicky O’Sullivan, who couldn’t resist the itch to get out on the field again, so welcome back Nicky.

The indoor cost is €5 per player where a good hours play takes place starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday evenings. As the indoor sometimes has a tight schedule, please get there for Sat eve’s at 5.45 p.m. at the latest to kick-off on time. You can also give Dave a call at 086 8596627 if you’re thinking of getting involved and be added to the group messages.