Line-up for New Ross Guitar Festival is announced

Flamenco, classical and trad music to feature over four-day festival

This year’s New Ross Guitar Festival will see concerts featuring an eclectic mix of music from flamenco to trad over four days at venues across the New Ross district.

The festival launch took place in the theatre on Wednesday where festival chairperson, Cllr Bridín Murphy announced that the festival would be ‘bigger and better’ this year.

Following the festival’s success in 2022, Cllr Murphy said the festival committee were delighted once again to bring Irish and international guitarists of the highest calibre to the town and district.

Artistic Director, David Creevy proceeded to announce the new line up of guitarists and gave a detailed description of the type of concerts in store.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, August 10, in Rosbercon church with Redmond O’Toole.

Described by the Irish Times as ‘Ireland’s most distinctive guitarist’, O’Toole is recognised as one of the most original guitarists of his generation. The first to adopt Paul Galbraith’s ‘Brahms guitar’, this groundbreaking instrument and technique uses an 8-string guitar in the position of a cello. O’Toole’s repertoire encompasses the mainstays of classical guitar reimagined for his 8-string guitar and new arrangements and commissions.

O’Toole was the former guitarist for the legendary Irish group The Chieftains and is a founding member of the Dublin Guitar Quartet. He has performed for two Irish Presidents and he was also part of the televised concert for Queen Elizabeth’s historic visit to Ireland in 2011.

On Friday night, St Michael’s Theatre will welcome David Creevy, the festival’s artistic director, who will share the stage with Musici Ireland string quartet. This concert will showcase Spanish classics such as the famous Cavatina from the ‘Deer Hunter’ movie, Asturias, Romance, Vivaldi concerto in D and many more Spanish pieces loved by audiences.

On the Saturday comes the first of two free concerts when Wexford’s Colm Lindsay will take to St Michael’s Theatre courtyard at 1 p.m. with his trio. Lindsay has performed and recorded with various artists across different genres, including State Crows (Jazz rock, Sweden) Aja (Steely Dan Tribute, Dublin) and Nathan Carter.

Later that evening, John Walsh will play at the Library Park at 7 p.m.

This is a rare opportunity to hear authentic flamenco guitar music in New Ross. “This concert will transport us to the heart and soul of Spanish flamenco music and as we will be in the heart of New Ross John will intertwine some Irish culture into his flamenco pieces,” said Cllr Murphy.

That night at 8 p.m. in St Michael’s Theatre Donal Lunny – a maestro on the left-handed guitar and bouzouki – will take to the stage. Lunny has been at the forefront of the renaissance of Irish traditional music for over five decades.

Since the seventies, Lunny has been involved with some of the most innovative bands to emerge from Ireland, including Planxty, the Bothy Band, Moving Hearts, Coolfin and, more recently, Mozaik. Lunny will be joined on stage by button accordion master Máirtin O’Connor – part of the original Riverdance phenomenon and fiddler player Zoe Conway who has played with Rodrigo y Gabriela and Lisa Hannigan.

On Sunday, August 13, German guitarist, composer and producer, Reentko Dirks will perform at a lunchtime concert in Killesk Church Duncannon at 1 p.m.

“This concert, in the beautiful setting of Killesk church is perfect to host one of Europe’s most unique guitarists whose own compositions combine virtuosity, delicacy and spellbinding, unique tuning effects. If you’re a fan of guitar do not miss this lunchtime recital.” Inspired by his intensive study of not only Flamenco but also non-European and particularly Arabian music, Reentko’s unorthodox playing style blends a variety of genres and cultures to create an unconventional sound that has earned him multiple international prizes.

The festival will close with Celil Refik Kaya in St Michael’s Theatre at 8 p.m. Known for his blistering speed, technique and soulful phrasing, since his concert debut at the age of six, Turkish American classical guitarist and composer Celil Refik Kaya has received many high accolades.